Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up

Jeffrey Schlupp Goalse Jeffrey Schlupp scored his first goal of the season

Mon, 14 Dec 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana’s leading football website brings to you the performance of Ghanaian players across the globe for the 2020/21 football season.

Every weekend your European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues

Ghana U-23 captain Yaw Yeboah scored for Wisla Krakow but it was not enough to save them from defeat in the Polish league this weekend.

Ghana defender Jeffrey Schlupp scored his first goal of the season to earn a point for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at home.

Below is a comprehensive report on the performance of players abroad

ENGLAND

In the Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp got the equalizer for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw against Tottenham

Jordan Ayew warmed the bench for Crystal Palace

Mohammed Salisu made the Southampton bench for the first time since his arrival to the club in the summer.

In the English Championship, Andre Ayew saw 90 minutes of action as Swansea recorded a 2-0 win over Cardiff

Albert Adomah climbed off the bench to play 34 minutes for QPR as they lost 1-0 to Reading

Andy Yiadom missed the game for Reading due to injury

Tariq Fosu lasted 66 minutes in the game for Brentford as they recorded a 3-1 win over Nottingham

ITALY

In the Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi came off the bench to play 33 minutes for Spezia as they lost 4-1 to Crotone

SPAIN

In the La Liga II, Samuel Obeng played 65 minutes for Real Oviedo in their 4-2 win over Tenerife

Iddrisu Baba played six minutes for Mallorca in their 1-0 win over Leganes

Tahiru Awudu played nine minutes for Fuenlabrada as they lost to Mirandes by a lone goal

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga II, Rahman Chibsah climbed off the bench to play eight minutes for Bochum in their 3-0 win over Paderborn

Christopher Adjei-Antwi came on a substitute to play 29 minutes for Paderborn

Hans Nunoo Sarpei saw 23 minutes of action for Greuther Furth in their 3-0 win over Sandhausen

Patrick Twumasi saw 72 minutes of action for Hannover 96 as they lost by a lone goal to Heidenheim

FRANCE

In the Ligue I, Alexander Djiku played 90 minutes for Strasbourg in their 2-2 draw against Metz.

Majeed Waris played no part in the game for Strasbourg.

John Boye was also suspended and missed the game for Metz

In the Ligue II, Emmanuel Lomotey and Nicholas Opoku featured in the game for Amiens as they were held by Chambly

AUSTRIA

In the Austria Bundesliga, Kennedy Boateng and Seth Paintsil both featured for Ried in their 4-1 defeat to Altach

BELGIUM

In the Jupiler Pro League, Dauda Mohammed made a brief appearance for Anderlecht in their 1-0 win over Genk

Emmanuel Ocansey played 90 minutes for Kortrijk as they lost 3-0 to Leuven

Samuel Asamoah was shown the red card as St.Truiden lost to Charleroi by 2-1

Osman Bukari played 90 minutes for Gent in their 2-1 win over St.Leige

DENMARK

Francis Abu, Sulemana Kamal Deen, Isaac Atanga, Ibrahim Sadiq featured in the game for Nordsjaelland as they lost to Copenhagen by 1-0

In the first division, Emmanuel Toku played the full throttle for Fremad Amager as they held Kolding IF to a 1-1 draw

Clinton Antwi lasted 90 minutes in the game for Esbjerg as they won 2-1 against Helsingor

HUNGARY

Abraham Frimpong was on the bench for Ferencvaros as they recorded a 2-0 win over Zalaegerszegi

ISRAEL

Hayford Adjei and Mohammed Kameni both featured for Ashdod in their 1-0 win over Hapoel Kfar Saba

Elvis Sakyi played 90 minutes for Maccabi Petah Tikva as they lost 3-2 to Netanya

Eugene Ansah saw 90 minutes of action for Shmona in their 2-1 defeat to H.Beer Sheva

POLAND

Yaw Yeboah scored for Wisla but was not enough to save them from defeat against Legia.

SAUDI ARABIA

Samuel Owusu played 90 minutes for Al Ahli SC in their 2-1 win over Al-Nassr

SERBIA

Richmond Boakye Yiadom captained Red Star Belgrade for the first time against Backa as they won 2-0

SLOVAKIA

Benson Anang played the full throttle for Zilina against Sered which ended in a stalemate

Edmund Addo saw 20 minutes of action for Senica in their 1-1 draw against Moravce-Vrable

Sharani Zuberu made a brief appearance for Dun.Streda in their 1-1 draw against Ruzomerok

SOUTH AFRICA

Richard Ofori won his first major trophy for Orlando Pirates as they defeated Celtic to win the MTN 8 Cup

Joseph Attamah was in action for Kayserispor against Trabzonspor which ended goalless.

Caleb Ekuban featured in the game for Trabzonspor

Godfred Donsah played 89 minutes for Rizespor in their 3-2 win over Goztepe

Joseph Paintsil climbed off the bench to score for Ankaragucu in their 4-3 win over Konyaspor

Afriyie Acquah and Benjamin Tetteh saw 90 minutes of action for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 3-0 win over Fenerbache

Isaac Sackey saw 77 minutes of action for Hatayspor in their 3-1 win over Karagumruk

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen as they recorded a 1-0 win over Lausanne

TURKEY

Bernard Mensah saw 45 minutes of action for Besiktas in their 2-1 defeat to Alanyaspor

VENEZUELA

Ghanaian youngster Kwaku Osei Bonsu scored as Caracas secured an impressive 2-0 win over Portuguesa in Venezuelan top-flight on Friday night.

UKRAINE

Ghanaian youngster Najeeb Yakubu was in action for Vorskla Poltava in their 1-1 draw against Minaj

