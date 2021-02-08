0
Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Ayew bags ninth goal of the season

Andre Ayew Swansea City Gh.jpeg Andre Ayew scored his ninth goal of the season in Swansea City 2-0 win over Norwich

Mon, 8 Feb 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Every weekend your European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues as football restarts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ENGLAND

In the Premier League, Thomas Partey saw 73 minutes of action before picking up an injury against Aston Villa

In the English Championship, Andre Ayew was on target for Swansea City in their 2-0 win over Norwich

Tariq Fosu saw 71 minutes of action for Brentford in their 4-1 win over Middlesbrough

Albert Adomah made a brief appearance for QPR in their 1-0 win over Blackburn

Andy Yiadom was on the bench for Reading as they drew against Stoke City

ITALY

In the Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi was on target for Spezia in their 2-1 win over Sassuolo

In the Serie B, Kevin-Prince Boateng scored to save Monza from defeat in their 1-1 draw against Empoli

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga, Kasim Nuhu Adams was on the bench for Hoffenheim in their 3-1 defeat to Frankfurt

In the Bundesliga II, Daniel Kyereh was on target for St.Pauli in their 2-1 win over Sandhausen

Patrick Twumasi saw 56 minutes of action for Hannover 96 in their 2-1 win over Braunschweig

Raman Chibsah climbed off the bench to play nine minutes for Bochum in their 2-1 win over VFL Osnabruck

Hans Nunoo Sarpei saw 45 minutes of action for Greuther Furth in their 4-1 win over Wurzburger Kickers

FRANCE

In the French Ligue 1, Majeed Waris and Alexander Djiku were in action for Strasbourg as they lost 3-0 to Lyon

John Boye scored an own goal as Metz lost to St Etienne away

Enock Kwarteng saw 74 minutes of action for Bordeaux in their 2-1 defeat to Brest

In the French Ligue II, Emmanuel Lomotey and Opoku Nicholas featured in the game for Amiens as they drew against Caen

Emmanuel Assifiuah climbed off the bench to play 31 minutes for Pau FC in their 1-0 defeat to Nancy

Alidu Seidu made a brief appearance for Clemont in their 2-0 defeat to Rodez

Emmanuel Ntim scored an own goal and was also shown the red card in Valenciennes game against Grenoble

ALBANIA

Isaac Gyamfi was in action for KF Tirana in their 2-0 win over Skenderbeu.

Randy Dwumfour and Dennis Dowouna were in action for Skenderbeu

Richard Danso and Ibrahim Sulley were on the bench for Tirana

AUSTRIA

In OFC Cup, Winfred Amoah played 45 minutes for Kapfenberg in their 2-1 defeat to Wolfsberger AC

BELGIUM

In the Jupiler Pro League, Eric Ocansey saw 16 minutes for Kortrijk in their 3-0 win over Mouscron

Kamal Sowah played 90 minutes for Leuven in their 1-1 draw against St.Leige

Opoku Ampomah was on the bench for Antwerp in their 2-1 win over Beerschot

Daniel Opare played 90 minutes for Waregem in their 1-1 draw against Charleroi

CYPRUS

Emmanuel Asante played 75 minutes for Omonia in their 3-0 win over Doxa

Benjamin Akoto played the full throttle for Doxa in that defeat

Barnes Osei scored for Nea Salamis in their 2-1 defeat to Ol. Nicosia

Kingsley Sarfo saw 88 minutes of action for Ol.Nicosia

DENMARK

Ghanaian quartet, Isaac Atanga, Sulemana Kamal Deen, Francis Abu and Ibrahim Sadiq were in action for Nordsjaelland in their 2-0 defeat to Odense

EGYPT

John Antwi was on the bench for Pyramids FC in their 1-0 win over El Gaish

Abdul Wahab Annan was in action for El-Entag-El-Harby in their 1-1 draw against Aswan SC

ISRAEL

Mohammed Kamaheni was in action for Ashdod in their 1-0 win over Maccabi Haifa

Godsway Donyoh came on as a substitute to play 56 minutes for Maccabi Haifa

MEXICO

Clifford Aboagye was on the bench for Puebla as they lost by a lone goal to Club America

NETHERLANDS

Issah Abass was on the bench for FC Twente as they lost 3-0 to PSV

POLAND

Yaw Yeboah was in action for Wisla against Jagiellonia

PORTUGAL

Ghanaian trio, Abdul Mumin, Alhassan Wakaso and Gideon Mensah were in action for Vitoria Guimaraes as they drew against Benfica

ROMANIA

Bright Addae played 88 minutes for FC Hermannstadt in their 1-1 draw against UTA Arad

Baba Alhassan and Saeed Issah were on the bench for Hermannstadt

SERBIA

Rashid Obuobi was on the bench for FC Vozdovac in their 1-1 draw against Radnik

Ibrahim Tanko played no part in Javor’s game against Mladost which they won 4-1

SWITZERLAND

Boris Cespedes was on target for Servette in their 4-2 win over Luzern

Gabrial Kyeremateng saw 80 minutes of action for Thun in their 3-0 win over Xamax

Ransford Selasi played the full throttle for Kriens in their goalless draw against Aarau

UAE

Benjamin Ayim saw 82 minutes of action for Al Dhafra as they lost heavily to Al Jazira 5-1

THAILAND

Isaac Honey played 90 minutes for Police Tero in their 2-0 defeat to Pathum United

TURKEY

In the Turkish Super League, Isaac Sackey played the full throttle for Hatayspor in their 4-1 win over Kasimpasa

Gilbert Koomson saw 12 minutes of action for Kasimpasa

Joseph Akomadi was on the bench for Hatayspor

Joseph Attamah was on the bench for Kayserispor as they drew against Erzurum BB

Isaac Coffie played 90 minutes for Sivasspor in their 4-1 win over Ankaragucu

Joseph Paintsil missed the game for Ankaragucu

Bernard Mensah missed Besiktas 1-0 win over Konyaspor

