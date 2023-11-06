Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Kudus, Inaki, Schlupp, Schindler, Obeng, Mensah and Boateng on target for respective clubs this weekend
Goals Galore for Ghanaian Players Worldwide
Ghanaian footballers continue to make their mark on the global stage, showcasing their goal-scoring prowess in various leagues.
Ghana striker Inaki Williams scored in Athletic Bilbao's 3-2 win over Villarreal in the Spanish La Liga
Kingsley Schindler was the hero for Samasupor after climbing off the bench to score the a late winner against Hatayspor in the Turkish Super Lig.
Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp scored his first goal of the season against Burnley, and the assist came from none other than his compatriot, Jordan Ayew.
Mohammed Kudus scores sensational bicycle kick in West Ham's game against Brentford
Prince Obeng Ampem scored a brace for Eyuspor in their 4-1 win over Adanaspor AS
Kingsley Schindler scored the winner for Samsunspor in their 2-1 win over Hatayspor in Turkey
Emmanuel Boateng scored in Rio Ave’s 2-0 win over Boavista in the Portuguese top-flight
Bernard Mensah was on target for Al Taee in their 3-3 draw against Al Feiha in the Saudi top-flight league.
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp registered his first goal of the season in Crystal Palace’s 2-0 win over Burnley.
Jordan Ayew registered an assist in the game for Palace
Antoine Semenyo climbed off the bench to play 20 minutes in Bournemouth’s 6-1 loss to Manchester City
Thomas Partey missed Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United due to injury
In the Championship, Kamaldeen Sulemana played 76 minutes for Southampton in their 1-0 win over Millwall
Albert Adomah came on as a substitute for QPR in their 1-1 draw against Rotherham
Fatawu Issahaku played 90 minutes for Leicester City as they lost by a lone goal to Leeds United
SPAIN
In La Liga, Ghana striker Inaki Williams scored in Athletic Bilbao 3-2 win over Villarreal
Abdul Mumin help Rayo Vallecano to pick a point against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabau
Baba Iddrisu came on as a substitute for Almeria in their 1-0 defeat to Alaves
In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng scored the match winner for Huesca in their 1-0 win over Amorebieta
Kwasi Sibo played 90 minutes for Amorebieta
ITALY
In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban made a brief appearance for Genoa as they lost 2-1 to Cagliari
Ibrahim Sulemana was on the bench for Cagliari
GERMANY
In Bundesliga II, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt saw 78 minutes of action for VFL Osnabruck in their 1-1 draw against Holstein Kiel
Ghanaian duo Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer were involved in Hamburger SV in their 2-0 win over Magdeburg
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Abdul Samed Salis saw 27 minutes of action for Lens in their goalless draw game against Lens
Ernest Nuamah saw 33 minutes of action for Lyon in their 1-1 draw against Metz
Ghanaian duo Benjamin Tetteh and koffi Kouao were on the bench for Metz
In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku was involved in Amiens in their 1-0 win over Dunkerque
ALBANIA
Ransford Dwumfour was in action for Skenderbeu in their 1-1 draw against KF Tirana
Paul Mensah played 90 minutes for BW Linz in their 3-2 loss to Hartberg
Ibrahim Mustapha saw 73 minutes of action for Lask Linz in their 3-1 win over Sturm Graz
Mohammed Fuseini saw 13 minutes of action for Sturm Graz
AUSTRIA
Forson Amankwah saw 61 minutes of action for Salzburg in their 2-0 win over Tirol
ARMENIA
Mensah Annan saw 72 minutes of action for Alashkert against Shirak Gyumri which ended in a draw
AZERBAIJAN
Abdul Kadiri Mohammed saw 20 minutes of action for Araz Pfk as they lost 2-0 to Sumqayit
Samuel Tetteh saw 28 minutes of action for Gabala as they lost 2-0 to Neftci Baku
BELARUS
Fard Ibrahim was involved in Isloch 2-1 win over Shakhtyor Soligorsk
Evans Mensah was engaged in Zhodino’s game against FC Gomel which ended in a draw
Isaac Gyamfi saw 25 minutes of action for Energetik-BGU in their 1-0 win over Belshina
BELGIUM
Nathaniel Opoku saw 13 minutes of action for Leuven in their 2-0 loss to Westerlo
Ghanaian duo Joseph Paintsil and Christopher Bonsu Baah were involved in Genk’s 3-2 loss to Antwerp
Isaac Nuhu was involved in Eupen’s 1-1 draw against St.Truiden
Joselpho Barnes made a brief appearance for St.Truiden in that 1-1 draw
Kamal Sowah was involved in St.Liege in their 1-1 draw against KV Mechelen
Denis Odoi played in Club Brugge’s 2-1 loss to Royale Union SG
BULGARIA
Bernard Tekpetey climbed off the bench to help Ludogorets to a 1-0 win over Krumovgrad
CHINA
Abdul-Aziz Yakubu saw 72 minutes of action for Wuhan Three Towns in their 4-3 win over Changchun Yatai. He scored 15 goals in his first season with the Chinese side
CROATIA
Michael Agbekpornu saw 45 minutes of action for Slaven Belupo in their 2-0 loss to Istra 1961
CYPRUS
Ghanaian duo Ernest Asante and Ernest were involved in Doxa’s 2-0 loss to Othellos Athienou
Benson Anang played 57 minutes for Othellos Athienou
Emmanuel Lomotey saw 23 minutes of action for Achnas in their 1-1 draw against Zakakiou
Alex Sarfo made a brief appearance for Zakakiou
Majeed Waris lasted 76 minutes of action for Anorthosis in their 1-0 loss to Paphos
DENMARK
Ibrahim Osman saw 65 minutes of action for Nordsjaelland in their 1-0 win over Vejle
Willy Kumado played 66 minutes for Lynbgy in their 2-2 draw against Odense
Ghanaian duo Lasso Coulibaly and Ernest Agyiri were in action for Randers FC as they lost 4-2 to FC Copenhagen
ESTONIA
Thomas Agyepong saw 45 minutes of action for Paide in their 3-1 win over Narva
FINLAND
Prosper Ahiabu was in action for VPS in their 1-0 win over Honka
Ghanaian duo Edmund Arko-Mensah and Nasiru Banahene were involved in Honka’s defeat
GREECE
Lumor Agbenyenu played eight minutes for Kifisias in their 1-1 draw against AEK Athens FC
HUNGARY
Kwabena Owusu saw 27 minutes of action for Ferencvaros in their 2-1 loss to Kecskemeti
LITHUANIA
Edward Sarpong saw 90 minutes of action for Dzuigas Telsiai in their 3-3 draw against Siauliai FA
Divine Naah saw 81 minutes of action for FK Kauno Zalgiris in their 3-1 win over Riteriai
MALTA
Samuel Boakye was in action for Marsaxlokk in their 2-0 win over Birkirkara
Simon Zibo saw 60 minutes of action for Birkirkara
Former Medeama players Hafiz Akadom, Kwasi Donsu, Mukhtar Moro, Daniel Opoku, Prosper Owusu Charles Agyemang, Frank Boateng were all involved in Sirens 3-0 defeat to Floriana
Seth Paintsil was in action for Hamrun in their 1-1 draw against Mosta
Eric Mensah saw 29 minutes of action for Mosta
Ghanaian duo Jude Arthur and Gabriel Mensah were involved in Gudja’s 1-0 loss to Hibernians
Karim Aboubakar saw 30 minutes of action for Sliema in their 1-0 win over Santa Lucia
NETHERLANDS
Ibrahim Sadiq made a brief appearance for AZ Alkmaar in their 1-1 draw against Excelsior
NORWAY
Salomon Owusu played 90 minutes for Odd in their 2-1 loss to Brann
PORTUGAL
Isaah Abass saw 23 minutes of action for Chaves in their 2-0 defeat to Benfica
Lawrence Ofori was in action for Moreirense in their 1-0 win over Vitoria Guimaraes
Emmanuel Boateng scored in Rio Ave’s 2-0 win over Boavista
SAUDI ARABIA
Bernard Mensah was on target for Al Taee in their 3-3 draw against Al Feiha
SCOTLAND
Matthew Cudjoe saw 24 minutes of action for Dundee United in their 1-1 draw against Inverness
SERBIA
Osman Bukari saw 31 minutes of action for Crvena Zvezda in their 3-1 win over Radnik
Sadick Abubakar played the full throttle for Radnik
SLOVAKIA
Ghanaian duo Malik Abubakari and Sharani Zuberu were in action for Slovan Brastislava in their 4-1 win over Banska Bystrica
Rahim Ibrahim played 90 minutes for Trencin against Michalovce which ended in a draw
Kelvin Ofori saw 74 minutes of action for Spartak Trnava in their 1-0 win over Z.Moravce-Vrable
Samuel Gidi saw 90 minutes of action for Zilina in their 2-1 win over Podbrezova
Mark Assinor was in action for Podbrezova
SLOVENIA
Ahemd Ankrah saw 90 minutes of action for Koper in their 1-0 win over Rogaska
SWEDEN
Nathaniel Adjei capped another impressive performance for Hammarby against Varnamo which ended in a draw
Mohammed Naeem scored a brace for Halmstad in their 3-0 win over Kalmar
Fellow Ghanaian counterpart Thomas Boakye was in ation for Kalmar
Emmanuel Boateng was in action for Elfsborg in their 2-2 draw against Degerfors
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in pole as St.Gallen won 5-2 against Lausanne Ouchy
Emmanuel Essiam saw 13 minutes of action for Lausanna Ouchy
TURKEY
Kingsley Schindler scored the winner for Samsunspor in their 2-1 win over Hatayspor
Jerome Opoku was involved in Basaksehir’s 3-3 draw against Ankaragucu
In Lig 1, Ghanaian duo Mohammed Musah and Haqi Osman were in action for Bodrumspor in their 2-0 win over Manisa FK
Prince Obeng Ampem scored a brace for Eyuspor in their 4-1 win over Adanaspor AS
USA
In MLS, Emmanuel Twumasi and Eugene Ansah were involved in FC Dallas 3-1 win over Seattle Sounders
