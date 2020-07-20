Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Obeng, Lumor and Agyiri score

Click to read all about coronavirus →
European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues as football restarts amid the coronavirus pandemic.
ENGLAND
In the Championship, Andre Ayew featured for Swansea City in their 1-0 win over Bristol City
ITALY
In the Serie A, Alfred Duncan climbed off the bench to play 23 minutes for Fiorentina in their 2-0 win over Torino.
In the Serie B, Emmanuel Gyasi lasted the entire duration Spezia as they lost at home to Venezia
Bright Addae made a brief appearance for Juve Stabia in their 3-2 win over Chievo
Abdallah Basit played the full throttle for Benevento in their 3-1 win over Livorno
Bright Gyamfi was on the bench for Benevento
Moses Odjei climbed off the bench to play 25 minutes of action for Trapani in their 3-2 defeat to Pisa
SPAIN
In the La Liga, Thomas Partey saw 55 minutes of action for Atletico Madrid as they drew 1-1 against Real Sociedad
Lumor Agbenyenu scored for Real Mallorca as they drew 2-2 against Osasuna
Iddrisu Baba featured in Real Mallorca
Mohammed Salisu played no part in Real Valladolid game against Real Betis
In the La Liga 2, Samuel Obeng scored for Real Oviedo to help his side record a 1-0 win over Racing Santander
Abdulai Sabit featured for Extremadura UD as they recorded a 2-0 win over Gijon
Richard Boateng saw 59 minutes of action for Alcorcon as they lost 2-0 to Malaga
DENMARK
In the Danish Super League, Kamal Deen Sulemana scored a brace for Norsdjaelland as they lost Midtjylland 6-3 Isaac Atanga, Ibrahim Sadiq, Maxwell Woledzi all featured in the game for Norsdjaelland’s
In the First Division, Emmanuel Toku played in F.Amager 2-2 draw against Kolding IF
FINLAND
Anthony Annan climbed off the bench to play 13 minutes for Inter Tuku in their 1-0 win over HJK
Thomas Agyiri scored for KTP in their 3-0 win over Gnistan
Baba Mensah played 90 minutes for llves as they were held at home by KuPS
Edmund Arko-Mensah made a brief appearance for Honka in their 3-1 win over TPS
Alhassan Masahudu played 44 minutes for Helsingborg in their 2-2 draw against Falkenbergs
Nana Boateng played the full throttle for KuPS in the game
Thomas Agyiri played the entire duration for KTP in their game against MuSa which ended in a draw
Abu Sanunu was on the bench for KPV Kokkola as they drew 2-2 against Ekenas
SWEDEN
Enock Adu cameod in AIK’s 2-2 draw against Varbergs
Ebenezer Ofori played no part in the game for AIK
Mohammed Abubakari made a brief appearance in the game for Helsingborg
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi featured for St.Gallen in their 2-1 defeat to Thun in the Super League
TURKEY
Caleb Ekuban played the entire duration for Trabzonspor in their 3-4 defeat to Konyaspor
Kevin-Prince Boateng played 58 minutes for Besiktas in their 2-0 win over Fenerbahce
Isaac Sackey saw 64 minutes of action for Denizlispor in their 1-0 defeat to Alanyaspor
Isaac Cofie lasted the entire duration for Sivasspor in their 2-0 win over Genclerbirligi
USA
In the MLS, Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful played 90 minutes for Columbus Crew as they recorded a 1-0 win over New York City
Harrison Afful was on the bench for Columbus Crew
Emmanuel Boateng and Mohammed Abu were on the bench for DC United in their 1-1 draw against New England Revolution
Lateef Blessing scored an own goal despite Los Angeles FC 6-2 win over LA Galaxy
In the USL Championship, Francis Atuahene saw 19 minutes of action for Real Monarchs in their 1-0 win over San Diego Loyal
Solomon Asante was in action for Phoenix Rising in their 1-1 draw against Orange County SC
Dominic Oduro played no part in Tampa Bay’s game against North Carolina
