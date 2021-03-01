Percious Boah's free-kick sends Ghana to finals of U-20 AFCON

Percious Boah scored a stunning free kick

A stunning free-kick goal scored by Percious Boah has handed the Ghana U-20 team victory over the Gambia U-20 team to send the Black Satellites into the final of the Total CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The youth national teams of the two countries today locked horns at the Stade Municipal Nouakchott to battle for a ticket to the finals in the first semi-final clash of the tournament being hosted in Mauritania.



Starting with a strong first eleven, Coach Karim Zito saw his team being on the front foot against the Gambian opponent.



After knocking on several occasions, Ghana finally had the breakthrough in the 34th minute. Striker and dead-ball expert Precious Boah accepted responsibility from a free-kick and converted in style to shoot the Satellites into the lead.

Although the Young Scorpions of Gambia will dominate in the second half, the Black Satellites stood firm to ensure they held on to win 1-0 at the end of the 90 minutes.



Courtesy of the triumph, the Ghana team has sailed through to the finals of the Total CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.