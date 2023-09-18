Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Tariq Lamptey grabs assists, Inaki Williams scores

Athletic Bilbao forward, Inaki Williams

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad in their respective leagues over the weekend. Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed for their respective clubs.

Players to have scored..



Ghana forward Kamal Sowah scored on his debut for Standard Liege against Eupen in the Jupiler Pro League on Sunday.



Ghanaian youngster Benicio Baker-Boaitey showcased his talent by scoring for Brighton U-21 in an exciting 2-2 draw against Aston Villa U-21 on Friday evening.



Teenager Raymond Asante scored on his return from injury as Udinese U19 lost 3-2 at Padova on Saturday, 16 September 2023, in the Primavera.



Dutch defender of Ghanaian descent Solomon Bonnah found the back of the net for SK Austria Klagenfurt in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday.



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew were in action for Crystal Palace in their 3-1 loss to Aston Villa



Tariq Lamptey registered two assists in Brighton’s 3-1 win over Manchester United



Mohammed Kudus came on as a substitute to feature in West Ham United defeat to Manchester City



In the Championship, Kamaldeen Sulemana was shown a red card in Southampton’s 4-1 defeat to Leicester City at home.



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku also climbed off the bench to play 21 minutes for the Foxes.



In League One, Andy Yiadom played 90 minutes for Reading in their 2-1 win over Bolton



Kwame Poku saw 45 minutes of action for Peterborough in their 1-1 draw against Leyton Orient



SPAIN



In La Liga, Inaki Williams scored his second goal of the season for Athletic Bilbao in their 3-0 win over Cadiz



ITALY



In Serie A, Alfred Duncan saw 87 minutes of action for Fiorentina in their 3-2 win over Atalanta



GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 28 minutes of action for Bochum in their 1-1 draw against Frankfurt



In Bundesliga II, Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer came on as a substitute to feature in Hamburger 2-1 loss to Elversberg



Kwesi Okyere Wriedt was involved in VFL Osnabruck heavy defeat against Hannover 96



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Abdul Samed Salis played 90 minutes for Lens against Metz which they lost by a lone goal



Koffi Kouao was in action for Metz



Alidu Seidu returned to action for Clermont as they lost by a lone goal to Nantes



Ernest Nuamah lasted 76 minutes in the game for Lyon against Le Havre which ended in a draw



In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku saw 45 minutes of action for Amiens as they lost 3-0 to Paris FC



Elisha Owusu played 45 minutes of action for Auxerre in their 2-2 draw against Pau FC



Emmanuel Ntim saw 43 minutes of action for Caen in their 2-1 loss to St Etienne



AUSTRIA



Ghanaian defender Samson Baidoo continued his goal-scoring spree in the Austrian Típico Bundesliga on Saturday evening while playing for Red Bull Salzburg.



AZERBAIJAN



Abdul Kadiri Mohammed was shown a red card in Araz 1-0 defeat to Neftci Baku



BELGIUM



Kamal Sowah scored on his debut for Standard Liege in their 3-1 win over Eupen



Joseph Paintsil registered an assist in Genk’s 2-0 win against Royale Union SG

Denis Odoi made a brief appearance for Club Brugge in their 4-2 win over Charleroi



Joselpho Barnes saw 63 minutes of action for St.Truiden in their 2-0 win over KV Michelsen



BULGARIA



Bernard Tekpetey played 90 minutes in Ludogorets 2-2 draw against Botev Plovdiv



CHINA



In the Super League, Aziz saw 85 minutes of action for Wuhan Three Towns in their 2-0 win over Cangzhou



CROATIA



Michael Agbekpornu saw 31 minutes of action for Slaven Belupo as they lost 3-0 to D.Zagreb



DENMARK



Ibrahim Osman played the full throttle for Nordsjaelland in their 2-2 draw against FC Copenhagen



Ebenezer Ofori played 59 minutes for Velje in their 2-1 loss to Randers FC



Lasso Coulibaly and Ernest Agyiri saw 62 minutes of action for Randers FC



ESTONIA



Thomas Agyepong and Abdul Yusif were in action for Paide as they lost to Levadia by a lone goal



FINLAND



Bismark Ampofo saw 28 minutes of action for Inter Turku in their 2-0 loss to HJK



Edmund Arko-Mensah played the entire duration for Honka in their 2-1 win against SJK



Clinton Antwi was involved in KuPS 2-0 defeat to VPS

Prosper Ahiabu was in action for VPS



GREECE



Abdul Baba Rahman was involved in PAOK game against Aris which ended in a draw



MOLDOVA



Razak Abalora and Rauf Abdul Mumuni were in action for Sheriff Tiraspol in their 5-1 win over Floresti



NORWAY



Zakaria Mugeese and Salomon Owusu were in action for Odd in their 4-1 loss to Molde



Gilbert Koomson was in action for Sandefjord in their 2-0 win over Stromsgodset



Emmanuel Danso saw 77 minutes of action for Stromsgodset



SCOTLAND



Matthew Cudjoe was shown a red card in Dundee United 1-1 draw against Morton



SERBIA



Osman Bukari climbed off the bench to play in Crvena Zvezda’s 2-1 loss to Cukaricki



SWEDEN



Nathaniel Adjei saw 59 minutes of action for Hammarby in their 3-1 loss to Malmo FF



Ghanaian duo Michael Baidoo and Emmanuel Boateng were in action for Elfsborg in their 3-0 loss to Kalmar



Ghanaian trio Thomas Boakye, Mohammed Naeem and Phil Ofosu Ayeh were in involved in Halmstad’s 3-2 loss to Hacken



Frank Junior Adjei saw 58 minutes of action for Varnamo in their 2-1 win over Djurgarden

Benjamin Acquah was on target for Helsingborg in their 4-1 loss to GAIS



Nasiru Moro played 45 minutes for Orebro in their 5-3 win over Skovde AIK



TURKEY



Alexander Djiku climbed off the bench to play in Fenerbache’s 3-2 win over Antalyaspor



Yaw Ackah and Joseph Attamah featured in Kayserispor’s 2-0 win over Gaziantep



Kingsley Schindler saw 82 minutes of action for Samsunspor in their 4-2 defeat to Galatasaray.



In Lig 1, Godfred Donsah saw 45 minutes of action for Sanliurfaspor in their 2-0 loss to Keciorengucu



Isaac Cofie saw 21 minutes of Umraniyespor in their 3-0 loss to Corum



Prince Obeng Ampem saw 62 minutes of action for Eyuspor in their 3-1 win over Genclerbirligi.



USA



In MLS, Kwadwo Opoku saw 75 minutes of action for CF Montreal against Chicago Fire which ended in a draw



Patrick Agyemang saw 13 minutes of action for Charlotte against DC United which ended in a draw



Yaw Yeboah saw 71 minutes of action for Columbus Crew in their 4-3 defeat to Orlando City



Latif Blessing saw 24 minutes of action for Toronto FC in their 2-1 loss to Vancouver Whitecap



Eugene Ansah saw 21 minutes of action for FC Dallas in their 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders



Jonathan Mensah was in action for San Jose Earthquakes in their 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake



In USL Championship, Illal Osumanu saw 19 minutes of action for Pittsburugh in their 2-1 win over Miami



Rashid Tetteh played 90 minutes for FC Tulsa in their 10 win against Oakland Roots