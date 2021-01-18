0
Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Mensah on target as Ekuban misses penalty

Mon, 18 Jan 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana’s leading football website brings to you the performance of Ghanaian players across the globe as the 2020/21 football season continues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every weekend your European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues

 ENGLAND

In the Premier League, Jordan Ayew lasted the entire duration in the game for Crystal Palace as they lost 3-0 to Manchester City

In the Championship, Andre Ayew played 90 minutes for Swansea in their 2-0 win over Barnsley

 ITALY

In the Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi was in action for Spezia as they drew against Torino

In the Serie B, Kevin-Prince Boateng lasted 71 minutes in the game for Monza in their 2-2 draw against Cosenza 

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga, Kasim Adam Nuhu played the full throttle for Hoffenheim at home as they were held by Arminia Bielefeld

In the Bundesliga II, Hans Nunoo Sarpei played nine minutes for Greuther Furth in their 1-1 draw against Paderborn

Raman Chibsah was on the bench for Bochum in their 3-1 win over Nurnberg

Patrick Twumasi made a return from injury to play five minutes for Hannover 96 as they lost to St.Pauli at home

Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 21 minutes of action for Paderborn in the game

FRANCE

In the Ligue I, Alexander Djiku and Majeed Waris both featured in the game for Strasbourg in their 1-0 win over St.Etienne

Nicholas Opoku lasted the entire duration in the game for Amiens as they drew against Le Havre

Ebenezer Assifuah climbed off the bench to play 18 minutes for Pau FC as they lost by alone goal to Rodez

ALBANIA

Striker Alfred Mensah scored for the fourth consecutive week when Skenderbeu lost 2-1 at home to giants Partizani.

Belgium

In the Jupiler League, Osman Bukari was in action for Gent as they lost the game by 1-0 to Antwerp

Opoku Ampomah played no part in the game for Antwerp

Eric Ocansey played 90 minutes for Kortrijk as they lost 2-1 to Oostende

Emmanuel Sowuah Adjei made a brief appearance for Eupen in their 2-0 win over Anderlecht

Dauda Mohammed climbed off the bench to play 13 minutes in the game for Anderlecht

Daniel Opare was in action for Waregem in their 5-1 win over Waasland-Beveren

 CYPRUS

Ernest Asante saw 77 minutes of action for Omonia in their 2-0 win over Achnas

SAUDI ARABIA

Samuel Owusu saw 78 minutes of action for Al-Ahli SC as they drew against Al-Hilal

 TURKEY

Joseph Attamah and Yaw Ackah both featured in the game for Kayserispor in their 2-1 defeat to Gaziantep

Abdul Aziz Tetteh was on the bench for Gaziantep

Caleb Ekuban missed a penalty for Trabzonspor as they drew against Antalyaspor

Isaac Cofie made a brief appearance for Sivasspor in their 1-1 draw against Basaksehir

Isaac Sackey played 15 minutes for Hatayspor in their 2-0 win over Denizlispor

Afiryie Acquah saw 45 minutes of action for Yeni Malatyspor in their 4-1 win over Rizespor

Godfred Donsah lasted the entire duration in the game for Rizespor

Bernard Mensah saw 24 minutes of action for Besiktas in their 2-0 win over Galatasaray

 

