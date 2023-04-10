Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Jordan, Inaki Williams, Konigsdorffer on target

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective leagues.
Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed.
Players to have scored.
In Premier League, Jordan Ayew scored a brace as Crystal Palace thumped Leeds United 5-1
Abdul-Aziz Yakubu scored in Wuhan Three Towns 2-0 win against Shandong Taishan
Inaki Williams was on target for Athletic Bilbao in their 2-1 win against Espanyol
German-Ghanaian youngster Joshua Quarshie was on target for Hoffenheim II in their 5-0 victory over VfR Wormatia Worms on Saturday afternoon.
Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer climbed off the bench to score in Hamburg ‘s 6-1 win against Hannover
Nathaniel Opoku scored in Leuven 4-1 win against KV Mechelen
Ernest Asante scored in Doxa 2-1 win against Chloraka
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Jordan Ayew scored a brace as Crystal Palace thumped Leeds United 5-1
Jeffrey Schlupp saw 79 minutes of action in the game for Palace
Andre Ayew made his injury return in Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 loss to Aston Villa
Daniel Amartey played 90 minutes in Leicester City’s 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth
Antoine Semenyo made a brief appearance for Bournemouth
Tariq Lamptey missed Brighton’s game against Tottenham due to injury
Kamaldeen Sulemana lasted 68 minutes in Southampton 4-1 defeat to Man City at home
Thomas Partey played a key role in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw away against Liverpool
In Championship, Tariq Fosu scored in Rotherham 3-1 win against West Brom
Albert Adomah came on as a substitute to play in QPR 2-0 defeat to Preston at home
Andy Yiadom and Kelvin Abrefa were involved in Reading’s 1-1 draw against Birmingham
Baba Rahman missed the game due to injury
In League One, Jojo Wollacott was on the bench for Charlton against Bristol Rovers which ended in a 1-0 defeat
Kwame Poku saw 78 minutes of action for Peterborough in their 3-0 win against Shrewsbury
In League Two, Corey Addai was in post for Crawley Town against Bradford City
SPAIN
In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle for Celta Vigo in their 2-2 draw with Sevilla
Inaki Williams was on target for Athletic Bilbao in their 2-1 win against Espanyol
In Segunda division, Samuel Obeng saw 89 minutes of action for Huesca in their 2-1 win against Burgos CF
ITALY
In Serie A, Alfred Duncan and Emmanuel Gyasi were involved in Fiorentina’s game against Spezia.
Duncan came on as a substitute to feature for Fiorentina whilst Gyasi played 75 minutes for Spezia
Felix Afena-Gyan played 10 minutes for Cremonese in their 3-2 win against Sampdoria
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Kelvin Boateng saw 61 minutes of action for Hertha Berlin in their 1-0 defeat to RB Leipzig
Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 90 minutes of action in Bochum’s 3-2 defeat to Stuttgart
In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer climbed off the bench to score in Hamburg ‘s 6-1 win against Hannover
Braydon Manu scored in Darmstadt 2-1 win against Paderborn
Patric Pfeiffer came on as a substitute to feature in the game for Darmstadt
Kwasi Okyere Wriedt saw 27 minutes of action in Hansa Rostock 3-2 win against Holstien Kiel
German-Ghanaian youngster Joshua Quarshie was on target for Hoffenheim II in their 5-0 victory over VfR Wormatia Worms on Saturday afternoon.
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Abdul Samed Salis was involved in RC Lens 2-1 win against Strasbourg
Alexander Djiku recovered from injury to play 90 minutes for the losers
Alidu Seidu made 72 minutes for Clermont in their 2-0 win against Troyes
Ligue II, Koffi Kouao saw 90 minutes of action for Metz in their 1-1 draw against Pau FC
Nicholas Opoku played the full throttle for Amiens in their 1-1 draw against Nimes
AUSTRIA
Paul Mensah saw 69 minutes of action for BW Linz in their 3-1 win against Admira
Forson Amankwah saw 12 minutes of action as Salzburg drew 3-3 against Austria Vienna
Ibrahim Mustapha climbed off the bench to score in Lask 2-1 win against Sturm Graz
BELGIUM
In Jupiler Pro League, Nathaniel Opoku scored in Leuven 4-1 win against KV Mechelen
Emmanuel Toku returned from injury to feature in the game for Leuven
Majeed Ashimeru played the full throttle in Anderlecht’s game against Westerlo
Francis Abu was involved in Cercle Brugge 2-1 defeat to Antwerp
Joseph Paintsil was action for Genk against St.Leige
BULGARIA
Bernard Tekpetey saw 45 minutes of action in Ludogorets 8-1 win against Botev Vrasta
CHINA
Abdul-Aziz Yakubu scored in Wuhan Three Towns 2-0 win against Shandong Taishan
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem was in action for Rijeka in their 1-0 win against Sibenik
CYPRUS
Ernest Asante scored in Doxa 2-1 win against Chloraka
Benjamin Asamoah Akoto were in action for Doxa
Richard Ofori was in action for Nea Salamis in their 1-0 win against Karmiotissa
ESTONIA
Ernest Agyiri was on target for Levadia in their 4-1 win against Kuressaare
GREECE
Stephen Kwabena Hammond helped Levadiakos to a 1-0 win against Asteras Tripolis
ISRAEL
Zakaria Mugeese and Ebenezer Mamatah featured in SC Ashdod 1-0 defeat to Hapoel Jerusalem
Patrick Twumasi lasted 85 minutes in Netanya’s 4-1 defeat to Maccabi Haifa
RUSSIA
Joel Fameyeh played 45 minutes for Rubin Kazan against Volgar-Astrakhan which ended in a draw
SCOTLAND
Malachi Boateng lasted 62 minutes in Queen’s Park 4-0 defeat to Partrick Thistle
SERBIA
Ibrahim Tanko came on as a substitute to play nine minutes for Javor against Cukaricki which they lost 2-1
Ghanaian quartet Samuel Gidi, Richmond Owusu, Henry Addo and Benson Anang were all involved in Zilina 3-2 defeat to Podbrezova
MALTA
Simon Zibo played 90 minutes for Birkirkara in their 3-1 win against Gzira
Carlos Bangura was involved in Pieta Hotspurs 4-1 loss to Hibernians
MALAYSIA
Jordan Mintah scored a brace for Terengganu in their 2-0 win against Kuching City FC
Rauf Salifu scored a brace for Selangor in their 3-0 win against Kelantan
MOLDOVA
Razak Abalora and Patrick Kpozo were in action for Sheriff Tiraspol in their 1-0 win against Sf.Gheorghe
PORTUGAL
Moses Yaw made a brief appearance in Arouca’s 1-0 win against Maritimo
Emmanuel Boateng played 90 minutes for Rio Ave in their 2-2 draw against Portimonense
SLOVAKIA
Malik Abubakari was on target for Slovan Brastislava in their 2-1 win against Dun. Streda
SLOVENIA
Ahmed Ankrah was in action for ND Gorcia as they lost 2-0 to Radomlje
SOUTH AFRICA
Edwin Gyimah was in action for Sekhukhune in their 1-0 win against Maritzburg United
SWEDEN
Ghanaian trio Thomas Boakye, Phil Ofosu-Ayeh and Mohammed Naeem were involved in Halmstad 3-1 defeat to Degerfors
Ibrahim Sadiq was in action for Hacken in their 3-1 win against Hammarby
Nasiru Moro was in action for Orebro against Ostersund which ended in a draw
SWITZERLAND
Kasim Adams climbed off the bench to play 54 minutes for FC Basel in their 1-1 draw against Zurich
Kwadwo Duah netted his ninth goal of the Bundesliga II to secure an important away point for Nurnberg in their game against Karlsruher
TURKEY
Philip Awuku was in action for Tuzlaspor in their 3-0 win against Denizlispor
Musah Mohammed played in Bodrumspor 4-1 win against Boluspor
Isaac Cofie was in action for Sivasppor in their 1-1 draw against Basaksehir
USA
In MLS, Yaw Yeboah enjoyed some game time as a substitute for Columbus Crew in their 2-0 win against DC United
Kwadwo Opoku saw 60 minutes of action in Los Angeles FC 3-0 win against Austin FC
Latif Blessing saw 61 minutes of action for New England Revolution against CF Montreal which they won 4-0
Emmanuel Boateng was on the bench for the winners
Jonathan Mensah played the full throttle for San Jose Earthquakes in their 1-1 draw against New York Red Bulls
Lalas Abubakar was in action for Colorado Rapids in their 1-0 win against Sporting Kansas City
Harrison Afful played the full throttle in Charlotte FC 3-1 defeat to Real Salt Lake
- Abdul Aziz Yakubu over the moon after winning first trophy with new club Wuhan Three Towns
- Ghanaian youngster Issah Ibrahim scores twice as FK Liepaja beat Jelgava 3-2
- Ibrahim Mustapha scores equalizer, assists winner as LASK Linz edge Sturm Graz
- Inaki Williams named man of the match in Bilbao's victory against Espanyol
- Ernest Asante scores in Doxa Katokopias win against Akritas
- Read all related articles