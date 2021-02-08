Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Ayew bags ninth goal of the season

Every weekend your European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues as football restarts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ENGLAND



In the Premier League, Thomas Partey saw 73 minutes of action before picking up an injury against Aston Villa



In the English Championship, Andre Ayew was on target for Swansea City in their 2-0 win over Norwich



Tariq Fosu saw 71 minutes of action for Brentford in their 4-1 win over Middlesbrough



Albert Adomah made a brief appearance for QPR in their 1-0 win over Blackburn



Andy Yiadom was on the bench for Reading as they drew against Stoke City



ITALY



In the Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi was on target for Spezia in their 2-1 win over Sassuolo



In the Serie B, Kevin-Prince Boateng scored to save Monza from defeat in their 1-1 draw against Empoli



GERMANY



In the Bundesliga, Kasim Nuhu Adams was on the bench for Hoffenheim in their 3-1 defeat to Frankfurt



In the Bundesliga II, Daniel Kyereh was on target for St.Pauli in their 2-1 win over Sandhausen



Patrick Twumasi saw 56 minutes of action for Hannover 96 in their 2-1 win over Braunschweig

Raman Chibsah climbed off the bench to play nine minutes for Bochum in their 2-1 win over VFL Osnabruck



Hans Nunoo Sarpei saw 45 minutes of action for Greuther Furth in their 4-1 win over Wurzburger Kickers



FRANCE



In the French Ligue 1, Majeed Waris and Alexander Djiku were in action for Strasbourg as they lost 3-0 to Lyon



John Boye scored an own goal as Metz lost to St Etienne away



Enock Kwarteng saw 74 minutes of action for Bordeaux in their 2-1 defeat to Brest



In the French Ligue II, Emmanuel Lomotey and Opoku Nicholas featured in the game for Amiens as they drew against Caen



Emmanuel Assifiuah climbed off the bench to play 31 minutes for Pau FC in their 1-0 defeat to Nancy



Alidu Seidu made a brief appearance for Clemont in their 2-0 defeat to Rodez



Emmanuel Ntim scored an own goal and was also shown the red card in Valenciennes game against Grenoble



ALBANIA



Isaac Gyamfi was in action for KF Tirana in their 2-0 win over Skenderbeu.



Randy Dwumfour and Dennis Dowouna were in action for Skenderbeu



Richard Danso and Ibrahim Sulley were on the bench for Tirana



AUSTRIA



In OFC Cup, Winfred Amoah played 45 minutes for Kapfenberg in their 2-1 defeat to Wolfsberger AC



BELGIUM

In the Jupiler Pro League, Eric Ocansey saw 16 minutes for Kortrijk in their 3-0 win over Mouscron



Kamal Sowah played 90 minutes for Leuven in their 1-1 draw against St.Leige



Opoku Ampomah was on the bench for Antwerp in their 2-1 win over Beerschot



Daniel Opare played 90 minutes for Waregem in their 1-1 draw against Charleroi



CYPRUS



Emmanuel Asante played 75 minutes for Omonia in their 3-0 win over Doxa



Benjamin Akoto played the full throttle for Doxa in that defeat



Barnes Osei scored for Nea Salamis in their 2-1 defeat to Ol. Nicosia



Kingsley Sarfo saw 88 minutes of action for Ol.Nicosia



DENMARK



Ghanaian quartet, Isaac Atanga, Sulemana Kamal Deen, Francis Abu and Ibrahim Sadiq were in action for Nordsjaelland in their 2-0 defeat to Odense



EGYPT



John Antwi was on the bench for Pyramids FC in their 1-0 win over El Gaish



Abdul Wahab Annan was in action for El-Entag-El-Harby in their 1-1 draw against Aswan SC



ISRAEL



Mohammed Kamaheni was in action for Ashdod in their 1-0 win over Maccabi Haifa



Godsway Donyoh came on as a substitute to play 56 minutes for Maccabi Haifa

MEXICO



Clifford Aboagye was on the bench for Puebla as they lost by a lone goal to Club America



NETHERLANDS



Issah Abass was on the bench for FC Twente as they lost 3-0 to PSV



POLAND



Yaw Yeboah was in action for Wisla against Jagiellonia



PORTUGAL



Ghanaian trio, Abdul Mumin, Alhassan Wakaso and Gideon Mensah were in action for Vitoria Guimaraes as they drew against Benfica



ROMANIA



Bright Addae played 88 minutes for FC Hermannstadt in their 1-1 draw against UTA Arad



Baba Alhassan and Saeed Issah were on the bench for Hermannstadt



SERBIA



Rashid Obuobi was on the bench for FC Vozdovac in their 1-1 draw against Radnik



Ibrahim Tanko played no part in Javor’s game against Mladost which they won 4-1



SWITZERLAND



Boris Cespedes was on target for Servette in their 4-2 win over Luzern



Gabrial Kyeremateng saw 80 minutes of action for Thun in their 3-0 win over Xamax

Ransford Selasi played the full throttle for Kriens in their goalless draw against Aarau



UAE



Benjamin Ayim saw 82 minutes of action for Al Dhafra as they lost heavily to Al Jazira 5-1



THAILAND



Isaac Honey played 90 minutes for Police Tero in their 2-0 defeat to Pathum United



TURKEY



In the Turkish Super League, Isaac Sackey played the full throttle for Hatayspor in their 4-1 win over Kasimpasa



Gilbert Koomson saw 12 minutes of action for Kasimpasa



Joseph Akomadi was on the bench for Hatayspor



Joseph Attamah was on the bench for Kayserispor as they drew against Erzurum BB



Isaac Coffie played 90 minutes for Sivasspor in their 4-1 win over Ankaragucu



Joseph Paintsil missed the game for Ankaragucu



Bernard Mensah missed Besiktas 1-0 win over Konyaspor