Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Obeng, Lumor and Agyiri score

Samuel Obeng

European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues as football restarts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Samuel Obeng scored for Real Oviedo to help his side record a 1-0 win over Racing Santander



Lumor Agbenyenu scored for Real Mallorca as they drew 2-2 against Osasuna



Thomas Agyiri scored for KTP in their 3-0 win over Gnistan



ENGLAND



In the Championship, Andre Ayew featured for Swansea City in their 1-0 win over Bristol City



ITALY



In the Serie A, Alfred Duncan climbed off the bench to play 23 minutes for Fiorentina in their 2-0 win over Torino.



In the Serie B, Emmanuel Gyasi lasted the entire duration Spezia as they lost at home to Venezia



Bright Addae made a brief appearance for Juve Stabia in their 3-2 win over Chievo



Abdallah Basit played the full throttle for Benevento in their 3-1 win over Livorno



Bright Gyamfi was on the bench for Benevento

Moses Odjei climbed off the bench to play 25 minutes of action for Trapani in their 3-2 defeat to Pisa



SPAIN



In the La Liga, Thomas Partey saw 55 minutes of action for Atletico Madrid as they drew 1-1 against Real Sociedad



Iddrisu Baba featured in Real Mallorca



Mohammed Salisu played no part in Real Valladolid game against Real Betis



Abdulai Sabit featured for Extremadura UD as they recorded a 2-0 win over Gijon



Richard Boateng saw 59 minutes of action for Alcorcon as they lost 2-0 to Malaga



DENMARK



In the Danish Super League, Kamal Deen Sulemana scored a brace for Norsdjaelland as they lost Midtjylland 6-3 Isaac Atanga, Ibrahim Sadiq, Maxwell Woledzi all featured in the game for Norsdjaelland’s

In the First Division, Emmanuel Toku played in F.Amager 2-2 draw against Kolding IF



FINLAND



Anthony Annan climbed off the bench to play 13 minutes for Inter Tuku in their 1-0 win over HJK



Baba Mensah played 90 minutes for llves as they were held at home by KuPS



Edmund Arko-Mensah made a brief appearance for Honka in their 3-1 win over TPS



Alhassan Masahudu played 44 minutes for Helsingborg in their 2-2 draw against Falkenbergs



Nana Boateng played the full throttle for KuPS in the game



Thomas Agyiri played the entire duration for KTP in their game against MuSa which ended in a draw



Abu Sanunu was on the bench for KPV Kokkola as they drew 2-2 against Ekenas



SWEDEN

Enock Adu cameod in AIK’s 2-2 draw against Varbergs



Ebenezer Ofori played no part in the game for AIK



Mohammed Abubakari made a brief appearance in the game for Helsingborg



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi featured for St.Gallen in their 2-1 defeat to Thun in the Super League



TURKEY



Caleb Ekuban played the entire duration for Trabzonspor in their 3-4 defeat to Konyaspor



Kevin-Prince Boateng played 58 minutes for Besiktas in their 2-0 win over Fenerbahce



Isaac Sackey saw 64 minutes of action for Denizlispor in their 1-0 defeat to Alanyaspor



Isaac Cofie lasted the entire duration for Sivasspor in their 2-0 win over Genclerbirligi



USA

In the MLS, Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful played 90 minutes for Columbus Crew as they recorded a 1-0 win over New York City



Emmanuel Boateng and Mohammed Abu were on the bench for DC United in their 1-1 draw against New England Revolution



Lateef Blessing scored an own goal despite Los Angeles FC 6-2 win over LA Galaxy



In the USL Championship, Francis Atuahene saw 19 minutes of action for Real Monarchs in their 1-0 win over San Diego Loyal



Solomon Asante was in action for Phoenix Rising in their 1-1 draw against Orange County SC



Dominic Oduro played no part in Tampa Bay’s game against North Carolina

