Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Mohammed Kudus celebrating with Dusan Tadic

Ghana’s leading football website brings to you the performance of Ghanaian players across the globe as the 2020/21 football season kicks off.

Every weekend your European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom will bring you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues as football restarts amid the coronavirus pandemic.



ENGLAND



In the Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp saw 87 minutes of action for Crystal Palace as they were held at home by Brighton



Tariq Lamptey played the entire duration for Brighton



Thomas Partey made his debut for Arsenal in their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City



Mohammed Salisu was not included in the match day squad for Southampton against Chelsea



In the Championship, Andre Ayew scored for Swansea City as they lost 2-1 to Huddersfield. The Ghanaian reached a century of appearance for the Welsh club in that game



Andy Yiadom missed Reading game against Middlesbrough.



SPAIN

In the La Liga, Joseph Aidoo missed the game for Celta Vigo in their 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid



In the La Liga II, Baba Iddrisu saw 90 minutes of action for Mallorca as they drew against Mirandes



Samuel Obeng came off the bench to play 11minutes for Real Oviedo in their 1-0 defeat to Girona.



ITALY



In the Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played 90 minutes for Spezia in their 2-2 draw against Fiorentina.



Alfred Duncan was unused substitute in the game for Fiorentina.



GERMANY



In the Bundesliga II, Patrick Twumasi climbed off the bench to play 14 minutes for Hannover 96 in their 1-0 defeat to Paderborn



Prince Osei Owusu played 18 minutes in the game for Paderborn



Raman Chibsah was on the bench for Bochum as they drew against VFL Osnabruck



Kelvin Ofori saw 16 minutes of action for Dusseldorf in their 2-2 draw against Regensburg



Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 90 minutes for Greuther Furth in their 1-0 defeat to Hamburger SV



FRANCE



In the Ligue 1, Majeed Waris cameoed in Strasbourg 3-2 defeat to Olympique Lyon



Aleksander Djiku missed the game due to suspension.

John Boye played 82 minutes for FC Metz in their 1-1 draw against Angers.



In the Ligue 2, Ebenezer Assifiuah saw 77 minutes of action for Pau FC as they lost to Paris FC



Nicolas Opoku and Emmanuel Lomotey featured for Amiens in their 1-0 win over Grenoble



AUSTRIA



In Austria OFB Cup, Majeed Ashimeru made a brief appearance for Salzburg in their 3-0 win over St.Polten.



Seth Paintsil played 30 minutes for Ried as they lost 3-1 to Admira Wacker.



BELARUS



Dennis Tetteh and Francis Narh featured for Slavia Mozyr as they drew against Gorodeja 1-1.



BELGIUM



In the Jupiler League, Eric Ocansey played 70 minutes for Kortrijk in their 2-1 win over KV Mechelen.



Kamal Sowah featured in the game for OH Leuven as they held Anderlecht to a 2-2 draw.



Daniel Opare lasted 90 minutes in the game for Waregem in their 3-1 defeat to Antwerp.



Opoku Ampomah made his debut for Antwerp



Osman Bukari lasted the entire duration for Gent as they lost 5-2 to Cercle Brugge.



CHINA

Frank Acheampong scored a brace for Tianjin Teda in their 2-0 win over Shenzhen.



DENMARK



Raphael Dwamena saw 45 minutes of action for Vejle as they recorded a 3-2 win over Lyngby.



In the First Division, Emmanuel Toku played 90 minutes as Fremad Amager lost 3-1 to Viborg.



David Martin was on the bench for Fremad Amager.



FINLAND



Edmund Arko Mensah made a brief appearance for Honka in their 2-0 win over KuPS.



Nana Boateng featured in the game for KuPS.



Anthony Annan saw 75 minutes of action for Inter Tuku in their 2-0 win over llves.



HUNGARY



Abraham Frimpong played 90 minutes for Ferencvaros in their 2-0 win over Kisvarda.



NETHERLANDS



Mohammed Kudus scored on his injury return for Ajax in their 5-1 win over Heerenveen. The 20-year was adjudged man of the match after the game.



POLAND



Yaw Yeboah scored a brace for Wisla Kraków as they hammered Stal Mielec 6-0.

RUSSIA



Ghanaian defender Abdul Kadiri Mohammed played 90 minutes for FC Arsenal Tula in their 1-0 win over Ural.



SLOVAKIA



Edmund Addo scored for Senica in their 2-1 defeat to Ruzomberok.



SWEDEN



Enock Adu played the entire duration for AIK in their 2-0 win over Goteborg.



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi was back in post for St.Gallen as they drew 2-2 against Luzern.



TURKEY



Isaac Cofie played 90 minutes for Sivasspor as they defeated Kayerispor 3-1.



Yaw Ackah featured for Kayserispor in the game



Afriyie Acquah and Benjamin Tetteh featured in the game for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 1-1 draw against Konyaspor.



Godfred Donsah played 45 minutes for Rizespor as they recorded a 5-3 win over Ankaragucu.



Joseph Paintsil scored a brace in the game for Ankaragucu.