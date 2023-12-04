Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Black Stars trio on target for respective clubs as Yeboah wins Eastern Conference Cup with Columbus Crew
Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings you a round up of the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective league over the weekend.
Ghana defender Jerome Opoku scored an incredible goal to mark his second of the season for Istanbul Basaksehir in the Turkish Super Lig.
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Antoine Semenyo scored his third goal of the season in Bournemouth’s 2-2 draw against Aston Villa
Mohammed Kudus scored his third goal of the season in West Ham United’s 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace
Jordan Ayew played 90 minutes for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw against West Ham
In the Championship, Fatawu Issahaku saw 29 minutes of action for Leicester City in their 2-1 win over West Brom
SPAIN
Ghana striker Inaki Williams continued his impressive form in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday, scoring the third goal in his Athletic Bilbao's 4-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano.
Abdul Mumin played 90 minutes for Rayo Vallecano in their 4-0 defeat to Ath Bilbao
ITALY
In Serie A, Alfred Duncan saw 63 minutes of action for Fiorentina in their 3-0 win over Salernitana
Ibrahim Sulemana saw 59 minutes of action for Cagliari in their 1-0 loss to Lazio
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Koffi Kouao saw 10 minutes of action for Metz in their 2-0 loss to Lille
Abdul Samed Salis played 90 minutes for Lens in their 3-2 win over Lyon
Ernest Nuamah saw 85 minutes of action for Lyon in that defeat
In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku played 90 minutes for Amiens in their 1-0 win over St.Etienne
Ghanaian duo Gideon Mensah and Elisha Owusu were involved in Auxerre’s 3-2 win over Quevilly Rouen
GERMANY
In the Bundesliga, Ghanaian winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei made a significant impact, scoring the game-winning goal for VfL Bochum in their 3-1 triumph against Wolfsburg on Saturday afternoon.
In Bundesliga II, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt made a brief appearance for Vfl Osnabruck in their 4-0 loss to Schalke
Ghanaian duo Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer were involved in Hamburger’s 2-2 draw against St.Pauli
ALBANIA
Alfred Mensah saw 16 minutes of action for Partizani in their 1-1 draw against KF Tirana
Randy Dwumfour played 90 minutes for Skenderbeu in their 1-0 win over Erzeni
AUSTRIA
Paul Mensah saw 90 minutes of action for BW Linz in their 1-1 draw against Sturm Graz
Abraham Boakye saw 90 minutes of action of Wolfsberger AC in their 1-0 loss to Salzburg
Forson Amankwah saw 45 minutes of action for Salzburg
AZERBAIJAN
Mohammed Kadiri scored in Araz’s 1-1 draw against Sabail
BELGIUM
In Jupiler Pro League, Ghanaian duo Joseph Paintsil and Christopher Bonsu-Baah in their 2-2 draw against Gent
Denis Odoi climbed off the bench to play seven minutes for Club Brugge in their 2-0 win over St.Liege
Kamal Sowah saw 25 minutes of action St.Liege in their 2-0 win over Club Brugge
Isaac Nuhu saw 86 minutes of action for Eupen in their 1-1 draw against Kortrijk
Nicholas Opoku saw 61 minutes of action for Leuven in their 1-0 loss to Antwerp
Majeed Ashimeru was in action for Anderlecht in their 3-1 win over Westerlo
BELARUS
Fard Ibrahim saw 90 minutes of action for FC Minsk in their 2-1 loss to Isloch
Carlos Ohene played the full throttle for Hebar in their 3-1 loss to CSKA 1948 Sofia
BULGARIA
Bernard Tekpetey saw 64 minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 5-0 win over Botev Vrasta
CYPRUS
Alex Sarfo saw 90 minutes of action for AEZ Zakakiou 1-1 draw against Karmiotissa
Kingsley Sarfo saw 45 minutes of action for APOEL in their 5-0 win over Doxa
Ghanaian duo Ernest and Ernest Asante were in action for Doxa
Patrick Twumasi saw 12 minutes of action for Nea Salamis in their 2-0 win over Paphos
Richard Ofori saw 17 minutes of action for Nea Salamis in their 2-0 loss to Paphos
Majeed Waris lasted 66 minutes for Anorthosis against AEK Larnaca which ended in a draw
DENMARK
Ibrahim Osman climbed off the bench to play 20 minutes of action for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw against Odense
MALAYASIA
Ghanaian duo Alexander Agyakwa and Richmond Boakye-Yiadom were involved in Selangor’s 1-0 win over Kedah
MALTA
Simon Zibo was involved in Birkirkara’s 3-0 win over Hamrun
Seth Paintsil saw 21 minutes of action for Hamrun
Philip Agbado saw 72 minutes of action for Santa Lucia in their 1-0 loss to Mosta
Charles Agyemang, Hafiz Akadom, Frank Boateng, Kwasi Donsu, Prosper Owusu, Bismark Asare, Hasan Gomda were involved in Sirens in their 3-0 win over Balzan.
MOLDOVA
Rauf Abdul Mumuni saw 90 minutes of action for Balti in their 3-1 loss to Sheriff Tiraspol
PORTUGAL
Emmanuel Boateng saw 90 minutes of action for Rio Ave in their 1-1 draw against Estrela
SAUDI ARABIA
Bernard Mensah scored the Al Taee in their 1-0 win over Al Fateh
SERBIA
Ebenezer Annan was in action for Novi Pazar in their 2-0 win over Javor
Ibrahim Tanko saw 45 minutes of action for Javor
Sadick Abubakar played 90 minutes of action for Radnick in their 1-0 loss to Sp.Subotica
SLOVAKIA
Rahim Ibrahim saw 90 minutes of action for Trencin in their 2-1 loss to Podbrezova
Samuel Gidi and Henry Addo were involved in Zilina’s 2-1 win over Z.Moravce-Vrable
NORWAY
Ghanaian duo Leonard Owusu and Salomon Owusu were involved in Odd’s 4-1 win over Aalesund
Zakaria Mugeese saw five minutes of action for Odd
Gilbert Koomson made a brief appearance for Sandefjord in their 1-0 win over Lillestrom
SERBIA
In the SuperLig, Osman Bukari played 90 minutes for Crvena Zvezda in their 1-0 win over Napredak
TURKEY
Joseph Attamah saw 90 minutes of action for Kayserispor in their 1-0 win over Trabzonspor
Daniel Amartey climbed off the bench to play five minutes of action for Ankaragucu
Jerome Opoku was on target for Basaksehir in their 3-2 loss to Rizespor
Kingsley Schindler made a brief appearance for Adana Demirspor in their 3-2 win over Samsunspor
Prince Obeng Ampem saw 78 minutes of action for Eyuspor in their 3-0 win over Boluspor
Isaac Donkor saw 90 minutes of action for Sakaryaspor in their 3-1 win over Keciorengucu
USA
In MLS, Yaw Yeboah saw 75 minutes of action for Columbus Crew as they won the Eastern Conference Cup against FC Cincinnati 3-2