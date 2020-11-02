Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up

Andre Ayew was on target for the Swans

Ghana’s leading football website brings to you the performance of Ghanaian players across the globe as the 2020/21 football season kicks off amid the pandemic.

Every weekend your European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom will bring you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues.



Andre Ayew scored for Swansea City in their 2-0 win over Blackburn.



Emmanuel Toku scored a brace for Fremad Amager as they recorded a 4-0 win over Hobro.



Kwabena Owusu was on target for Qarabag in their 6-1 win over Keshla.



Emmanuel Boateng scored in Dalian Pro 2-1 win over Tianjin Teda.



Below is a comprehensive report on the performance of players abroad.



ENGLAND



In the Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew featured in Crystal Palace 2-0 defeat to Wolves.



Thomas Partey played a key role for Arsenal in their 1-0 win over Manchester United.



Mohammed Salisu was not included in the matchday squad for Southampton against Aston Villa.



In the Championship, Andre Ayew scored for Swansea City in their 2-0 win over Blackburn.



Andy Yiadom missed Reading game against Coventry.



Albert Adomah lasted 62 minutes in the game for QPR in their 3-2 win over Cardiff.



SPAIN



In the La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played 45 minutes for Celta Vigo in their 4-1 defeat to Real Sociedad.



In La Liga II, Baba Iddrisu saw 63 minutes of action for Mallorca as they drew against Zaragoza.



Samuel Obeng made a brief appearance for Real Oviedo in their 2-1 win over Las Palmas.



ITALY

In the Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi came on as a substitute to play 18 minutes for Spezia as they lost to Juventus.



Alfred Duncan made a brief appearance in Fiorentina’s game against AS Roma.



In the Serie B, Kevin-Prince Boateng scored for Monza in their 2-1 win over Cittadella.



GERMANY



In the Bundesliga II, Christopher Adjei-Antwi came on as a substitute to play 33 minutes for Paderborn in their 3-1 win over Regensburg.



Kelvin Ofori came on as a substitute to play seven minutes for Dusseldorf in their 1-0 win over Heidenheim.



Raman Chibsah lasted the entire duration for Bochum in their 3-2 win over Wurzburger Kicker.



Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 90 minutes for Greuther Furth in their 4-1 win over Hannover.



Patrick Twumasi came off the bench to play 45 minutes for Hannover.



FRANCE



In the Ligue 1, Majeed Waris played 15 minutes for Strasbourg in their 2-1 win over Reims.



Enock Kwarteng came on as a substitute to play 29 minutes for Bordeaux in their 4-0 defeat to Monaco.



In the Ligue 2, Godwin Kobby Bentil scored for Le Havre in their 1-0 win over Pau FC.



Ebenezer Assifiuah lasted 90 minutes in the game for Pau FC.



AUSTRIA



In Austrian Bundesliga, Majeed Ashimeru played full throttle for Salzburg in their 5-0 win over Tirol.



Seth Paintsil played full throttle for Ried in their 4-0 win over St.Polen.



AZERBAIJAN

Kwabena Owusu was on target for Qarabag in their 6-1 win over Keshla.



BELARUS



Francis Narh and Dennis Tetteh featured for Slavia Mozyr in their 1-1 draw against Dynamo Brest.



BELGIUM



In the Jupiler League, Eric Ocansey played 45 minutes for Kortrijk in their 3-1 defeat to Anderlecht.



Osman Bukari featured in the game for Gent.



Kamal Sowah featured in the game for OH Leuven in their 4-2 defeat to Beerschot.



Opoku Ampomah played 79 minutes for Antwerp in their 1-0 win over Anderlecht.



BULGARIA



Bernard Tekpetey and Elvis Manu featured in the game for Ludogorets in their 1-0 win over Levski Sofia.



Mohammed Nasiru saw 88 minutes of action for Levski Sofia.



CHINA



Emmanuel Boateng scored in Dalian Pro 2-1 win over Tianjin Teda.



Frank Acheampong lasted the entire duration in the game for Tianjin Teda.



DENMARK



Isaac Atanga and Kamal Deen featured for Nordsjaelland as they held Horsen to a 1-1 draw.



In the First Division, Emmanuel Toku scored a brace for Fremad Amager as they recorded a 4-0 win over Hobro.



David Martin was on the bench for Fremad Amager.

Clinton Antwi played the full throttle for Esbjerg in their 3-1 win over Fredericia.



Frank Assiniki played 27 minutes for Koge in their 0-0 draw against Skive IK.



FINLAND



Masahudu Alhassan played 90 minutes for TPS in their 1-0 win over SJK.



Jude Arthur saw 61 minutes of action for SJK.



HUNGARY



Abraham Frimpong was red-carded in Ferencvaros game against Ujpest as they won 2-0.



ISRAEL



Elvis Sakyi was red-carded in Maccabi Petah Tikva game against Hapoel Haifa.



Emmanuel Boateng saw 74 minutes of action for Beitar Jerusalem.



NETHERLANDS



Brian Brobbey climbed off the bench to score for Ajax in their 5-2 win over Sittard



POLAND



Yaw Yeboah lasted 66 minutes in the game for Wisla as they won 3-0 against Podbeskidzie



PORTUGAL



Abdul Mumin and Gideon Mensah both featured in the game for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 2-1 win over Gil Vicente



RUSSIA



Abdul Karim Mohammed played 70 minutes for Arsenal Tula in their 3-1 defeat to Rubin Kazan

SERBIA



Richmond Boakye Yiadom returned to action for Red Star Belgrade in their 4-1 win over Radnik. He lasted 71 minutes in the game.



SAUDI ARABIA



Samuel Owusu saw 30 minutes of action for Al Ahli as they lost 2-0 to Al-Ittihad.



SWEDEN



Abdul Safiu Fatawu played 74 minutes for Trelleborgs as they lost 3-1 to Vasteras DK.



Sadat Karim scored for Halmstad in their 3-0 win over Osters.



Thomas Boakye lasted the entire duration in the game for Halmstad.



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi featured for St.Gallen in their 3-1 defeat to Basel



TURKEY



Abdul Aziz Tetteh was on the bench for Gaziantep in their 1-0 win over Konyaspor



Afriyie Acquah and Benjamin Tetteh featured in the game for Yeni Malatyaspor as they lost to Besiktas by 1-0



Bernard Mensah climbed off the bench to play 21 minutes for Besiktas



Godfred Donsah played 90 minutes for Rizespor in their 1-0 win over Kayserispor



Joseph Attamah climbed off the bench to play 16 minutes for Kayserispor