Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Ayew, Gyasi, Naah bag brace for respective clubs

Andre Ayew Dede Dede scored for Swansea

Mon, 1 Mar 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad every weekend.

Our European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a detail report on the performance of Ghanaian players over the weekend

Ghanaian Players to have scored over the weekend

Andre Ayew scored his 10th goal of the season as Swansea lost to Bristol City 3-1 at home

Emmanuel Gyasi bagged a brace to help Spezia draw against Parma on Saturday in the Serie A

Maxwell Woledzi scored to help Nordsjaelland record a 2-2 draw against Aalborg

Godsway Donyoh scored for Maccabi Haifa in their 4-2 win over Kiryat Shmona

Divine Naah scored a brace for Mosta FC in their 3-2 win over Santa Lucia

Bernard Tekpetey scored the only goal of the game to help Ludogorets beat CSKA Sofa in the derby on Saturday

Below is the report

ENGLAND

In the Premier League, Thomas Partey came off the bench to play 25 minutes for Arsenal in their 3-1 win over Daniel Amartey’s Leicester City

Amartey saw 22 minutes of action for Leicester City

Jordan Ayew played the full throttle for Crystal Palace as they were held to a goalless draw by Fulham

Jeffrey Schlupp missed the game due to an injury

In the Championship, Andre Ayew scored his 10th goal of the season as Swansea lost to Bristol City 3-1 at home

Albert Adomah made a brief appearance for QPR in their 2-1 defeat to Birmingham

Tariq Fosu lasted 58 minutes in Brentford’s 2-1 win over Stoke

Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading as they recorded a 1-0 win over Rotherham

ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi bagged a brace to help Spezia draw against Parma on Saturday

Alfred Duncan and Kwadwo Asamoah featured for Cagliari in their 2-0 win over Crotone

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga II, Christopher Antwi-Adjei played 90 minutes for Paderborn as they lost 1-0 to Regensburg

Patrick Twumasi climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Hannover 96 in their 2-2 draw against Greuther Furth

Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 45 minutes for Greuther Furth

Raman Chibsah cameod in Bochum’s win against Wurzburger Kickers

Kelvin Ofori was on the bench for Dusseldorf as they lost 3-2 to Heidenheim

FRANCE

In the Ligue I, John Boye registered an assist in Metz 2-1 win over Bordeaux

Enock Kwarteng was on the bench for Bordeaux

In the Ligue I, Alexandre Djiku played the full throttle for Strasbourg as they drew 1-1 against Lille

Majeed Waris was on the bench for Strasbourg

In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku and Emmanuel Lomotey were both in action for Amiens as they 3-0 to Toulouse

Ebenezer Assifiuah was an unused substitute for Pau FC in their 2-0 win ver Le Havre

Alidu Seidu lasted 30 minutes in the game for Clermont as they recorded a 4-0 win over Valenciennes

Emmanuel Ntim was shown the red card in the game for Valenciennes

ALBANIA

In the SuperLiga, Dennis Dowouna and Randy Dwumfour were in action for Skenderbeu as they lost by a lone goal to Bylis

Benjamin Agyare and Kofi Yeboah were in action for Apolonia Fier against Kastrioti which ended in a goalless draw

ARMENIA

Nana Antwi was in action for Lori as they lost 2-1 to Alashkert in the Premier League

AUSTRIA

In the Austrian Bundesliga, David Atanga saw 83 minutes of action for Admira in their 1-1 draw against Tirol

Kennedy Boateng was red-carded in Reid’s game against Rapid Vienna. He took an early shower in the 61st minute after picking a second yellow card in the game

Samuel Tetteh came on as a substitute to play 28 minutes for St.Polten as they lost 2-0 to Wolfsberger

BELGIUM

In the Jupiler League, Daniel Opare was in action for Waregem as they secured a 2-1 win over Kortrijk

Eric Ocansey played 90 minutes for Kortrijk

Dauda Mohammed scored his first league goal of the season to help Anderlecht record a 3-1 win over St.Leige

BULGARIA

Bernard Tekpetey scored the only goal of the game to help Ludogorets beat CSKA Sofa in the derby on Saturday

Elvis Manu was on the bench for Ludogorets

Carlos Ohene played no part in Beroe game against Cherno More

Emmanuel Toku was in action for Botev Plovdiv as they drew 1-1 against Montana

Mohammed Nasiru saw 71 minutes of action for Levski Sofia as they drew against CSKA 1948 Sofia

CROATIA

Nasiru Moro was on the bench for Gorcia in their 2-1 win over Istra 1961

CYPRUS

Ernest Asante was in action for Omonia as they recorded a 1-0 win over Ol Nicosia

Kingsley Sarfo played 85 minutes for Nicosia in the game

DENMARK

Maxwell Woledzi scored to help Nordsjaelland record a 2-2 draw against Aalborg

Sulemana Kamal Deen, Ibrahim Sadiq featured in the game for Nordsjaelland

DJIBOUTI

Gabriel Dadzie scored four goals for Arta Solar as they recorded a 6-0 win over Dikhil

EGYPT

Winful Cobbinah was on the bench for Ceramica Cleopatra as they drew 2-2 against El Masry

ISRAEL

Godsway Donyoh scored for Maccabi Haifa in their 4-2 win over Kiryat Shmona

Eugene Ansah played 90 minutes Shmona as they lost 4-2 to Maccabi Haifa

MALTA

Gabriel Mensah saw 77 minutes of action for Gudja as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Tarxien

Isaac Ntow played 90 minutes for Birkirkara in their 2-0 win over Floriana

Divine Naah scored a brace for Mosta FC in their 3-2 win over Santa Lucia

NETHERLANDS

In the Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus was in action for Ajax as they drew 1-1 against rivals PSV.

The youngster came in as a substitute to play 34 minutes

POLAND

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom came on as a substitute to play 37 minutes for Gornik as they lost 2-1 to Legia

Yaw Yeboah played 90 minutes for Wisla as they recorded a 3-1 win over Wisla Pock

PORTUGAL

Gideon Mensah, Abdul Mumin were in action for Vitoria Guimaraes as they won 2-1 against Boavista

Alhassan Wakaso was on the bench for Guimaraes

SERBIA

In the Super Liga, Obeng Regan was on the bench for Mladost in their 1-0 win over Rad Beograd

Ibrahim Tanko saw 78 minutes for Javor in their 2-0 win over Radnik

SWEDEN

Ebenezer Ofori was on the bench for AIK as they recorded a 4-0 win over AFC Eskilstuna

Enock Adu saw 17 minutes of action for Mjallby in their 3-0 win over Landskrona

Ghanaian trio Thomas Boakye, Sadat Karim and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh were in action for Halmstad as they drew against Vasteras SK

SWITZERLAND

In the Swiss League, Lawrence Ati Zigi was in action for St Gallen in their 3-1 win over Basel

ROMANIA

Bright Addae saw 20 minutes of action for Hermannstadt as they lost 2-1 to Sepsi Gheorghe

TURKEY

In the Super Lig, Benjamin Tetteh was on target for Yeni Malatyaspor as they drew 1-1 against Genclerbirligi

Afriyie Acquah was not included in the matchday squad for Yeni Malatyaspor

Bernard Mensah was an unused substitute as Besiktas secured a 3-0 win over Denizlispor

Caleb Ekuban played 74 minutes for Trabzonspor as they lost by a lone goal to Fenerbache

SLOVAKIA

Benson Anang saw 90 minutes for Zilina in their 2-1 defeat to Trnava

Edmund Addo played 45 minutes for Senica in their 3-2 win over Ruzomberok

Joseph Paintsil was shown a red card as Ankaragucu lost 4-1 to Hatayspor

Source: Ghana Soccernet
