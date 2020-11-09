Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Jordan Ayew, Ghanaian footballer

Ghana's leading football website brings to you the performance of Ghanaian players across the globe as the 2020/21 football season kicks off amid the pandemic

Every weekend your European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom will bring you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues as football restarts amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Below is a comprehensive report on the performance of players abroad



ENGLAND



In the Premier League, Jordan Ayew scored his first goal of the season for Crystal Palace in their 4-1 win over Leeds United



Jeffrey Schlupp came on as a substitute to play 20 minutes in the game



Thomas Partey picked up an injury in Arsenal's 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday.



Tariq Lamptey lasted the entire duration in the game for Brighton as they were held to a draw by Burnley



Mohammed Salisu was not included in the matchday squad for Southampton



In the Championship, Andre Ayew featured in Swansea City 1-0 defeat to Norwich



Albert Adomah played 45 minutes in the game for QPR as they lost 3-1 to Blackburn



Andrew Yiadom saw 73 minutes of action for Reading in their 3-0 defeat to Stoke



SPAIN



In the La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played 90 minutes for Celta Vigo in their 1-1 draw against Elche



ITALY

In the Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played the full throttle for Spezia in their 3-0 win over Benevento.



Abdallah Basit was on the bench for Benevento



Alfred Duncan was an unused substitute in the game for Fiorentina in their game against Parma



In the Serie B, Kevin-Prince Boateng saw 79 minutes of action for Monza in their 2-0 win over Frosinone



GERMANY



In the Bundesliga II, Christopher Adjei-Antwi saw 71 minutes of action for Paderborn in their 4-0 win over Darmstadt



Kelvin Ofori came on as a substitute to play 21 minutes for Dusseldorf in their 1-1 draw against Numberg



Aaron Opoku scored for Regensburg in their 4-2 defeat to VFL Osnabruck



Raman Chibsah played 45 minutes for Bochum in their 2-0 defeat to Greuther Furth



Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 90 minutes for Greuther Furth



Patrick Twumasi came off the bench to play 27 minutes for Hannover as they were held at home by Aue



FRANCE



In the Ligue 1, Majeed Waris played 9 minutes for Strasbourg in their 1-0 defeat to Marseille



John Boye made an injury return for Metz in their 1-1 draw against Dijon



Aleksander Djiku saw 81 minutes of action for Strasbourg



Enock Kwarteng played 90 minutes for Bordeaux in their 2-0 win over Montpeiller



In the Ligue 2, Godwin Kobby Bentil played 76 minutes for Le Havre as they lost to Grenoble by 2-1

Ebenezer Assifiuah scored a brace for Pau FC in their 3-0 win over Chateauroux



Nicolas Opoku and Emmanuel Lomotey played in Amiens 2-1 win over Auxerre



AUSTRIA



In Austrian Bundesliga, Majeed Ashimeru came off the bench to play 23 minutes for Salzburg in their 1-1 draw against Rapid Vienna



Seth Paintsil scored for Ried in their 2-0 win over Hartberg



Kofi Babil warmed the bench for Altach as they drew against Austria Vienna



AZERBAIJAN



Kwabena Owusu saw 12 minutes of action for Qarabag in their 6-0 win over Neftci Baku



BELARUS



Dennis Tetteh featured for Slavia Mozyr in their 1-0 defeat to Din. Minsk



BELGIUM



In the Jupiler League, Eric Ocansey played 90 minutes for Kortrijk in that 10-goal thriller against Beerschot VA



Abdul Manaf Nurudeen played 90 minutes for Eupen in their 1-1 draw against Waasland-Beveren



Samuel Asamoah played 80 minutes for St. Truiden in their 2-1 defeat to Genk



Osman Bukari featured in the game for Gent against Anderlecht



Kamal Sowah featured in the game for OH Leuven in their 4-2 defeat to Beerschot



Opoku Ampomah played 23 minutes for Antwerp as they drew against St.Leige

BULGARIA



Bernard Tekpetey saw 72 minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 3-0 win over CSKA 1948 Sofia



CHINA



Emmanuel Boateng scored for Dalian Pro in their 3-0 win over Guangzhou R&F



Frank Acheampong lasted the entire duration in the game for Tianjin Teda as they drew against Henan Jianye



Mubarak Wakaso played the full throttle for Jiangsu Suning as they were held to a draw by Guangzhou Evergrande



DENMARK



Francis Abu, Isaac Atanga and Kamal Deen featured for Nordsjaelland as they were held by Velje



In the First Division, Emmanuel Toku saw 69 minutes of action Fremad Amager against Kolding IF



David Martin was on the bench for Fremad Amager



Frank Assiniki played 27 minutes for Koge in their 0-0 draw against Skive IK



ISRAEL



Montari Kamaheni lasted the entire duration for Ashdod as they lost to Maccabi Haifa



Eugene Ansah saw 69 minutes of action for Shmona in their 1-0 win over Maccabi Petah Tikva



PORTUGAL



Abdul Mumin and Gideon Mensah both featured in the game for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 4-0 defeat to Sporting



SAUDI ARABIA

Samuel Owusu scored for Al-Ittihad 30 minutes of action for Al Ahli as they lost 2-0 to Al-Ittihad



SWEDEN



Sadat Karim scored a brace for Halmstad in their 4-0 win over Dalkurd



Thomas Boakye lasted the entire duration in the game for Halmstad



Enoch Adu played 79 minutes for AIK in their 1-0 win over Djurgarden



Gideon Mensah saw 59 minutes of action for Varbergs in their 5-2 win over Hammarby



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi featured for St.Gallen in their game against Young Boys which ended in a stalemate.



TURKEY



Caleb Ekuban played 85 minutes for Trabzonspor in their 1-1 draw against Alanyaspor



Afriyie Acquah scored for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-0 win over Denizlispor



Benjamin Tetteh played lasted the entire duration in the game for Yeni Malatyaspor



Yaw Ackah and Joseph Attamah featured in the game for Kayserispor as they lost to Hatayspor



Isaac Sackey played 59 minutes for Hatayspor



Godfred Donsah played 90 minutes for Rizespor in their 1-0 win over Kayserispor