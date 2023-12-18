Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kudus nets brace, Inaki Williams impresses,

Our reporter, Herbert Boakye Yiadom details the performances of Ghanaian players abroad in their respective leagues across the globe.
Black Stars playmaker Mohammed Kudus scored a first-half brace as West Ham United thrashed Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 on Sunday, 17 December 2023, in the English Premier League.
Inaki Williams marked his 400th appearance for Athletic Club with a stellar performance in a 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.
Former Ghana international striker Emmanuel Boateng scored in the second match in a row for Rio Ave when they were held by FC Vizela in the Portuguese Liga.
Boateng got the equalizing goal to help Rio Ave as they fought back from a goal down to earn a point in the matchday 14 fixture, which ended 1-1 on Saturday afternoon.
Geoffrey Acheampong scored a brace for Siliema in their 4-1 win over Naxxar in the Malta topflight league.
Former Medeama captain Kwasi Donsu scored to help Sirens to a 2-1 win over Gudja
Ebenezer Mamatah climbed off the bench to score in Ashdod’s 2-0 win over Hapoel Jerusalem
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Mohammed Kudus scored a brace in West Ham United’s 3-0 win over Wolves on Sunday
Antoine Semenyo played 90 minutes for Bournemouth against Luton which was later abandoned due to a serious injury to a player
Jeffrey Schlupp played 90 minutes for Crystal Palace in their 2-2 draw against Manchester City
In the English Championship, English-born Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante got on the scoresheet for West Brom in their stalemate against Stoke City
In the League One, Kwame Poku saw 89 minutes of action for Peterborough in their 1-0 win over Fleetwood
Andy Yiadom saw 90 minutes of action for Reading in their 1-1 draw against Lincoln
SPAIN
In La Liga, Iddrisu Baba saw 45 minutes of action for Almeria against Mallorca which ended in a draw
Abdul Mumin saw 90 minutes of action for Rayo Vallecano in their 1-0 loss to Osasuna
In La Liga 2, Samuel Obeng was on the scoresheet for Huesca in their 2-1 loss to Levante
Kwasi Sibo played 90 minutes for Amorebieta in their 1-1 draw against Zaragoza
GERMANY
In the Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei was involved in Bochum’s 3-0 win over Union Berlin
German-born Ghanian midfielder Moritz-Broni Kwarteng made a brief appearance for Bochum as a substitute
In Bundesliga II, Stephan Ambrosius played 90 minutes for Hamburger SV in their 2-0 win over Nurnberg
ITALY
In the Serie A, Caleb Ekuban saw 45 minutes of action for Genoa in their 1-1 draw against Juventus
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Ernest Nuamah saw 82 minutes of action for Lyon in their 1-0 win over Monaco
Mohammed Salisu was in action for Monaco
Alidu Seidu was in action for Clermont Foot in their 2-1 loss to Marseille
Abdul Samed Salis was involved in Lens 2-0 win over Reims on Saturday
Andre Ayew played seven minutes as a substitute for Le Havre in their 3-1 win over Nice
In Ligue II, Ghanaian duo Gideon Mensah and Elisha Owusu were involved in Auxerre’s 2-0 win over AC Ajaccio
Nicholas Opoku played in Amiens 2-2 draw against Rodez
ALBANIA
Randy Dwumfour saw 45 minutes of action for Skenderbeu in their 1-0 loss to Laci
Alfred Mensah scored for Partizani in their 1-1 draw against Kukesi
BELGIUM
Joseph Paintsil scored a brace for Genk in their 4-0 win over Kortrijk
Christopher Bonsu Baah played 15 minutes for Genk
Nathaniel Opoku played 20 minutes for Leuven in their 2-1 loss to Cercle Brugge
Joselpho Barnes saw 66 minutes of action for St.Truiden in their 3-0 loss to RWDM
Kamal Sowah climbed off the bench to make a cameo appearance for St.Liege against Charleroi which ended in a draw
Isaac Nuhu played 90 minutes for Eupen in their 2-0 win over Westerlo
CYPRUS
Alex Sarfo played 90 minutes for Zakakiou in their 4-1 loss to AEL Limassol
Kingsley Sarfo made a brief appearance for APOEL in their 1-0 win over Paphos
Patrick Twumasi saw 25 minutes of action for Paphos
Emmanuel Lomotey played 14 minutes for Achnas in their 3-0 loss to AEK Larnaca
Majeed Waris saw 45 minutes for Anorthosis in their 2-1 win over Othellos Athienou
CZECH
Patrick Kpozo was involved in Ostrava’s 3-2 loss to Slavia Prague
GREECE
Abdul Rahman Baba saw 90 minutes of action for PAOK in their 4-1 win over Asteras Tripolis
ISRAEL
MALAYASIA
Alexander Agyakwa saw 90 minutes of action for Selangor in their 3-1 win over PDRM FC
MALTA
Ghanaian duo Philip Agbado and Eric Mensah were involved in action for Mosta FC against Hibernians which ended in a draw
Seth Paintsil climbed off the bench to play 10 minutes for Hamrun in their 3-1 win over Santa Lucia
Samuel Boakye saw 19 minutes of action for Marsaxlokk in their 3-2 loss to Floriana
Haqi Akadom, Bismark Asare, Charles Agyemang, Prosper Owusu and Frank Boateng were all involved in the game for Sirens
Ghanaian duo Jude Arthur and Gabriel Mensah were in action for Gudja
PORTUGAL
Issah Abass was in action for Chaves in their 3-1 loss to Casa Pia
Lawrence Ofori was involved in Moreirense 5-2 win over Portimonense
SERBIA
Ebenezer Annan saw 90 minutes of action for Novi Pazar in their 2-1 win over Radnik
Sadick Abubakar was shown a red card
SLOVAKIA
Kelvin Ofori saw 90 minutes of action for Trnava in their 1-0 win over Michalovce
Ghanaian duo Henry Addo and Samuel Gidi were involved in Zilina’s 3-1 loss to Banska Bystrica
Rahim Ibrahim saw 86 minutes of action for Trencin in their 4-1 win over Z.Moravce-Vrable
SCOTLAND
Matthew Anim Cudjoe saw 27 minutes of action for Dundee United in their 1-0 loss to Raith
SWITZERLAND
In the Swiss League, Lawrence Ati Zigi kept a clean sheet for St.Gallen in their 1-0 win over Zurich
Daniel Afriyie lasted 45 minutes in the game for Zurich