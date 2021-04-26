0
Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad

Andre Ayeww Andre Ayew celebrating his goal

Mon, 26 Apr 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend in their respective leagues.

European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed this weekend in their respective leagues.

Players to have scored

Andre Ayew struck late for Swansea City in a hard-fought 2-2 draw at Reading on Sunday, 25 April 2021 to secure a playoff spot in the Championship.

Joseph Paintsil scored the consolation goal for Ankaragucu in their 2-1 reverse at Yeni Malatyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig

Benjamin Tetteh was on the scoresheet for Yeni Malatyaspor

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Thomas Partey played the full throttle for Arsenal in their 1-0 defeat to Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Friday

In the Championship, Tariq Fosu was in action for Brentford in their 1-0 win over Bournemouth

Albert Adomah climbed off the bench to play 25 minutes for QPR in the second half as they lost by 3-1 against Norwich

Andre Ayew climbed off the bench to score for Swansea City in their 2-2 draw against Reading

Andy Yiadom lasted 80 minutes in the game for Reading

SPAIN

In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle for Celta Vigo in their 2-1 win over Osasuna

In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng was in action for Real Oviedo as they lost to Girona by a lone goal

ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi saw 84 minutes of action for Spezia as they lost 2-0 to Genoa away

Alfred Duncan made a brief appearance for Cagliari in their 3-2 win over AS Roma

Kwadwo Asamoah was an unused substitute on the bench

Amadou Diambo was on the bench for Benevento as they lost at home to Udinese

FRANCE

In Ligue I, John Boye played the entire duration for FC Metz in their 3-1 defeat to PSG

Alexander Djiku played the full throttle for Strasbourg in their 2-1 defeat to Nantes

Majeed Waris missed the game due to an injury

Enock Kwarteng was an unused substitute for Bordeaux in their 4-1 defeat to Lorient

In Ligue II, Emmanuel Lomotey was in action for Amiens in their 2-2 draw against AC Ajaccio

Nicholas Opoku missed the game due to an injury

GERMANY

In Bundesliga II, Christopher Antwi-Adjei was in action for Paderborn in their 2-1 win over Dusseldorf

Hans Nunoo Sarpei saw 11 minutes of action for Greuther Furth as they lost 2-1 to St.Pauli

Patrick Twumasi was an unused substitute for Hannover 96 in their 4-2 defeat to Sandhausen

ALBANIA

Kofi Yeboah played 90 minutes for Apolonia Fier as they lost by a lone goal to Bylis

Dennis Dowouna and Randy Dwumfour both featured for Skenderbeu in their 2-1 defeat to Vilaznia

AUSTRIA

Kennedy Boateng played 90 minutes for Ried in their 2-1 win over St.Polten

Samuel Tetteh came on as a substitute to play 20 minutes for the losers

AZERBAIJAN

Kwabena Owusu played 70 minutes for Qarabag in their 5-0 win over Gabala on Sunday

BELARUS

Francis Narh and Dennis Tetteh were both in action for Slavia Mozyr in their 3-1 win over Slutsk

Ramzy Yusif was on the bench for Energetik-BGU in their 1-1 draw against Neman

Sulley Muniru climbed off the bench to play 12 minutes for FC Minsk in their 3-1 defeat to Din.Minsk

BOSNIA AND HERZ.

Joachim Adukor was in action for FK Sarajevo in their 1-1 draw against Zrinjski

BULGARIA

Bismarck Charles saw 25 minutes of action for CSKA Sofia in their 2-0 win over Levski Sofia

CROATIA

Nasiru Moro saw 31 minutes of action for Gorcia in their 4-2 win over Lok.Zagreb

CYPRUS

Benjamin Akoto played 53 minutes for Doxa as they recorded a 1-0 win over Emis

Barnes Osei saw 78 minutes of action for Nea Salamis in that six-goal thriller against Paralimni. The game ended 3-3 as each side shared the spoils after regulation time

CZECH

Emmanuel Antwi played 64 minutes for Pribram in their 1-0 away win over Karvina in the league game on Sunday

DENMARK

In First Division, Clinton Antwi was on the bench for Esbjerb as they lost by a lone goal to Helsingor

David Martin saw 69 minutes of action for Fremad Amager in their 2-0 win over Skive IK

Ebenezer Adade was on the bench for Fremad Amager

ESTONIA

Ernest Agyiri saw 22 minutes of action for Levadia in their goalless draw against Flora

FINLAND

Edmund Arko-Mensah and Nasiru Banahene both featured in the game for Honka in their 4-2 defeat to HJK

Anthony Annan played the full throttle for Inter Turku in their 1-0 win over KuPS

Nana Boateng was in action for KuPS

GREECE

Baba Rahman was in action for PAOK against Panathinaikos which ended goalless

ISRAEL

Emmanuel Boateng played 90 minutes for Hapoel Tel Aviv in their goalless draw against Beitar Jerusalem

Hayford Adjei and Mohammed Kamaheni were both in action for Ashdod against Maccabi Petah Tikva as the game ended goalless

LITHUANIA

Francis Kyeremeh was in action for Zalgiris in their 1-1 draw against Riteriai

MALAYSIA

Jordan Ayimbila played 90 minutes for Selangor in their 2-2 draw against Sabah

Nana Poku was in action for UITM as they lost to Petaling Jaya by a lone goal

NETHERLANDS

In the Eredivisie, Mohammed Kudus was an unused substitute for Ajax in their 2-0 win over AZ Alkmaar

POLAND

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom saw 45 minutes of action for Gornik Z. in their 2-0 defeat to Wisla Plock

Yaw Yeboah played full throttle for Wisla in their goalless draw game against Cracovia

ROMANIA

Bright Addae and Baba Alhassan were both in action for FC Hermannstadt in their 1-0 win over UTA Arad

SERBIA

Obeng Regan was on the bench for Mladsot in their 2-1 win over TSC Backa Topola

Ibrahim Tanko played 45 minutes for Javor in their 2-0 win over Macva

SLOVAKIA

Edmund Addo played the full throttle for Senica in their 1-1 draw against Michalovce

Rahim Ibrahim was on the bench for Trencin as they lost 2-0 to Trnava

Benson Anang scored an own goal in Zilina’s home defeat to Slovan Bratislava

SLOVENIA

Eric Boakye played 11 minutes for O.Ljubljana in their 3-0 loss to Mura

SOUTH AFRICA

In the PSL, Edwin Gyimah and Mumuni Abubakar both featured for Black Leopards in their 1-1 draw against Supersport United

Mohammed Anas was on the bench for Black Leopards

Daniel Gozar made a brief appearance for Swallows FC in their 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates

Samuel Mensah Darpoh was on the bench for Amazulu in their 2-1 win over TS Galaxy

SWEDEN

Abdul Fatawu Shafiu saw 26 minutes of action for Trelleborgs in their 1-1 draw against Orgryte

Eric Ofori made a brief appearance for AIK in their 2-0 win over Hammarby

David Accam was an unused substitute for Hammarby

Thomas Boakye and Sadat Karim were both in action for Halmstad as they lost 2-1 to Norrkoping

Frank Arhin and Patrick Kpozo were both in action for Ostersunds in their 1-1 draw against Malmo

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen as they recorded a slim win over Vaduz

Musah Nuhu was on the bench for St Gallen

Samuel Alabi was an unused substitute for Luzern in their 3-1 win over Zurich

TURKEY

In the SuperLig, Joseph Paintsil’s goal was not enough to save Ankaragucu in their 2-1 defeat to Yeni Malatyaspor

Benjamin Tetteh was on the scoresheet for Yeni Malatyaspor

Afriyie Acquah came on as a substitute in the second half for Yeni Malatyaspor

Gilbert Koomson was in action for Kasimpasa in their 1-0 defeat to Basaksehir

Godfred Donsah climbed off the bench to play 14 minutes for Rizespor as they lost 2-1 to Genclerbirligi

Isaac Sackey saw 90 minutes of action for Hatayspor in their goalless draw game against Konyaspor

Joseph Akomadi was unused substitute for Hatayspor

Caleb Ekuban played full throttle for Trabzonspor in their 2-0 win over Karagumruk

Bernard Mensah saw 18 minutes of action for Besiktas in their 3-1 win over Kayserispor

Joseph Attamah played 45 minutes for Kayserispor

Isaac Cofie was on the bench for Sivasspor in their 1-1 draw against Denizlispor

UKRAINE

Najeeb Yakubu was in action for Vorskla Poltava as they lost 3-0 to Kolos Kovalivka

USA

In MLS, Kwadwo Opoku and Laif Blessing were in action for Los Angeles FC in their 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders

USL League One, Rashid Nuhu and Osumanu Illal both featured for Union Omaha in their 2-0 win over Tormenta

Hope Kodzo Avayevu saw 70 minutes of action for North Texas in their 4-2 win over Fort Lauderdale

