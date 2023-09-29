Pep Guardiola reacts to comparison between Belgian-Ghanaian Doku and England's Jack Grealish

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola and Jeremy Doku

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has responded to social media debates about the suitability of Belgian-Ghana winger, Jeremy Doku and English forward, Jack Grealish to his team.

The two forwards are in competition for a starting slot in the Man Chester City line-up and social media has been awash with debates about which one of the two player is perfect for the left wing role for Pep's side.



According to Guardiola, the only metric he will in choosing one of the aforementioned players for a game is performance.



"Jeremy can play on the right as well. Who is going to play more? The one who performs better."



He added that Phil Foden can also play as the left winger, therefore, one can only earn a place by their performance.



"Phil Foden can play on the left too. The guy who performs best and fits better will play."



Doku, who joined City in the summer, has got off to an impressive start with Guardiola hailing in as a proper winger in a previous interview.

Meanwhile, Grealish, who made a big-money move to City in 2022, was instrumental in the team's treble-winning season.



Manchester City will face Wolves at the Molineux stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.



EE/KPE



