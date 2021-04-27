Pep Guardiola includes U-18 captain Kwaku Oduroh in Man City's UCL squad to face PSG

Ghanaian youngster Kwaku Oduroh

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has included Ghanaian youngster Kwaku Oduroh in his squad to face Paris Saint Germain in the UEFA Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

Fresh off winning the Carabao Cup, the English giants have been preparing for the French Champions with the inclusion of the U-18 captain.



Oduroh leads the likes of Alpha Dionkou, James Trafford, Eric Garcia, Phil Foden, Tommy Doyle, and James McAtee on the 'B' list.



The defender was part of Pep Guardiola's first-team squad before their Champions League triumph against Dortmund.



The 18-year old has been promoted to train with the senior team from the Under-18 side following a series of impressive performances this season.



Oduroh who is also eligible to play for England has made 17 appearances for the youth team and registered two assists.



Below is the complete list for the game against Paris Saint Germain:

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Zack Steffen, Scott Carson.



Defenders: Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Joao Cancelo



Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Ferran Torres, Fernandinho.



Forwards: Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero.



'B List': Louis Moulden, Ciaran Slicker, James Trafford, Eric Garcia, Alpha Dionkou, Kwaku Oduroh, Phil Foden, Tommy Doyle, Adrian Bernabe, Cole Palmer, Felix Nmecha, James McAtee.