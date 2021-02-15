Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up

Every weekend your European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues.
Ghanaian players on target this weekend
Mohammed Kudus returned to action for Ajax in their 2-0 win over Heracles
Yaw Yeboah scored for Wisla in their 1-1 draw against Slask Wroclaw in the Ekstraklasa
Samuel Tetteh climbed off the bench to score for St.Polten
Kamal Sowah scored for Leuven in their 3-1 win over Kortrijk
Emmanuel Asante was on target for Omonia in their 2-0 win over Ermis
Below is a comprehensive report on the performance of players abroad
ENGLAND
In the Premier League, Mohammed Salisu made his first Premier League appearance for Southampton in their 2-1 defeat to Wolves
Thomas Partey missed Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Leeds United due to injury
Daniel Amartey impressed in the game for Leicester City as they recorded a 3-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday.
He lasted the entire duration in the game for the Foxes
Jordan Ayew played full throttle as Crystal Palace lost 3-0 to Burnley at home
Jeffrey Schlupp missed the game due to injury
In the Championship, Andy Yiadom saw 15 minutes of action in Reading’s 2-1 defeat to Millwall
Tarique Fosu saw 27 minutes of action for Brentford as they lost 2-0 to Barnsley
SPAIN
In the La Liga, Joseph Aidoo came off the bench to make a brief appearance for Celta Vigo in their 3-1 win over Elche
ITALY
In the Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played full throttle for Spezia in their 2-0 win over AC Milan
Alfred Duncan climbed off the bench to play 12 minutes for Cagliari as they lost 1-0 to Atlanta
Kwadwo Asamoah was on the bench for Cagliari
In the Serie B, Kevin-Prince Boateng saw 79 minutes of action for Monza in their 2-0 defeat to Pisa before he was substituted
Abdul Basit was on the bench as Pescara lost to Venezia 2-0
GERMANY
In the Bundesliga, Kasim Adams Nuhu was on the bench for Hoffenheim as they drew 2-2 against Dortmund
In the Bundesliga II, Christopher Antwi-Adjei lasted 76 minutes in the game for Paderborn as they drew against Hannover 96
Patrick Twumasi missed the game for Hannover 96
Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 90 minutes for Greuther Furth as they drew against Hamburger SV
FRANCE
In the Ligue 1, John Boye played full throttle as FC Metz lost 2-1 to Strasbourg
Alexander Djiku played 90 minutes for Strasbourg whilst Majeed Waris was unused substitute in the game
In the French Ligue 2, Ebenezer Assifiuah saw 26 minutes of action for Pau FC in their 1-1 draw against Paris FC
Emmanuel Lomotey and Nicholas Opoku both featured in the game for Amiens as they drew against Grenoble
Salis Abdul Samed played 11 minutes for Clermont in their 1-0 win over Chambly
ALBANIA
Dennis Dowuna and Randy Dwumfour were in action for Skenderbeu as they lost 2-0 to Teuta
Abbey Agbodzie was on the bench for Skenderbeu
Richard Danso played 53 minutes for KF Tirana in their 2-0 defeat to Kukesi
Isaac Gyamfi climbed off the bench to feature in the game for Tirana
Benjamin Agyare lasted 90 minutes in the game for Apolonia Fier in their 1-0 defeat to Vllaznia
AUSTRIA
In the Austrian Bundesliga, Kofi Babil missed Altach game against Rapid Vienna which ended in a goalless draw
David Atanga played 90 minutes for Admira as they lost 2-1 to Wolfsberger AC
Kennedy Boateng played 90 minutes for Reid in their 1-1 draw against St.Polten
Samuel Tetteh climbed off the bench to score for St.Polten
AZERBAIJAN
Kwabena Owusu was in action for Qarabag as they lost 2-1 to Neftci Baku
BELGIUM
In the Pro League, Kamal Sowah scored for Leuven in their 3-1 win over Kortrijk
Emmanuel Ocansey saw 69 minutes of action for Kortrijk in the game
Daniel Opare was in action for Waregem in their 2-1 win over St.Truiden
Samuel Asamoah was not included in the matchday squad for St.Truiden
Opoku Ampomah made a brief appearance for Antwerp in their 1-1 draw against St.Leige
Dauda Mohammed climbed off the bench to play 19 minutes for Anderlecht as they drew against Cercle Brugge
BULGARIA
In the Parva Liga, Emmanuel Toku made his debut for Botev Plovdiv as they lost 2-0 to Arda
Carlos Ohene saw 90 minutes of action for Beroe in their 2-1 win over Botev Vratsa
Nasiru Mohammed saw 84 minutes of action for Levski Sofia in their 2-0 win over Montana
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem saw 76 minutes of action for Sibenk in their 1-0 defeat to Gorcia
Nasiru Moro was on the bench for Gorcia
CYPRUS
Emmanuel Asante was on target for Omonia in their 2-0 win over Ermis
CZECH
Emmanuel Antwi camoed in the game for Pribram as they drew against Opava
Kingsley Sarfo saw 75 minutes of action for Nicosia in their 3-0 win over Karmiotissa
DENMARK
In the SuperLiga, Francis Abu, Sulemana Kamal Deen, Isaac Atanga and Ibrahim Sadiq all featured in the game for Nordsjaelland in their 2-2 draw against Vejle
In the first division, Clinton Antwi played the full throttle for Esbjerg as they were held at home by Vendsyssel
FINLAND
Anthony Annan played the full throttle for Inter Tuku in their 2-0 win over Mariehamn
ISRAEL
Mohammed Kamaheni was in action for Ashdod as they drew against Sakhnin
MALTA
Divine Narh played the full throttle for Mosta FC as they lost 2-0 to Hibernians
Isaac Ntow climbed off the bench to play 53 minutes for Birkirkara as they lost by 2-0 to Hamrun
NETHERLANDS
Mohammed Kudus returned to action for Ajax in their 2-0 win over Heracles
POLAND
Yaw Yeboah scored for Wisla in their 1-1 draw against Slask Wroclaw in the Ekstraklasa
PORTUGAL
Gideon Mensah and Abdul Mumin featured in the game for Vitoria Guimaraes as they lost 3-1 to Rio Ave
Alhassan Wakaso was on the bench for Guimaraes
SAUDI ARABIA
Abraham Frimpong was on the bench for Al Ain as they lost 2-1 to Al-Fateh
SERBIA
Ibrahim Tanko was on the bench for Javor as they picked a point against Napredak after the game ended 1-1
Rashid Oboubi was on the bench for Vozdovac as they drew against Indjija
Obeng Regan saw 69 minutes of action for Mladost in their 2-2 draw against Radnik
SLOVAKIA
Edmund Addo saw 90 minutes of action for Senica as they lost 1-0 to Trnava
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati Zigi and Nuhu Musah featured for St. Gallen in their 1-1 draw against Sion
TURKEY
Godfred Donsah saw 69 minutes of action for Rizespor as they lost 2-0 to Erzurum BB
Yaw Ackah was not included in the matchday squad for Erzurum BB
Caleb Ekuban saw 84 minutes of action for Trabzonspor in their 4-1 win over Gaziantep
Joseph Paintsil played 90 minutes for Ankaragucu in their goalless draw against Kayserispor
Joseph Attamah was on the bench for Kayserispor
Gilbert Koomson saw 45 minutes of action for Kasimpasa in their 2-1 win over Galatasaray
Isaac Sackey came off the bench to play five minutes for Hatayspor as they drew against Alanyaspor
UKRAINE
Ernest was 60 minutes of action for Lviv in their 2-1 win over Minaj