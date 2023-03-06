Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Dwamena, Kudus, Partey on target for respective clubs

Kudus was on target for Ajax

GHANAsoccernet.com reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective leagues over the weekend.

Players to have scored



Thomas Partey scored in Arsenal's 3-2 win against Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Saturday.



Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer climbed off the bench to score in Hamburg’s 3-0 win against Nurnberg in the German Bundesliga II.



Raphael Dwamena scored a brace for Egnatia in their 4-1 win against Kastrioti in Albanian top-flight.



Ibrahim Mustapha scored for Lask in their 3-2 win against Tirol



Mohammed Kudus reached double figures as he scored in Ajax’s 1-0 win against Nijmegen



Malik Abubakari was on target for Slavkia Brastislava in their 4-1 win against Trnava



Kwadwo Opoku was on target for Los Angeles FC in their 3-2 win against Portland Timbers in the MLS.



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Thomas Partey played a big role in Arsenal’s 3-2 win against Bournemouth at the Emirates `Stadium. Partey scored his side’s first goal of the game.



Antoine Semenyo made the starting line-up for Bournemouth and was substituted in the 63rd minute



Jordan Ayew saw 74 minutes of action for Crystal Palace in their 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa



Tariq Lamptey picked up an injury in Brighton’s 4-0 win against West Ham.



Kamaldeen Sulemana was impressive in Southampton’s 1-0 win against Leicester City



Daniel Amartey was an unused substitute on the bench for Leicester City



Andre Ayew came on as a substitute to play in Nottingham Forest 2-2 draw against Everton



In Championship, Andy Yiadom returned from suspension to play 65 minutes for Reading in their 5-0 defeat to Middlesbrough



Tarique Fosu was involved in Rotherham’s 3-1 win against QPR



Albert Adomah saw 64 minutes of action for QPR in their 3-1 defeat to Rotherham



In League One, Kwadwo Poku lasted 67 minutes in the game for Peterbrough in their 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday



SPAIN

In La Liga II Samuel Obeng saw 81 minutes of action for Huesca in their 3-0 win against Levante



ITALY



In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi was in action for Spezia against Verona



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Abdul Samed Salis was in action for Lens in their 1-1 draw against Lille



In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku played 90 minutes for Amiens in their 1-0 win against Pau FC



Koffi Kouao saw 90 minutes of action for Metz in their 3-0 win against Annecy



GERMANY



In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei played 90 minutes in Bochum’s 2-0 defeat to Schalke



In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer climbed off the bench to score in Hamburg’s 3-0 win against Nurnberg



BELGIUM



In Jupiler Pro League, Joseph Paintsil registered an assist for Genk in their 2-2 draw against St.Truiden



Francis Amuzu and Majeed Ashimeru featured in Anderlecht’s in 1-0 defeat to Gent



Francis Abu was in action for Cercle Brugge in their 3-1 win against Seraing



Daniel Opare played 90 minutes for Seraing



Nathaniel Opoku saw 11 minutes of action for Leuven in their 4-2 win against Waregem



Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was in post for Eupen as they lost 2-1 to Royale Union



Mubarak Wakaso climbed off the bench to play 14 minutes for Eupen



ALBANIA



Raphael Dwamena scored a brace for Egnatia in their 4-1 win against Kastrioti



Michael Agbekpornu was in action for Egnatia

AUSTRIA



Ibrahim Mustapha scored for Lask in their 3-2 win against Tirol



BOSNIA



Joseph Amoah saw 63 minutes of action for Zeljeznicar in their 1-0 win against Sloboda



BULGARIA



Bismark Charles was 24 minutes of action for CSKA Sofia in their 1-1 draw against Lok.Plovdiv



CYPRUS



Benjamin Akoto Asamoah and Ernest Asante saw 81 minutes of action for Doxa in their 2-1 win against Chloraka



DENMARK



Lasso Coulibaly and Ernest Nuamah were in action for Nordsjaelland in their 2-1 defeat to Silkeborg



ESTONIA



Ernest Agyiri saw 28 minutes of action for Levadia against Parnu JK Vaprus



GREECE



Stephen Kwabena Hammond played 70 minutes for Levadiakos as they were hammered 6-0 by Olympiacos Piraeus



Raman Chibsah saw 45 minutes of action for Ionikos against PAOK which they lost 6-0



ISRAEL



Patrick Twumasi climbed off the bench to play in Netanya’s 2-2 draw against Kiryat Shmona



Eugene Ansah played 60 minutes for H.Beer Sheva in their 3-0 win against H.Beer Sheva



Richard Boateng played 59 minutes in their 3-2 win against Nes Tziona



Zakaria Mugeese saw 75 minutes of action for SC Ashdod in their 1-1 draw against Sakhnin



LITHUANIA

Edward Sarpong made a brief appearance for Dzuigas Telsai in their 3-2 win against Zalgiris



MALAYASIA



Alexander Agyakwa was in action for Selangor in their 1-1 draw against Sri Pahang



MALTA



James Arthur played 90 minutes for Gudja in their 4-1 defeat to Hibernians



NETHERLANDS



Mohammed Kudus reached double figures as he scored in Ajax’s 1-0 win against Nijmegen



PORTUGAL



Issah Abass was in action for Chaves in their 3-1 defeat to FC Porto



Emmanuel Boateng played 90 minutes in Rio Ave’s 2-0 defeat to Braga



ROMANIA



Baba Alhassan saw 21 minutes of action for FC Hermannstadt in their 1-0 win against Rapid Bucuresti



SERBIA



Edmund Addo was in action for Spartak Subotica in their 1-1 draw against Napredak



Samuel Owusu saw 55 minutes of action for Cukaricki in their 1-0 win against Radnik



SLOVAKIA



Malik Abubakari was on target for Slavkia Brastislava in their 4-1 win against Trnava



Kelvin Ofori was in action for Spartak Trnava



SLOVENIA



Ahmed Ankrah made a brief appearance in ND Gorcia’s 1-0 win against Celje



SOUTH AFRICA

Kwame Peprah was in action for Maritzburg in their 2-1 defeat to Cape Town City



SWEDEN



Nasiru Moro played in Orebro 2-0 win against Landskrona



Ibrahim Sadiq helped Hacken to a 2-1 win against Halmstad



Phil Ofosu Ayeh played 90 minutes for Halmstad



Nathaniel Adjei helped Hammarby to a 8-0 win against Sundsvall in the Svenska Cup



SWITZERLAND



In Swiss League, Kasim Adams played the full throttle for Basel in their 1-0 win against Luzern



Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 1-1 draw against Grasshoppers



TURKEY



In SuperLig, Isaac Cofie was in action for Sivasspor as they lost 4-3 against Karagumruk



Isaac Sackey enjoyed some game minutes in Umraniyespor 2-1 win against Trabzonspor



In Lig 1, Samuel Tetteh came on as a substitute to play 52 minutes for Bandirmaspor in their 3-1 loss toKeciorengucu



Patick Awuku scored his first goal of the season for Tuzlaspor in their 1-0 win against Genclerbirligi



Mohammed Musah made a brief appearance for Bodrumspor in their 2-0 win against Altay



Isaac Donkor made a brief appearance for Sakaryaspor in their 1-0 win against Denizlispor



USA



In MLS, Kwadwo Opoku was on target for Los Angeles FC in their 3-2 win against Portland Timbers



Yaw Yeboah was in action for Columbus Crew in their 2-0 win against DC United



Latif Blessing and Emmanuel Boateng were in action for New England Revolution in their 3-0 win against Houston Dynamo



Jonathan Mensah was in action for San Jose Earthquakes in their 2-1 win against Vancouver Whitecaps