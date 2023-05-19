Pep will win the Champions League if Man Utd wins FA Cup – Songo

Countryman Songo

Sports broadcaster, Patrick Osei Agyemang popularly known as Countryman Songo has said there is only one way coach Pep Guardiola can win the UEFA Champions League.

Songo noted that the only way Guardiola’s Manchester City can win the Champions League is to allow their city rivals Manchester United to win the FA Cup title.



According to him, City will only win their first Champions League title after the Red Devils beat them to win the FA Cup on June 3rd.



“If he wants to win the Champions League, he should forget the FA Cup. After Manchester United wins the FA Cup all other things don’t matter, he can win the Champions League, we don’t care,” Songo stated on Adom TV.



He added that the Red Devils have strong spiritual backing which allowed them to win the Champions League in under one minute hence they are not a club to be played with.

“The spirit behind Manchester United is not something you should joke with. We are the only team to have won the UEFA Champions League in under one minute. It’s a record no one break. Stop mentioning Pep’s name everywhere,” he added.



Man City reached the finals of the Champions League for the second time in history after beating Real Madrid in the semis. The Citizens are looking forward to winning their first European title.



They also have a big chance of becoming the second English club in history to have won a treble if they win the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League.



