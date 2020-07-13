Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Click to read all about coronavirus →
European football specialist brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues as football restarts amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Solomon Asante started the new season with a brace for Phoenix Rising in the USL Championship as his side recorded a 4-0 win against LA Galaxy 2.
Samuel Obeng scored for Real Oviedo to help his side record a 4-2 win over Real Zaragoza
Emmanuel Gyasi scored for Spezia as they thumped Cosenza 5-1in the Serie B.
Gilbert Koomson scored a brace for SK Brann in their 3-1 win over Sandefjord
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Jordan Ayew lasted 64 minutes in the game for Crystal Palace as they lost to Aston Villa by 2-0
Christian Atsu played no part in Newcastle United game against Watford over the weekend
In the Championship, Andre Ayew featured for Swansea City as they lost to Leeds United by a lone goal
ITALY
In the Serie A, Alfred Duncan missed Fiorentina’s game against Verona
Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu played no part in the game for Hellas Verona
In the Serie B, Emmanuel Gyasi scored for Spezia as they thumped Cosenza 5-1
Bright Addae saw 62 minutes of action for Juve Stabia in their 1-1 draw against Entella
Ibrahim Mane was on the bench for Pescara against Perugia
Abdallah Basit climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Benevento as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Venezia
Bright Gyamfi was on the bench for Benevento
Moses Odjei saw 30 minutes of action for Trapani in their 1-1 draw against Chievo
SPAIN
In the La Liga, Thomas Partey played the full throttle for Atletico Madrid in their 1-0 win over Real Betis
Iddrisu Baba featured in Real Mallorca’s game against Sevilla
Lumor Agbenyenu missed the game due to injury
Mohammed Salisu played no part in Real Valladolid home defeat to Barcelona over the weekend
In the La Liga 2, Samuel Obeng scored for Real Oviedo to help his side record a 4-2 win over Real Zaragoza
Abdulai Sabit featured for Extremadura UD as they recorded a 3-2 win over Dep.La Coruna
BELARUS
Francis Narh saw 64 minutes of action for Slavia Mozyr in their 1-1 draw against BATE
Dennis Tetteh climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Slavia Mozyr
DENMARK
In the Danish Super League, Isaac Atanga, Ibrahim Sadiq, Maxwell Woledzi all featured in Norsdjaelland’s game against Aalborg which ended in a draw Midtjylland
In the First Division, Emmanuel Toku featured for F.Amager as they were held to a draw by Viborg
FINLAND
Anthony Annan saw 25 minutes of action for Inter Tuku as they thrashed llves 5-1
Baba Mensah played 90 minutes for llves in the game
Nasiru Banahene saw 64 minutes of action for Honka as they were held to a 1-1 draw against KuPS
Edmund Arko-Mensah climbed off the bench to play 10 minutes for Honka
Nana Boateng played the full throttle for KuPS in the game
Thomas Agyiri played the entire duration for KTP in their game against MuSa which ended in a draw
Abu Sanunu was on the bench for KPV Kokkola as they drew 2-2 against Ekenas
NORWAY
Gilbert Koomson scored a brace for SK Brann in their 3-1 win over Sandefjord
SLOVAKIA
Edmund Addo featured for Senica as they lost to Pohronie
Zuberu Sharani climbed off the bench to help Dun.Streda record a 1-0 win over Ruzomberok
SWEDEN
Ebenezer Ofori and Enock Adu both featured for AIK as they lost to Helsingborg by 2-0
Mohammed Abubakari made a brief appearance in the game for Helsingborg
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi featured for St.Gallen as they drew against Servette
TURKEY
Isaac Cofie lasted the entire duration for Sivasspor in their 2-1 win over Fenerbache
USA
In the MLS, Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah featured for Columbus Crew in their 4-0 win over FC Cincinnati
In the USL Championship, Francis Atuahene saw 19 minutes of action for Real Monarchs in their 1-0 win over San Diego Loyal
Solomon Asante started the new season with a brace for Phoenix Rising as they won 4-0 against LA Galaxy 2
Oscar Umar saw 61 minutes of action for St.Louis FC as they lost by 2-0 to Indy Eleven
Dominic Oduro lasted 45 minutes for Tampa Bay as they recorded a 2-1 win over Atlanta United 2
