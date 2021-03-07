‘Perfect Independence Day gift’ - Social media reacts to Black Satellites AFCON win

The Black Satellites of Ghana on Saturday night beat their Ugandan Under 20 counterparts in the final match of the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Mauritania to clinch gold.

Having coincided with Ghana’s 64th Independence anniversary- which was celebrated without the usual pomp, reactions on social media to the win has been about how the feat by the Satellites qualifies as the “perfect Independence Day Gift” for the West African Nation.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was one of the earliest persons to highlight the feat in a Facebook post in which he wrote “Congratulations to the Black Satellites for winning Ghana’s 4th AFCON U-20 trophy. Thoroughly deserved victory, and they’ve made Mother Ghana proud. What a way to celebrate our 64th Independence Anniversary!! Kudos to the team, and I look forward to receiving the playing, technical and management teams to Jubilee House.”



The Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia also sharing his joy on the win posted “congratulations to Black Satellites of Ghana for winning the 2021 Total Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament. You have given Ghana a perfect gift to commemorate our Independence Day. We are proud of you.”



Even though he has yet to comment on the victory, former President John Dramani Mahama hours before the Saturday kick off shared a prayer of victory saying “Ahead of our final game against Uganda tonight, I pray for victory for team #Ghana to lift the African U-20 trophy again. Let’s repeat Rwanda 2009.”



In the same vein, a lot of Ghanaians have taken to social media to celebrate the win as an Independence Day gift.

Below, GhanaWeb shares with you some social media posts about the Black Satellites win.





