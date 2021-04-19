Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend in their respective leagues.
European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed this weekend in their respective leagues.
Ghanaian Players to have scored this weekend
Daniel Kyereh scored for St Pauli in their 4-0 win over Wurzburger Kickers
Kamal Deen Sulemana was on the scoresheet for Nordsjaelland in their 2-2 draw against Copenhagen
Richie Laryea scored for Toronto FC in their 4-2 defeat to Montreal Impact
Abdul Safiu Fatawu climbed off the bench to score for Trelleborgs in their 2-2 draw against Vasalunds
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Thomas Partey came on as a substitute to play 23 minutes for Arsenal in their 1-1 draw against Fulham
In English Championship, Andy Yiadom played 89 minutes for Reading against Cardiff which ended 1-1
Tariq Fosu played 73 minutes for Brentford in their game against Millwall which ended in a draw
Albert Adomah saw 73 minutes of action for QPR in their 2-1 win over Middlesbrough
Andre Ayew lasted only eight minutes for Swansea against Wycombe after picking up an injury.
SPAIN
In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo was unused substitute for Celta Vigo in their game against Cadiz CF
In the La Liga II, Samuel Obeng climbed off the bench to play 17 minutes for Real Oviedo in their 1-0 win over Gijon
Iddrisu Baba was on the bench for Mallorca as they lost against Castellon
ITALY
In Serie A, Alfred Duncan was in action for Cagliari as they came from behind to beat Parma 4-3
Kwadwo Asamoah was unused substitute in the game for Cagliari
Emmanuel Gyasi saw 82 minutes of action for Spezia in their 4-1 defeat to Bologna
In Serie B, Kevin-Prince Boateng played 70 minutes for Monza in their 2-1 win over Cremonese
GERMANY
In the Bundesliga II, Christopher Antwi-Adjei was in action for Paderborn against Braunschweig
Has Nunoo Sarpei was on the bench for Greuther Furth in their 2-2 draw against Darmstadt
ALBANIA
Isaac Gyamfi saw 37 minutes of action for KF Tirana in their 2-2 draw
Richard Danso, Sasraku Derrick, Ibrahim Sulley
Kofi Yeboah featured for Apolonia Fier as they were hammered 6-0 by Vilaznia
Randy Dwumfour and Dennis Dowouna were in action for Skenderbeu in their 1-0 defeat to Teuta
AUSTRIA
In the Bundesliga, David Atanga played 59 minutes for Admira in their 1-0 defeat to Hartberg
Kennedy Boateng saw 90 minutes of action for Ried as they drew against Altach
Samuel Tetteh saw 19 minutes of action for St.Polten in their 2-1 defeat to Austria Vienna
AZERBAIJAN
Kwabena Owusu played the full throttle for Qarabag in their 1-1 draw against Sabail
BELGIUM
In the Jupiler League, Eric Ocansey saw 58 minutes of action for Kortrijk in their 4-1 defeat to KV Mechelen
Kamal Swouah played 90 minutes for Leuven in their 2-1 defeat to Waasland-Beveren
Majeed Ashimeru played 65 minutes for Anderlecht in their 1-0 win over St.Truiden
BULGARIA
Emmanuel Toku played the full throttle for Botev Plovdivas they lost against Slavia Sofia
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem played 45 minutes for Sibenik in their 1-1 draw against Varazdin
CYPRUS
Benjamin Akoto lasted 86 minutes in the game for Doxa in their goalless draw against Paralimni
Kingsley Sarfo played 90 minutes for Ol Nicosia in their 2-1 win over AEK Lamaca
CZECH
Emmanuel Antwi was in action for Pribram as they recorded a 1-0 win over Zlin
DENMARK
Ibrahim Sadiq climbed off the bench to play some minutes for Nordsjaelland
In First Division, Clinton Antwi climbed off the bench to play 62 minutes for Esbjerg as they lost 4-0 to Viborg
David Martin played 63 minutes for Fremad Amager in their goalless draw against Hobro
Ebenezer Adade was on the bench for Hobro
ESTONIA
Issahaku Konda played the full throttle for Paide as they recorded a 4-0 win over Levadia
FRANCE
In Ligue I, Alexander Djiku returned from injury to play the full throttle for Strasbourg in their 1-1 draw against Nimes
Majeed Waris was not included in the matchday squad for Strasbourg
John Boye played 90 minutes for Metz against Reims which ended 0-0
In Ligue II, Salis Abdul Samed saw 45 minutes of action for Clermont in their 1-1 draw against Le Havre
Alidu Seidu was red-carded in the game for Clermont
Ebenezer Assifuah made a brief appearance for Pau FC in their 1-1 draw against Sochaux
Emmanuel Lomotey played the full throttle for Amiens as they lost 2-0 against Chambly
Nicholas Opoku missed the game due to an injury
GREECE
In Super League, Baba Rahman was in action for PAOK in their 2-0 win over Olympiacos Piraeus
ISRAEL
Godsway Donyoh scored for Macccabi Haifa in their 4-0 win over Kiryat Shmona
Eugene Ansah played 90 minutes for Kiryat Shmona
Emmanuel Boateng saw 76 minutes of action for Hapoel Tel Aviv in their 1-0 win over Netanya
Hayford Adjei and Mohammed Kameni were in action for Ashdod against Maccabi Tel Aviv
LITHUANIA
Francis Kyeremeh was in action for Zalgiris in their 2-1 defeat to Suduva
MALAYSIA
Nana Poku lasted 79 minutes in the game for UITM in their 4-0 defeat to Sabah
Jordan Ayimbila saw 90 minutes of action for Selangor in their 3-2 win over Melaka United
NETHERLANDS
Ghanaian pair Mohammed Kudus and Brian Brobbey have won the 2020/21 Dutch Cup at Ajax.
POLAND
Richmond Boakye Yiadom lasted 77 minutes in the game for Gornik as they were held at home by Slask Wroclaw
Yaw Yeboah was in action for Wisla in their 1-0 defeat to Warta Poznan
PORTUGAL
Abdul Mumin and Gideon Mensah were in action for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 1-0 defeat to Santa Clara
ROMANIA
Baba Alhassan was in action for FC Hermannstadt in their 2-0 defeat to Chindia Targoviste
SLOVAKIA
Edmund Addo played the full throttle for Senica in their 3-0 win over Nitra
Benson Anang saw 73 minutes of action for Zilinia as they lost 1-0 to Z.Moravce
SWEDEN
David Accam was in action for Hammarby in their 2-0 win over Mjallby
Enoch Adu played 76 minutes in the game for Mjallby
Abdul Safiu Fatawu climbed off the bench to score for Trelleborgs in their 2-2 draw against Vasalunds
Frank Arhin and Patrick Kpozo featured for Ostersunds in their 5-0 win over Orebro
Thomas Boakye and Sadat Karim were both in action for Halmstad as they lost 1-0 to Sirius
Phil Ofosu-Ayeh missed the game due to injury
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati Zigi was on post for St Gallen as they drew against Luzern
Samuel Alarbi played 90 minutes for Luzern
Nuhu Musah was on the bench for St Gallen
RUSSIA
Najeeb Yakubu played 90 minutes for Vorskla Poltava in their 4-2 win over Zorya Luhansk
TURKEY
Isaac Cofie saw 45 minutes of action for Sivasspor in their 3-2 win over Genclerbirligi
Joseph Attamah played the full throttle for Kayserispor against Konyaspor which ended in a draw
Joseph Paintsil scored a brace to help Ankaragucu secure a point against Besiktas
Bernard Mensah saw 67 minutes of action for Besiktas in the game
Joseph Akomadi made a brief appearance for Hatayspor in their 1-1 draw against Trabzonspor
Isaac Sackey was on the bench for Hatayspor
Caleb Ekuban also missed the game for Trabzonspor
Gilbert Koomson played 45 minutes for Gaziantep in their 2-2 draw against Kasimpasa
USA
In the MLS, Lateef Blessing and Kwadwo Opoku were in action for Los Angeles in their 2-0 win over Austin FC
UZBEKISTAN
Kwame Karikari saw 54 minutes of action for Turon Yaypan against Navbahor Namangan
