Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Ayew, Sulemana, Antwi-Adjei on target for clubs

Players to have scored this weekend



Andre Ayew scored his 15th goal of the season to help Swansea City return to winning ways against Millwall



Kamal Deen Sulemana scored a brace for Nordsjaelland in their win over Randers FC



Christopher Antwi-Adjei was on target for Paderbrn in the German Bundesliga II



David Gazor scored for Swallows against Black Leopards in the South African PSL



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp featured in Crystal Palace’s defeat to Chelsea as they lost the game 4-1 at home



Daniel Amartey played 45 minutes for Leicester City as they lost 3-2 to West Ham



Thomas Partey assisted in Arsenal's 3-0 win over Sheffield United



In the Championship, Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading in their 2-0 defeat to Watford



Andre Ayew scored his 15th goal of the season as Swansea City recorded a 3-0 win over Millwall



Tariq Fosu saw 78 minutes of action for Brentford in their 5-0 win over Preston



Albert Adomah climbed off the bench to play 22 minutes for QPR in their 4-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday



SPAIN



In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng made a brief appearance for Real Oviedo against Las Palmas



Iddrisu Baba saw 15 minutes of action for Mallorca in their 2-0 win over Lugo



ITALY



In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi saw 45 minutes of action for Spezia in their 3-2 win over Crotone



Alfred Duncan and Kwadwo Asamoah featured in Cagliari’s game against Inter Milan which ended in a 1-0 defeat



In Serie B, Kevin Prince Boateng missed Monza game against Ascoli



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, John Boye played 90 minutes for Metz as they lost 2-0 at home to Lille



In Ligue II, Ebenezer Assifuah was on the bench for Pau FC in their 2-1 win over Clermont

Alidu Seidu played 81 minutes for Clermont



Nicholas Opoku played 79 minutes for Amiens in their 1-0 win over Rodez



GERMANY



In the Bundesliga II, Christopher Antw-Adjei scored for Paderborn in their 3-0 win over Bochum



Patrick Twumasi climbed off the bench to play 14 minutes for Hannover 96 as they lost 3-1 against Heidenheim



ALBANIA



Dennis Dowouna saw 14 minutes of action for Skenderbeu against KF Tirana which ended in a draw



Abbey Agbodzie was on the bench for Skenderbeu



Isaac Gyamfi was on the bench for Tirana



Kofi Yeboah saw 13 minutes of action for Apolonia Fier in their 2-0 defeat to Teuta



AUSTRIA



David Atanga played 90 minutes for Admira in their 2-0 defeat to Reid



Kennedy Boateng was in action for Reid



Samuel Tetteh came on as a substitute to play 11 minutes for St.Polten in their 1-0 defeat to Altach



AZERBAIJAN



Kwabena Owusu saw 86 minutes of action for Qarabag in their 4-1 win over Sumqayit



BELARUS



Ramzy Yussif was on the bench for Energetik-BGU in their 1-0 defeat to Sputnik



Sulley Muniru was on the bench for FC Minsk in their 2-2 draw against Bate



Francis Narh played 90 minutes for Slavia Mozyr in their 2-0 defeat to Vitebsk



Dennis Tetteh climbed off the bench to play for Slavia Mozyr



BELGIUM



In Jupiler League, Osman Bukari warmed the bench for Gent in their 4-0 win over Charleroi



Majeed Ashimeru saw 66 minutes of action for Anderlecht in their 2-1 win over Club Brugge



BULGARIA

Nasiru Mohammed was on the bench for Levski Sofia in their goalless draw against Cherno More



CYPRUS



Benjamin Akoto played 90 minutes for Doxa against Nea Salamis which ended in a draw



Barnes Osei climbed off the bench to feature for Nea Salamis



Emmanuel Asante saw 34 minutes of action for Omonia in their 2-0 win over Ol. Nicosia



Kingsley Sarfo played 78 minutes for Ol Nicosia



CROATIA



Nasiru Moro played 60 minutes for Gorcia in their goalless draw against Varazdin



Prince Obeng Ampem saw 62 minutes of action for Sibenk in their 1-0 defeat to Rijeka



CZECH



Emmanuel Antwi played 70 minutes for Pribram in their 2-0 defeat to Sigma Olomouc



DENMARK



In SuperLiga, Kamal Dean Sulemana scored a brace for Nordsjaelland in their 4-3 win over Randers FC



Francis Abu and Ibrahim Sadiq were introduced in the second half



In First Division, Clinton Antwi saw 69 minutes of action for Esbjerb in their 1-1 draw against Silkeborg



Ebenezer Adade and David Martin both featured for Fremad Amager in their 3-0 defeat to Hvidovre IF



EGYPT



Kwame Bonsu played 45 minutes for Ceramica Cleopatra in their 1-1 draw against El-Entag El-Harby



Winful Cobbinah was on the bench for Ceramica Cleopatra



ESTONIA



Isshaku Konda played 90 minutes for Paide in their 1-0 win over Kuressaare



GREECE



Baba Rahman played the full throttle for PAOK in their 1-1 draw against Asteras Tripolis



ISRAEL



Eugene Ansah played the full throttle for Shmona in their 1-1 draw against H.Beer Sheva

Emmanuel Boateng was on the bench for Hapoel Tel Aviv in their 2-0 defeat to Hapeol Haifa



KAZAKHSTAN



Gideon Baah was in action for Shakhtar Karagandy as they lost heavily to Taraz 4-0



MALAYSIA



Nana Poku played 90 minutes for UITM in their 3-0 defeat to Melaka United



Jordan Ayimbila was in action for Selangor in their 3-1 win over Perak



NETHERLANDS



In the Eredivisie, Mohammed Kudus came of the bench to play 38 minutes for Ajax in their 1-0 win over Waalwijk



NORTH MACEDONIA



Prince Amponsah was on the bench for Pelister in their 3-1 defeat to Rabotnicki



POLAND



Yaw Yeboah lasted 90 minutes in the game for Wisla in their 2-1 defeat to Rakow



David Mawutor was on the bench for Wisla



PORTUGAL



Gideon Mensah and Abdul Mumin were both in action for Vitoria Guimaraes as they lost 3-0 to Portimonense



SOUTH AFRICA



Abubakar Mumuni and Edwin Gyimah both featured in the game for Black Leopards as they lost to Swallows



David Gozar scored the only goal of the game for Swallows



SWEDEN



Ghanaian trio Thomas Boakye, Sadat Karim and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh were in action for Halmstad in their 1-0 win over Hacken



Enoch Adu played the entire duration for Mjallby as they drew against Varbergs



Abdul Safiu Fatawu saw 25 minutes of action for Trelleborgs in their 2-1 win over Norrby



Eric Kwakwa made a brief appearance for Jonkopings in their 5-1 win over Vasalunds



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Nuhu Musah both featured for St Gallen as they lost away to Young Boys

QATAR



Babo Seddiqi Barro and John Benson both featured in the game Al Ahli Doha in their 4-0 thumping by Al-Duhail



Evans Mensah was in action for Al-Kharitiyath as they lost to Al Wakra 2-1



SERBIA



Obeng Regan was on the bench for Mladost in their 1-0 win over Sp.Subotica



SLOVAKIA



Benson Anang played full throttle for Zilina in their 3-2 win over Trencin



Edmund Addo saw 90 minutes of action for Senica in their 1-0 defeat to Ruzomberok



Zuberu Sharani played 90 minutes for Michalovce as they lost 2-1 to Pohronie



SWEDEN



Abdul Halik Hudu was on the bench for Hammarby in their 3-2 win over Malmo FF



SWITZERLAND



Samuel Alabi saw 21 minutes of action for Luzern in their 4-3 defeat to Basel



TURKEY



In the Ligue 1, Kamal Issah was in action for Keciorengucu in their 5-3 win over Altinordu



Joseph Akomadi and Isaac Sackey both warmed the bench for Hatayspor in their 3-2 defeat to Goztepe



Caleb Ekuban missed Trabzonspor’s game against Rizespor which ended in a draw



Godfred Donsah was not included in the matchday squad for Rizespor



Isaac Cofie saw 65 minutes of action for Sivasspor in their 3-1 win over Konyaspor



Joseph Paintsil played the full throttle for Ankaragucu in their 2-1 win over Genclerbirligi



Joseph Attamah was in action for Kayserispor in their 1-0 defeat to Antalyaspor



Bernard Mensah climbed off the bench to help Besiktas beat Ezrurum BB 4-2



UKRAINE



Ghanaian youngster Najeeb Yakubu played the full throttle for Vorskla Poltava in their 2-1win over Lviv