Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Ayew, Gyasi, Naah bag brace for respective clubs

Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad every weekend.
Our European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a detail report on the performance of Ghanaian players over the weekend
Ghanaian Players to have scored over the weekend
Andre Ayew scored his 10th goal of the season as Swansea lost to Bristol City 3-1 at home
Emmanuel Gyasi bagged a brace to help Spezia draw against Parma on Saturday in the Serie A
Maxwell Woledzi scored to help Nordsjaelland record a 2-2 draw against Aalborg
Godsway Donyoh scored for Maccabi Haifa in their 4-2 win over Kiryat Shmona
Divine Naah scored a brace for Mosta FC in their 3-2 win over Santa Lucia
Bernard Tekpetey scored the only goal of the game to help Ludogorets beat CSKA Sofa in the derby on Saturday
Below is the report
ENGLAND
In the Premier League, Thomas Partey came off the bench to play 25 minutes for Arsenal in their 3-1 win over Daniel Amartey’s Leicester City
Amartey saw 22 minutes of action for Leicester City
Jordan Ayew played the full throttle for Crystal Palace as they were held to a goalless draw by Fulham
Jeffrey Schlupp missed the game due to an injury
In the Championship, Andre Ayew scored his 10th goal of the season as Swansea lost to Bristol City 3-1 at home
Albert Adomah made a brief appearance for QPR in their 2-1 defeat to Birmingham
Tariq Fosu lasted 58 minutes in Brentford’s 2-1 win over Stoke
Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading as they recorded a 1-0 win over Rotherham
ITALY
In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi bagged a brace to help Spezia draw against Parma on Saturday
Alfred Duncan and Kwadwo Asamoah featured for Cagliari in their 2-0 win over Crotone
GERMANY
In the Bundesliga II, Christopher Antwi-Adjei played 90 minutes for Paderborn as they lost 1-0 to Regensburg
Patrick Twumasi climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Hannover 96 in their 2-2 draw against Greuther Furth
Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 45 minutes for Greuther Furth
Raman Chibsah cameod in Bochum’s win against Wurzburger Kickers
Kelvin Ofori was on the bench for Dusseldorf as they lost 3-2 to Heidenheim
FRANCE
In the Ligue I, John Boye registered an assist in Metz 2-1 win over Bordeaux
Enock Kwarteng was on the bench for Bordeaux
In the Ligue I, Alexandre Djiku played the full throttle for Strasbourg as they drew 1-1 against Lille
Majeed Waris was on the bench for Strasbourg
In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku and Emmanuel Lomotey were both in action for Amiens as they 3-0 to Toulouse
Ebenezer Assifiuah was an unused substitute for Pau FC in their 2-0 win ver Le Havre
Alidu Seidu lasted 30 minutes in the game for Clermont as they recorded a 4-0 win over Valenciennes
Emmanuel Ntim was shown the red card in the game for Valenciennes
ALBANIA
In the SuperLiga, Dennis Dowouna and Randy Dwumfour were in action for Skenderbeu as they lost by a lone goal to Bylis
Benjamin Agyare and Kofi Yeboah were in action for Apolonia Fier against Kastrioti which ended in a goalless draw
ARMENIA
Nana Antwi was in action for Lori as they lost 2-1 to Alashkert in the Premier League
AUSTRIA
In the Austrian Bundesliga, David Atanga saw 83 minutes of action for Admira in their 1-1 draw against Tirol
Kennedy Boateng was red-carded in Reid’s game against Rapid Vienna. He took an early shower in the 61st minute after picking a second yellow card in the game
Samuel Tetteh came on as a substitute to play 28 minutes for St.Polten as they lost 2-0 to Wolfsberger
BELGIUM
In the Jupiler League, Daniel Opare was in action for Waregem as they secured a 2-1 win over Kortrijk
Eric Ocansey played 90 minutes for Kortrijk
Dauda Mohammed scored his first league goal of the season to help Anderlecht record a 3-1 win over St.Leige
BULGARIA
Bernard Tekpetey scored the only goal of the game to help Ludogorets beat CSKA Sofa in the derby on Saturday
Elvis Manu was on the bench for Ludogorets
Carlos Ohene played no part in Beroe game against Cherno More
Emmanuel Toku was in action for Botev Plovdiv as they drew 1-1 against Montana
Mohammed Nasiru saw 71 minutes of action for Levski Sofia as they drew against CSKA 1948 Sofia
CROATIA
Nasiru Moro was on the bench for Gorcia in their 2-1 win over Istra 1961
CYPRUS
Ernest Asante was in action for Omonia as they recorded a 1-0 win over Ol Nicosia
Kingsley Sarfo played 85 minutes for Nicosia in the game
DENMARK
Maxwell Woledzi scored to help Nordsjaelland record a 2-2 draw against Aalborg
Sulemana Kamal Deen, Ibrahim Sadiq featured in the game for Nordsjaelland
DJIBOUTI
Gabriel Dadzie scored four goals for Arta Solar as they recorded a 6-0 win over Dikhil
EGYPT
Winful Cobbinah was on the bench for Ceramica Cleopatra as they drew 2-2 against El Masry
ISRAEL
Godsway Donyoh scored for Maccabi Haifa in their 4-2 win over Kiryat Shmona
Eugene Ansah played 90 minutes Shmona as they lost 4-2 to Maccabi Haifa
MALTA
Gabriel Mensah saw 77 minutes of action for Gudja as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Tarxien
Isaac Ntow played 90 minutes for Birkirkara in their 2-0 win over Floriana
Divine Naah scored a brace for Mosta FC in their 3-2 win over Santa Lucia
NETHERLANDS
In the Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus was in action for Ajax as they drew 1-1 against rivals PSV.
The youngster came in as a substitute to play 34 minutes
POLAND
Richmond Boakye-Yiadom came on as a substitute to play 37 minutes for Gornik as they lost 2-1 to Legia
Yaw Yeboah played 90 minutes for Wisla as they recorded a 3-1 win over Wisla Pock
PORTUGAL
Gideon Mensah, Abdul Mumin were in action for Vitoria Guimaraes as they won 2-1 against Boavista
Alhassan Wakaso was on the bench for Guimaraes
SERBIA
In the Super Liga, Obeng Regan was on the bench for Mladost in their 1-0 win over Rad Beograd
Ibrahim Tanko saw 78 minutes for Javor in their 2-0 win over Radnik
SWEDEN
Ebenezer Ofori was on the bench for AIK as they recorded a 4-0 win over AFC Eskilstuna
Enock Adu saw 17 minutes of action for Mjallby in their 3-0 win over Landskrona
Ghanaian trio Thomas Boakye, Sadat Karim and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh were in action for Halmstad as they drew against Vasteras SK
SWITZERLAND
In the Swiss League, Lawrence Ati Zigi was in action for St Gallen in their 3-1 win over Basel
ROMANIA
Bright Addae saw 20 minutes of action for Hermannstadt as they lost 2-1 to Sepsi Gheorghe
TURKEY
In the Super Lig, Benjamin Tetteh was on target for Yeni Malatyaspor as they drew 1-1 against Genclerbirligi
Afriyie Acquah was not included in the matchday squad for Yeni Malatyaspor
Bernard Mensah was an unused substitute as Besiktas secured a 3-0 win over Denizlispor
Caleb Ekuban played 74 minutes for Trabzonspor as they lost by a lone goal to Fenerbache
SLOVAKIA
Benson Anang saw 90 minutes for Zilina in their 2-1 defeat to Trnava
Edmund Addo played 45 minutes for Senica in their 3-2 win over Ruzomberok
Joseph Paintsil was shown a red card as Ankaragucu lost 4-1 to Hatayspor
- Kwadwo Asamoah makes Serie A debut for Cagliari in win over Crotone
- Andre Ayew: Ghana star hits double figures in Swansea defeat to Bristol City
- John Boye provides assist in Metz’s comeback win against Bordeaux
- Ghanaian striker Anas Mohammed scores as Black Leopards edge AmaZulu in Nedbank Cup
- Thomas Partey makes injury return as Arsenal humble Daniel Amartey’s Leicester
- Read all related articles