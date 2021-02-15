0
Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up

Mohammed Salisu Sothamp.jpeg Mohammed Salisu, Ghanaian player

Mon, 15 Feb 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Every weekend your European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues.

Ghanaian players on target this weekend

Mohammed Kudus returned to action for Ajax in their 2-0 win over Heracles

Yaw Yeboah scored for Wisla in their 1-1 draw against Slask Wroclaw in the Ekstraklasa

Samuel Tetteh climbed off the bench to score for St.Polten

Kamal Sowah scored for Leuven in their 3-1 win over Kortrijk

Emmanuel Asante was on target for Omonia in their 2-0 win over Ermis

Below is a comprehensive report on the performance of players abroad

ENGLAND

In the Premier League, Mohammed Salisu made his first Premier League appearance for Southampton in their 2-1 defeat to Wolves

Thomas Partey missed Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Leeds United due to injury

Daniel Amartey impressed in the game for Leicester City as they recorded a 3-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday.

He lasted the entire duration in the game for the Foxes

Jordan Ayew played full throttle as Crystal Palace lost 3-0 to Burnley at home

Jeffrey Schlupp missed the game due to injury

In the Championship, Andy Yiadom saw 15 minutes of action in Reading’s 2-1 defeat to Millwall

Tarique Fosu saw 27 minutes of action for Brentford as they lost 2-0 to Barnsley

SPAIN

In the La Liga, Joseph Aidoo came off the bench to make a brief appearance for Celta Vigo in their 3-1 win over Elche

ITALY

In the Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played full throttle for Spezia in their 2-0 win over AC Milan

Alfred Duncan climbed off the bench to play 12 minutes for Cagliari as they lost 1-0 to Atlanta

Kwadwo Asamoah was on the bench for Cagliari

In the Serie B, Kevin-Prince Boateng saw 79 minutes of action for Monza in their 2-0 defeat to Pisa before he was substituted

Abdul Basit was on the bench as Pescara lost to Venezia 2-0

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga, Kasim Adams Nuhu was on the bench for Hoffenheim as they drew 2-2 against Dortmund

In the Bundesliga II, Christopher Antwi-Adjei lasted 76 minutes in the game for Paderborn as they drew against Hannover 96

Patrick Twumasi missed the game for Hannover 96

Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 90 minutes for Greuther Furth as they drew against Hamburger SV

FRANCE

In the Ligue 1, John Boye played full throttle as FC Metz lost 2-1 to Strasbourg

Alexander Djiku played 90 minutes for Strasbourg whilst Majeed Waris was unused substitute in the game

In the French Ligue 2, Ebenezer Assifiuah saw 26 minutes of action for Pau FC in their 1-1 draw against Paris FC

Emmanuel Lomotey and Nicholas Opoku both featured in the game for Amiens as they drew against Grenoble

Salis Abdul Samed played 11 minutes for Clermont in their 1-0 win over Chambly

ALBANIA

Dennis Dowuna and Randy Dwumfour were in action for Skenderbeu as they lost 2-0 to Teuta

Abbey Agbodzie was on the bench for Skenderbeu

Richard Danso played 53 minutes for KF Tirana in their 2-0 defeat to Kukesi

Isaac Gyamfi climbed off the bench to feature in the game for Tirana

Benjamin Agyare lasted 90 minutes in the game for Apolonia Fier in their 1-0 defeat to Vllaznia

AUSTRIA

In the Austrian Bundesliga, Kofi Babil missed Altach game against Rapid Vienna which ended in a goalless draw

David Atanga played 90 minutes for Admira as they lost 2-1 to Wolfsberger AC

Kennedy Boateng played 90 minutes for Reid in their 1-1 draw against St.Polten

Samuel Tetteh climbed off the bench to score for St.Polten

AZERBAIJAN

Kwabena Owusu was in action for Qarabag as they lost 2-1 to Neftci Baku

BELGIUM

In the Pro League, Kamal Sowah scored for Leuven in their 3-1 win over Kortrijk

Emmanuel Ocansey saw 69 minutes of action for Kortrijk in the game

Daniel Opare was in action for Waregem in their 2-1 win over St.Truiden

Samuel Asamoah was not included in the matchday squad for St.Truiden

Opoku Ampomah made a brief appearance for Antwerp in their 1-1 draw against St.Leige

Dauda Mohammed climbed off the bench to play 19 minutes for Anderlecht as they drew against Cercle Brugge

BULGARIA

In the Parva Liga, Emmanuel Toku made his debut for Botev Plovdiv as they lost 2-0 to Arda

Carlos Ohene saw 90 minutes of action for Beroe in their 2-1 win over Botev Vratsa

Nasiru Mohammed saw 84 minutes of action for Levski Sofia in their 2-0 win over Montana

CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem saw 76 minutes of action for Sibenk in their 1-0 defeat to Gorcia

Nasiru Moro was on the bench for Gorcia

CYPRUS

Emmanuel Asante was on target for Omonia in their 2-0 win over Ermis

CZECH

Emmanuel Antwi camoed in the game for Pribram as they drew against Opava

Kingsley Sarfo saw 75 minutes of action for Nicosia in their 3-0 win over Karmiotissa

DENMARK

In the SuperLiga, Francis Abu, Sulemana Kamal Deen, Isaac Atanga and Ibrahim Sadiq all featured in the game for Nordsjaelland in their 2-2 draw against Vejle

In the first division, Clinton Antwi played the full throttle for Esbjerg as they were held at home by Vendsyssel

FINLAND

Anthony Annan played the full throttle for Inter Tuku in their 2-0 win over Mariehamn

ISRAEL

Mohammed Kamaheni was in action for Ashdod as they drew against Sakhnin

MALTA

Divine Narh played the full throttle for Mosta FC as they lost 2-0 to Hibernians

Isaac Ntow climbed off the bench to play 53 minutes for Birkirkara as they lost by 2-0 to Hamrun

NETHERLANDS

Mohammed Kudus returned to action for Ajax in their 2-0 win over Heracles

POLAND

Yaw Yeboah scored for Wisla in their 1-1 draw against Slask Wroclaw in the Ekstraklasa

PORTUGAL

Gideon Mensah and Abdul Mumin featured in the game for Vitoria Guimaraes as they lost 3-1 to Rio Ave

Alhassan Wakaso was on the bench for Guimaraes

SAUDI ARABIA

Abraham Frimpong was on the bench for Al Ain as they lost 2-1 to Al-Fateh

SERBIA

Ibrahim Tanko was on the bench for Javor as they picked a point against Napredak after the game ended 1-1

Rashid Oboubi was on the bench for Vozdovac as they drew against Indjija

Obeng Regan saw 69 minutes of action for Mladost in their 2-2 draw against Radnik

SLOVAKIA

Edmund Addo saw 90 minutes of action for Senica as they lost 1-0 to Trnava

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati Zigi and Nuhu Musah featured for St. Gallen in their 1-1 draw against Sion

TURKEY

Godfred Donsah saw 69 minutes of action for Rizespor as they lost 2-0 to Erzurum BB

Yaw Ackah was not included in the matchday squad for Erzurum BB

Caleb Ekuban saw 84 minutes of action for Trabzonspor in their 4-1 win over Gaziantep

Joseph Paintsil played 90 minutes for Ankaragucu in their goalless draw against Kayserispor

Joseph Attamah was on the bench for Kayserispor

Gilbert Koomson saw 45 minutes of action for Kasimpasa in their 2-1 win over Galatasaray

Isaac Sackey came off the bench to play five minutes for Hatayspor as they drew against Alanyaspor

UKRAINE

Ernest was 60 minutes of action for Lviv in their 2-1 win over Minaj

Source: Ghana Soccernet
