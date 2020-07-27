Soccer News

Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up

Jeffrey Schlupp was on target for Palace

European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues as football restarts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeffrey Schlupp scored on the final day of the Premier League to help Crystal Palace pick a point against Tottenham. It was his first goal after football restart amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Andre Ayew scored a crucial goal to help Swansea City record a vital win against Brentford in the semi-final of the Championship play-offs.



Below is the breakdown....



ENGLAND



In the Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp scored on the final day of the league to help Leicester City earn a point against Tottenham.



Jordan Ayew played the entire duration for Crystal Palace



In the Championship, Andre Ayew scored the only goal of the game to help Swansea City record a 1-0 win over Brentford in the Championship play-off semi-final



ITALY

In the Serie A, Alfred Duncan played the entire duration for Fiorentina in their 2-1 defeat to AS Roma



BELARUS



Francis Narh scored for Slavia Mozyr as they held Rukh Brest to a 3-3 draw



Dennis Tetteh played 90 minutes for Slavia Mozyr



DENMARK



In the Danish Super League, Isaac Atanga, Ibrahim Sadiq, Maxwell Woledzi all featured in the game for Norsdjaelland as they lost to Copenhagen 2-1



In the First Division, Emmanuel Toku scored in the final game of the season for F.Amager as they thrashed Vejle 4-1



FINLAND

Anthony Annan played 90 minutes for Inter Tuku in their 2-0 win over Haka



Thomas Agyiri scored for KTP in their 3-0 win over Gnistan



Baba Mensah played 90 minutes for llves as they lost 2-0 to HJK



Nasiru Banahene and Edmund Arko-Mensah were in action for Honka as they recorded a 1-0 win over Rovaniemi



Nana Boateng played the full throttle for KuPS in their 2-1 win over SJK



Thomas Agyiri played the entire duration for KTP in their game against Mikkelin which ended 3-2



Abu Sanunu climbed off the bench to play 26 minutes for KPV Kokkola in their 1-0 defeat to AC Oulu



PORTUGAL

Joseph Amoah made a brief appearance for Victoria Guimaraes as they drew 2-2 against Santa Clara



SWEDEN



Enock Adu and Ebenezer Ofori featured in AIK defeat to Djurgarden



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi featured for St.Gallen in their 3-1 defeat to Zurich



TURKEY



Caleb Ekuban saw 88 minutes of action for Trabzonspor in their 2-1 win over Kayserispor



Isaac Sackey played the entire duration for Denizlispor as they lost to Ankaragucu

Isaac Cofie played 45 minutes for Sivasspor in their 3-1 defeat to Goztepe



USA



In the MLS, Lateef Blessing lasted the entire duration for Los Angeles FC in their 2-2 draw against Portland Timbers



In the USL Championship, Solomon Asante was in action for Phoenix Rising as they lost to Orange County SC



Dominic Oduro played 90 minutes for Tampa Bay in their 1-1 draw against Birmingham



Anderson Asiedu played the entire duration for Birmingham whilst Rudojf Mensah Jr was on the bench

