Ghana's leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend in their respective leagues.

European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed this weekend in their respective leagues.



Players to have scored



Andre Ayew struck late for Swansea City in a hard-fought 2-2 draw at Reading on Sunday, 25 April 2021 to secure a playoff spot in the Championship.



Joseph Paintsil scored the consolation goal for Ankaragucu in their 2-1 reverse at Yeni Malatyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig



Benjamin Tetteh was on the scoresheet for Yeni Malatyaspor



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Thomas Partey played the full throttle for Arsenal in their 1-0 defeat to Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Friday



In the Championship, Tariq Fosu was in action for Brentford in their 1-0 win over Bournemouth



Albert Adomah climbed off the bench to play 25 minutes for QPR in the second half as they lost by 3-1 against Norwich



Andre Ayew climbed off the bench to score for Swansea City in their 2-2 draw against Reading



Andy Yiadom lasted 80 minutes in the game for Reading



SPAIN



In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle for Celta Vigo in their 2-1 win over Osasuna



In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng was in action for Real Oviedo as they lost to Girona by a lone goal



ITALY



In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi saw 84 minutes of action for Spezia as they lost 2-0 to Genoa away



Alfred Duncan made a brief appearance for Cagliari in their 3-2 win over AS Roma



Kwadwo Asamoah was an unused substitute on the bench



Amadou Diambo was on the bench for Benevento as they lost at home to Udinese



FRANCE



In Ligue I, John Boye played the entire duration for FC Metz in their 3-1 defeat to PSG



Alexander Djiku played the full throttle for Strasbourg in their 2-1 defeat to Nantes



Majeed Waris missed the game due to an injury



Enock Kwarteng was an unused substitute for Bordeaux in their 4-1 defeat to Lorient



In Ligue II, Emmanuel Lomotey was in action for Amiens in their 2-2 draw against AC Ajaccio

Nicholas Opoku missed the game due to an injury



GERMANY



In Bundesliga II, Christopher Antwi-Adjei was in action for Paderborn in their 2-1 win over Dusseldorf



Hans Nunoo Sarpei saw 11 minutes of action for Greuther Furth as they lost 2-1 to St.Pauli



Patrick Twumasi was an unused substitute for Hannover 96 in their 4-2 defeat to Sandhausen



ALBANIA



Kofi Yeboah played 90 minutes for Apolonia Fier as they lost by a lone goal to Bylis



Dennis Dowouna and Randy Dwumfour both featured for Skenderbeu in their 2-1 defeat to Vilaznia



AUSTRIA



Kennedy Boateng played 90 minutes for Ried in their 2-1 win over St.Polten



Samuel Tetteh came on as a substitute to play 20 minutes for the losers



AZERBAIJAN



Kwabena Owusu played 70 minutes for Qarabag in their 5-0 win over Gabala on Sunday



BELARUS



Francis Narh and Dennis Tetteh were both in action for Slavia Mozyr in their 3-1 win over Slutsk



Ramzy Yusif was on the bench for Energetik-BGU in their 1-1 draw against Neman



Sulley Muniru climbed off the bench to play 12 minutes for FC Minsk in their 3-1 defeat to Din.Minsk



BOSNIA AND HERZ.



Joachim Adukor was in action for FK Sarajevo in their 1-1 draw against Zrinjski



BULGARIA



Bismarck Charles saw 25 minutes of action for CSKA Sofia in their 2-0 win over Levski Sofia



CROATIA



Nasiru Moro saw 31 minutes of action for Gorcia in their 4-2 win over Lok.Zagreb



CYPRUS



Benjamin Akoto played 53 minutes for Doxa as they recorded a 1-0 win over Emis

Barnes Osei saw 78 minutes of action for Nea Salamis in that six-goal thriller against Paralimni. The game ended 3-3 as each side shared the spoils after regulation time



CZECH



Emmanuel Antwi played 64 minutes for Pribram in their 1-0 away win over Karvina in the league game on Sunday



DENMARK



In First Division, Clinton Antwi was on the bench for Esbjerb as they lost by a lone goal to Helsingor



David Martin saw 69 minutes of action for Fremad Amager in their 2-0 win over Skive IK



Ebenezer Adade was on the bench for Fremad Amager



ESTONIA



Ernest Agyiri saw 22 minutes of action for Levadia in their goalless draw against Flora



FINLAND



Edmund Arko-Mensah and Nasiru Banahene both featured in the game for Honka in their 4-2 defeat to HJK



Anthony Annan played the full throttle for Inter Turku in their 1-0 win over KuPS



Nana Boateng was in action for KuPS



GREECE



Baba Rahman was in action for PAOK against Panathinaikos which ended goalless



ISRAEL



Emmanuel Boateng played 90 minutes for Hapoel Tel Aviv in their goalless draw against Beitar Jerusalem



Hayford Adjei and Mohammed Kamaheni were both in action for Ashdod against Maccabi Petah Tikva as the game ended goalless



LITHUANIA



Francis Kyeremeh was in action for Zalgiris in their 1-1 draw against Riteriai



MALAYSIA



Jordan Ayimbila played 90 minutes for Selangor in their 2-2 draw against Sabah



Nana Poku was in action for UITM as they lost to Petaling Jaya by a lone goal



NETHERLANDS



In the Eredivisie, Mohammed Kudus was an unused substitute for Ajax in their 2-0 win over AZ Alkmaar

POLAND



Richmond Boakye-Yiadom saw 45 minutes of action for Gornik Z. in their 2-0 defeat to Wisla Plock



Yaw Yeboah played full throttle for Wisla in their goalless draw game against Cracovia



ROMANIA



Bright Addae and Baba Alhassan were both in action for FC Hermannstadt in their 1-0 win over UTA Arad



SERBIA



Obeng Regan was on the bench for Mladsot in their 2-1 win over TSC Backa Topola



Ibrahim Tanko played 45 minutes for Javor in their 2-0 win over Macva



SLOVAKIA



Edmund Addo played the full throttle for Senica in their 1-1 draw against Michalovce



Rahim Ibrahim was on the bench for Trencin as they lost 2-0 to Trnava



Benson Anang scored an own goal in Zilina’s home defeat to Slovan Bratislava



SLOVENIA



Eric Boakye played 11 minutes for O.Ljubljana in their 3-0 loss to Mura



SOUTH AFRICA



In the PSL, Edwin Gyimah and Mumuni Abubakar both featured for Black Leopards in their 1-1 draw against Supersport United



Mohammed Anas was on the bench for Black Leopards



Daniel Gozar made a brief appearance for Swallows FC in their 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates



Samuel Mensah Darpoh was on the bench for Amazulu in their 2-1 win over TS Galaxy



SWEDEN



Abdul Fatawu Shafiu saw 26 minutes of action for Trelleborgs in their 1-1 draw against Orgryte



Eric Ofori made a brief appearance for AIK in their 2-0 win over Hammarby



David Accam was an unused substitute for Hammarby



Thomas Boakye and Sadat Karim were both in action for Halmstad as they lost 2-1 to Norrkoping



Frank Arhin and Patrick Kpozo were both in action for Ostersunds in their 1-1 draw against Malmo

SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen as they recorded a slim win over Vaduz



Musah Nuhu was on the bench for St Gallen



Samuel Alabi was an unused substitute for Luzern in their 3-1 win over Zurich



TURKEY



In the SuperLig, Joseph Paintsil’s goal was not enough to save Ankaragucu in their 2-1 defeat to Yeni Malatyaspor



Benjamin Tetteh was on the scoresheet for Yeni Malatyaspor



Afriyie Acquah came on as a substitute in the second half for Yeni Malatyaspor



Gilbert Koomson was in action for Kasimpasa in their 1-0 defeat to Basaksehir



Godfred Donsah climbed off the bench to play 14 minutes for Rizespor as they lost 2-1 to Genclerbirligi



Isaac Sackey saw 90 minutes of action for Hatayspor in their goalless draw game against Konyaspor



Joseph Akomadi was unused substitute for Hatayspor



Caleb Ekuban played full throttle for Trabzonspor in their 2-0 win over Karagumruk



Bernard Mensah saw 18 minutes of action for Besiktas in their 3-1 win over Kayserispor



Joseph Attamah played 45 minutes for Kayserispor



Isaac Cofie was on the bench for Sivasspor in their 1-1 draw against Denizlispor



UKRAINE



Najeeb Yakubu was in action for Vorskla Poltava as they lost 3-0 to Kolos Kovalivka



USA



In MLS, Kwadwo Opoku and Laif Blessing were in action for Los Angeles FC in their 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders



USL League One, Rashid Nuhu and Osumanu Illal both featured for Union Omaha in their 2-0 win over Tormenta



Hope Kodzo Avayevu saw 70 minutes of action for North Texas in their 4-2 win over Fort Lauderdale