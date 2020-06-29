Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Ashimeru wins Austrian Bundesliga title

Click to read all about coronavirus →
European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues as football restarts amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Majeed Ashimeru won his first Austrian Bundesliga with RB Salzburg over the weekend as they recorded a 3-0 win over Hartberg on the final day of the league.
The Ghanaian youngster had a great campaign this season with some UEFA Champions League experience with the youthful Salzburg team
Osman Bukari continued with his rich fine form as he scored to help Trencin record a 3-1 win over Senica in the Slovak Super Liga.
Bernard Mensah also scored to help Kayserispor record a 2-0 win over Sivasspor on Saturday in the Turkish Super Liga.
Below is the comprehensive reports of the players across the various leagues.
ENGLAND
In the Championship, Andre Ayew played the full throttle for Swansea City as they were beaten at home by Luton
Albert Adomah saw 64 minutes of action for Cardiff City in their 3-1 win over Preston
ITALY
In the Serie A, Alfred Duncan warmed the bench for Fiorentina in their 2-1 defeat to Lazio
Kwadwo Asamoah played no part in Inter Milan’s 2-1 win over Parma
Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu came off the bench to play 23 minutes for Hellas Verona in their 3-3 draw against Sassuolo
In the Serie B, Emmanuel Gyasi played 79 minutes for Spezia in their 3-1 win over Chievo
Bright Addae played the full throttle for Juve Stabia in their 3-1 defeat to Livorno
Ibrahim Mane was on the bench for Pescara against Pisa
Abdallah Basit and Bright Gyamfi were on the bench for Benevento as they drew against Empoli
Moses Odjei saw 16 minutes of action for Trapani in their 3-0 win over Pordenone
SPAIN
In the La Liga, Iddrisu Baba saw 45 minutes of action for Real Mallorca in their 3-1 defeat to Ath Bilbao
Lumor Agbenyenu missed the game due to injury
Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle for Celta Vigo as they held Barcelona to a 2-2 draw at home
Thomas Partey played the full throttle for Atletico Madrid as they recorded a 2-1 win over Alaves
Mohammed Salisu played no part in Real Valladolid game against Sevilla on Friday
In the La Liga 2, Samuel Obeng made a brief appearance for Real Oviedo as they lost by a lone goal to Numancia
Emmanuel Lomotey lasted the entire duration for Extremadura UD as they picked a point against Fuenlabrada
Abdulai Sabit was on the bench for Extremadura
GERMANY
In the Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei played the full throttle for Paderborn in their 3-2 defeat to Frankfurt
In the Bundesliga 2, Daniel Kyereh saw 86 minutes of action for Wehen in their 5-3 win over St.Pauli
Godsway Donyoh made an assist in SG Dynamo Dresden 2-2 draw against Osnabruck
In the Bundesliga 3, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt saw 90 minutes for Bayern Munich II in their 2-1 win over Jena
Prince Owusu climbed off the bench to play 16 minutes for 1860 Munich in their 3-0 win over Unterhaching
ALBANIA
Alfred Mensah scored the consolation goal for Skenderbeu Korca in their 2-1 defeat to KF Tirana.
Randy Dwumfour played in the game for the losers whilst
Winful Cobbinah featured for KF Tirana
AUSTRIA
In the Austria Bundesliga, Samuel Tetteh climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Lask Linz as they lost to Wolfsberger AC
Majeed Ashimeru came on a sub to play 21 minutes for Salzburg in their 3-0 win over Hartberg
Seth Paintsil played 82 minutes for Admira in their 2-1 win against Matterrsburg
Felix Adjei saw 33 minutes of action for Tirol in their 1-0 defeat to Altach
BELARUS
Francis Narh saw 36 minutes of action for Slavia Mozyr in their heavy defeat to Energetik-BGU.
Dennis Tetteh came on a substitute to play 35 minutes for Slavia Mozyr
CROATIA
Nasiru Moro was on the bench for HNK Gorcia in their 2-1 win over Rijeka
CZECH REPUBLIC
Benjamin Tetteh saw 77 minutes of action for Sparta Prague as they lost to Plzen
Emmanuel Antwi made a brief appearance for Pribram as they held Opava to a draw
DENMARK
In the Danish Super League, Kudus Mohammed, Isaac Atanga, Ibrahim Sadiq, all featured in Norsdjaelland’s 2-0 defeat to Brondy at home
Dauda Mohammed played the entire duration for Esbjerg in their 2-1 defeat to Hobro
In the First Division, Emmanuel Toku featured for F.Amager in their 2-0 win over Roskilde
FINLAND
Thomas Agyiri saw 90 minutes of action for KPV Kokkola in their 1-1 draw with KTP
ISREAL
In the Ligat Ha’al, Emmanuel Boateng was red-carded in Hapoel Tel Aviv’s game against Maccabi Tel Aviv. His side lost the game by 3-0
Montari Kamaheni lasted 90 minutes for Ashdod in their 5-2 win over Netanya
Gershon Koffie played 28 minutes for Hapoel Kfar Saba as they lost by a lone goal to Nes Tziona
SLOVAKIA
Sadam Sulley saw 15 minutes of action for Senica in the game
Osman Bukari scored for Trencin in their 3-1 win over Senica
Edmund Addo and Sadam Sulley both featured in the game for Senica
SWEDEN
Ebenezer Ofori featured for AIK as they were held at home by Malmo FF
Enock Adu played no part in the game for AIK
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi featured for St.Gallen in their 3-2 win over Thun
Musah Nuhu played his first competitive match in 12 months on Sunday when he featured in St Gallen's 3-2 win Thun in the Swiss Super League
TURKEY
Kevin-Prince Boateng climbed off the bench to play 21 minutes for Besiktas as recorded a 3-0 win over Konyaspor
Bernard Mensah scored to help Kayerispor record a 2-0 win over Sivasspor
Isaac Cofie was on the bench for Sivasspor
Afriyie Acquah lasted the entire duration for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 3-2 defeat to Fenerbahce
Patrick Twumasi saw 66 minutes of action for Gaziantep in their 1-1 draw against Antalyaspor
Rahman Chibsah and Aziz Tetteh played no part in the game for Gaziantep
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.