Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Black Stars trio on target for respective clubs as Yeboah wins Eastern Conference Cup with Columbus Crew

A number of Ghanaian players put up a good showing for their clubs over the weekend

Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings you a round up of the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective league over the weekend.

Goals Galore



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Antoine Semenyo scored his third goal of the season in Bournemouth’s 2-2 draw against Aston Villa



Mohammed Kudus scored his third goal of the season in West Ham United’s 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace



Jordan Ayew played 90 minutes for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw against West Ham



In the Championship, Fatawu Issahaku saw 29 minutes of action for Leicester City in their 2-1 win over West Brom



SPAIN



Ghana striker Inaki Williams continued his impressive form in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday, scoring the third goal in his Athletic Bilbao's 4-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano.



Abdul Mumin played 90 minutes for Rayo Vallecano in their 4-0 defeat to Ath Bilbao



ITALY



In Serie A, Alfred Duncan saw 63 minutes of action for Fiorentina in their 3-0 win over Salernitana



Ibrahim Sulemana saw 59 minutes of action for Cagliari in their 1-0 loss to Lazio



FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Koffi Kouao saw 10 minutes of action for Metz in their 2-0 loss to Lille



Abdul Samed Salis played 90 minutes for Lens in their 3-2 win over Lyon



Ernest Nuamah saw 85 minutes of action for Lyon in that defeat



In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku played 90 minutes for Amiens in their 1-0 win over St.Etienne



Ghanaian duo Gideon Mensah and Elisha Owusu were involved in Auxerre’s 3-2 win over Quevilly Rouen



GERMANY



In the Bundesliga, Ghanaian winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei made a significant impact, scoring the game-winning goal for VfL Bochum in their 3-1 triumph against Wolfsburg on Saturday afternoon.



In Bundesliga II, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt made a brief appearance for Vfl Osnabruck in their 4-0 loss to Schalke



Ghanaian duo Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer were involved in Hamburger’s 2-2 draw against St.Pauli



ALBANIA



Alfred Mensah saw 16 minutes of action for Partizani in their 1-1 draw against KF Tirana



Randy Dwumfour played 90 minutes for Skenderbeu in their 1-0 win over Erzeni



AUSTRIA



Paul Mensah saw 90 minutes of action for BW Linz in their 1-1 draw against Sturm Graz



Abraham Boakye saw 90 minutes of action of Wolfsberger AC in their 1-0 loss to Salzburg



Forson Amankwah saw 45 minutes of action for Salzburg



AZERBAIJAN



Mohammed Kadiri scored in Araz’s 1-1 draw against Sabail



BELGIUM

In Jupiler Pro League, Ghanaian duo Joseph Paintsil and Christopher Bonsu-Baah in their 2-2 draw against Gent



Denis Odoi climbed off the bench to play seven minutes for Club Brugge in their 2-0 win over St.Liege



Kamal Sowah saw 25 minutes of action St.Liege in their 2-0 win over Club Brugge



Isaac Nuhu saw 86 minutes of action for Eupen in their 1-1 draw against Kortrijk



Nicholas Opoku saw 61 minutes of action for Leuven in their 1-0 loss to Antwerp



Majeed Ashimeru was in action for Anderlecht in their 3-1 win over Westerlo



BELARUS



Fard Ibrahim saw 90 minutes of action for FC Minsk in their 2-1 loss to Isloch



Carlos Ohene played the full throttle for Hebar in their 3-1 loss to CSKA 1948 Sofia



BULGARIA



Bernard Tekpetey saw 64 minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 5-0 win over Botev Vrasta



CYPRUS



Alex Sarfo saw 90 minutes of action for AEZ Zakakiou 1-1 draw against Karmiotissa



Kingsley Sarfo saw 45 minutes of action for APOEL in their 5-0 win over Doxa



Ghanaian duo Ernest and Ernest Asante were in action for Doxa



Patrick Twumasi saw 12 minutes of action for Nea Salamis in their 2-0 win over Paphos



Richard Ofori saw 17 minutes of action for Nea Salamis in their 2-0 loss to Paphos



Majeed Waris lasted 66 minutes for Anorthosis against AEK Larnaca which ended in a draw



DENMARK

Ibrahim Osman climbed off the bench to play 20 minutes of action for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw against Odense



MALAYASIA



Ghanaian duo Alexander Agyakwa and Richmond Boakye-Yiadom were involved in Selangor’s 1-0 win over Kedah



MALTA



Simon Zibo was involved in Birkirkara’s 3-0 win over Hamrun



Seth Paintsil saw 21 minutes of action for Hamrun



Philip Agbado saw 72 minutes of action for Santa Lucia in their 1-0 loss to Mosta



Charles Agyemang, Hafiz Akadom, Frank Boateng, Kwasi Donsu, Prosper Owusu, Bismark Asare, Hasan Gomda were involved in Sirens in their 3-0 win over Balzan.



MOLDOVA



Rauf Abdul Mumuni saw 90 minutes of action for Balti in their 3-1 loss to Sheriff Tiraspol



PORTUGAL



Emmanuel Boateng saw 90 minutes of action for Rio Ave in their 1-1 draw against Estrela



SAUDI ARABIA



Bernard Mensah scored the Al Taee in their 1-0 win over Al Fateh



SERBIA



Ebenezer Annan was in action for Novi Pazar in their 2-0 win over Javor



Ibrahim Tanko saw 45 minutes of action for Javor



Sadick Abubakar played 90 minutes of action for Radnick in their 1-0 loss to Sp.Subotica



SLOVAKIA

Rahim Ibrahim saw 90 minutes of action for Trencin in their 2-1 loss to Podbrezova



Samuel Gidi and Henry Addo were involved in Zilina’s 2-1 win over Z.Moravce-Vrable



NORWAY



Ghanaian duo Leonard Owusu and Salomon Owusu were involved in Odd’s 4-1 win over Aalesund



Zakaria Mugeese saw five minutes of action for Odd



Gilbert Koomson made a brief appearance for Sandefjord in their 1-0 win over Lillestrom



SERBIA



In the SuperLig, Osman Bukari played 90 minutes for Crvena Zvezda in their 1-0 win over Napredak



TURKEY



Joseph Attamah saw 90 minutes of action for Kayserispor in their 1-0 win over Trabzonspor



Daniel Amartey climbed off the bench to play five minutes of action for Ankaragucu



Jerome Opoku was on target for Basaksehir in their 3-2 loss to Rizespor



Kingsley Schindler made a brief appearance for Adana Demirspor in their 3-2 win over Samsunspor



Prince Obeng Ampem saw 78 minutes of action for Eyuspor in their 3-0 win over Boluspor



Isaac Donkor saw 90 minutes of action for Sakaryaspor in their 3-1 win over Keciorengucu



USA



In MLS, Yaw Yeboah saw 75 minutes of action for Columbus Crew as they won the Eastern Conference Cup against FC Cincinnati 3-2