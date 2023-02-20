Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kudus dedicates goal to Atsu, Bukari bags brace

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend.
We dedicate this report to former Ghana midfielder Christian Atsu who sadly lost his life in the Turkey earthquake.
Below is a report from our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom.
Players to have scored
Godways Donyoh scored for Apollon Limassol in their 3-1 win against Chloraka
Ernest Asante scored in Doxa’s 1-1 draw against APOEL
Patrick Twumasi scored for Netanya in their 2-1 win against Maccabi Bnei Raina
Mohammed Kudus scored in Ajax 4-0 win against Sparta Rotterdam
Osman Bukari scored a brace for Crvena zvezda in their 3-0 win against Cukaricki
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew were in action for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw against Brentford
Tariq Lampted came on as a substitute to play 29 minutes for Brighton in their 1-0 defeat to Fulham
Kamaldeen Sulemana lasted 58 minutes in the game for Southampton in their 1-0 win against Chelsea
Mohammed Salisu was not named in the match day squad
Antoine Semenyo climbed off the bench to play 33 minutes for Bournemouth in their 1-0 win against Wolves
Andre Ayew climbed off the bench to help Nottingham Forest secure a point against Manchester City which ended in a 1-1 draw
In Championship, Benjamin Tetteh played 15 minutes for Hull City against Preston which ended in a draw
Albert Adomah came on as a substitute to play 22 minutes for QPR in their 3-1 defeat to Middlesbrough
SPAIN
In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle in Celta Vigo’ s 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad
Samuel Obeng saw 79 minutes of action for Huesca in their 1-1 draw against Granada
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Abdul Samed Salis was in action for Lens in their 3-1 win against Nantes
Gideon Mensah played 90 minutes for Auxerre in their 2-1 win against Lyon
Alexander Djiku was influential in Strasbourg’s 2-1 win against Angers
Christopher Antwi-Adjei was in action for Bochum in their 2-0 defeat to Freiburg
In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku saw 73 minutes for Amiens against Annecy which they lost 2-0
ALBANIA
Alfred Mensah saw 23 minutes of action for Partizani in their 3-0 win against Erzeni
Michael Agbekpornu and Raphael Dwamena played in Egnatia against Vllaznia
AUSTRIA
Mohammed Fuseini played 10 minutes after coming off the bench for Sturm Graz in their 2-1 win against Hartberg
Ibrahim Mustapha played 28 minutes for Lask Linz in their 1-1 draw against Ried
Frank Amankwah played 29 minutes for Salzburg in their 3-1 win against Tirol
BELGIUM
In Jupiler Pro League, Joseph Paintsil made a return from injury to play 45 minutes for Genk in their 2-2 draw against KV Mechelen
David Atanga came on as a substitute to play 32 minutes for Oostende against Charleroi which ended in a draw
Daniel Opare was in action for Seraing in their 1-1 draw against Waregem
Francis Abu helped Cercle Brugge to a 2-2 draw against Club Brugge on Sunday
Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah were in action for Club Brugge
Emmanuel Toku was in action for Leuven against Gent which they lost 2-0
BULGARIA
Bernhard Tekpetey came on as a substitute to play 44 minutes for Ludogorets in their 2-1 win against Slavia Sofia
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem saw 67 minutes of action in their 2-1 win against Lok.Zagreb
Eric Boakye played 90 minutes for Aris Limassol in their 3-0 win against Nea Salamis
Richard Ofori was in action for Nea Salamis
CYPRUS
Benjamin Akoto Asamoah got some game time for Doxa
Kingsley Sarfo was in action for APOEL
DENMARK
Ernest Nuamah saw 88 minutes of action for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw against Lyngby
ISRAEL
Patrick Twumasi scored for Netanya in their 2-1 win against Maccabi Bnei Raina
Richard Boateng was in action for Maccabi Bnei Raina
Ebenezer Mamatah and Zakaria Mugeese were in action for SC Ashdod in their 3-1 win against Maccabi Haifa
MALTA
Clinton Bangura played 90 minutes for Peita Hotspurs as they lost 2-0 to Zebbug
Jude Akrong was red carded in Mosta’s game against Valletta
Simon Zibo was in action for Birkirkara against Hamrun which ended in a draw
NETHERLANDS
In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus scored in Ajax 4-0 win against Sparta Rotterdam
SCOTLAND
Matthew Anim Cudjoe made a brief appearance for Dundee United as they lost 2-1 to St.Johnstone
SLOVAKIA
Kelvin Ofori played 90 minutes for Trnava as they lost 2-0 to Ruzomberok
Malik Abubakari was in action for Slovan Brastislava against Banska Bystrica which ended in a 2-2 draw
Rahim Inrahim played 73 minutes for Trencin in their 1-1 draw against Z.Moravce-Vrable
SOUTH AFRICA
Edwin Gyimah was in action for Sekhukhune in their 2-0 win against Richards Bay
SWEDEN
Ibrahim Sadiq played in Hacken’s 5- 0 win against Jonkoping in the Svenska Cup
Phil Ofosu-Ayeh, Thomas Boakye and Mohammed Naeem were all in action for Halmstad in their 1-0 win against Trollhattan
Enoch Adu made a brief appearance for Trollhattan
SERBIA
Osman Bukari scored a brace for Crvena zvezda in their 3-0 win against Cukaricki
Samuel Owusu played 45 minutes for Cukaricki
Ibrahim Tanko saw 61 minutes of action for Javor against Radnicki which ended in a draw
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi was red carded in St.Gallen’s 2-2 draw against Luzern
Kasim Adams played 90 minutes for Basel in their 2-2 draw against Servette
PORTUGAL
Emmanuel Boateng was in action as Rio Ave lost 1-0 to FC Porto
USA
The Major League Soccer will kick off this weekend
