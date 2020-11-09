Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Ghana’s leading football website brings to you the performance of Ghanaian players across the globe as the 2020/21 football season kicks off amid the pandemic
Every weekend your European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom will bring you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues as football restarts amid the coronavirus pandemic.
ENGLAND
In the Premier League, Jordan Ayew scored his first goal of the season for Crystal Palace in their 4-1 win over Leeds United
Jeffrey Schlupp came on as a substitute to play 20 minutes in the game
Thomas Partey picked up an injury in Arsenal's 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday.
Tariq Lamptey lasted the entire duration in the game for Brighton as they were held to a draw by Burnley
Mohammed Salisu was not included in the matchday squad for Southampton
In the Championship, Andre Ayew featured in Swansea City 1-0 defeat to Norwich
Albert Adomah played 45 minutes in the game for QPR as they lost 3-1 to Blackburn
Andrew Yiadom saw 73 minutes of action for Reading in their 3-0 defeat to Stoke
SPAIN
In the La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played 90 minutes for Celta Vigo in their 1-1 draw against Elche
ITALY
In the Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played the full throttle for Spezia in their 3-0 win over Benevento.
Abdallah Basit was on the bench for Benevento
Alfred Duncan was an unused substitute in the game for Fiorentina in their game against Parma
In the Serie B, Kevin-Prince Boateng saw 79 minutes of action for Monza in their 2-0 win over Frosinone
GERMANY
In the Bundesliga II, Christopher Adjei-Antwi saw 71 minutes of action for Paderborn in their 4-0 win over Darmstadt
Kelvin Ofori came on as a substitute to play 21 minutes for Dusseldorf in their 1-1 draw against Numberg
Aaron Opoku scored for Regensburg in their 4-2 defeat to VFL Osnabruck
Raman Chibsah played 45 minutes for Bochum in their 2-0 defeat to Greuther Furth
Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 90 minutes for Greuther Furth
Patrick Twumasi came off the bench to play 27 minutes for Hannover as they were held at home by Aue
FRANCE
In the Ligue 1, Majeed Waris played 9 minutes for Strasbourg in their 1-0 defeat to Marseille
John Boye made an injury return for Metz in their 1-1 draw against Dijon
Aleksander Djiku saw 81 minutes of action for Strasbourg
Enock Kwarteng played 90 minutes for Bordeaux in their 2-0 win over Montpeiller
In the Ligue 2, Godwin Kobby Bentil played 76 minutes for Le Havre as they lost to Grenoble by 2-1
Ebenezer Assifiuah scored a brace for Pau FC in their 3-0 win over Chateauroux
Nicolas Opoku and Emmanuel Lomotey played in Amiens 2-1 win over Auxerre
AUSTRIA
In Austrian Bundesliga, Majeed Ashimeru came off the bench to play 23 minutes for Salzburg in their 1-1 draw against Rapid Vienna
Seth Paintsil scored for Ried in their 2-0 win over Hartberg
Kofi Babil warmed the bench for Altach as they drew against Austria Vienna
AZERBAIJAN
Kwabena Owusu saw 12 minutes of action for Qarabag in their 6-0 win over Neftci Baku
BELARUS
Dennis Tetteh featured for Slavia Mozyr in their 1-0 defeat to Din. Minsk
BELGIUM
In the Jupiler League, Eric Ocansey played 90 minutes for Kortrijk in that 10-goal thriller against Beerschot VA
Abdul Manaf Nurudeen played 90 minutes for Eupen in their 1-1 draw against Waasland-Beveren
Samuel Asamoah played 80 minutes for St. Truiden in their 2-1 defeat to Genk
Osman Bukari featured in the game for Gent against Anderlecht
Kamal Sowah featured in the game for OH Leuven in their 4-2 defeat to Beerschot
Opoku Ampomah played 23 minutes for Antwerp as they drew against St.Leige
BULGARIA
Bernard Tekpetey saw 72 minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 3-0 win over CSKA 1948 Sofia
CHINA
Emmanuel Boateng scored for Dalian Pro in their 3-0 win over Guangzhou R&F
Frank Acheampong lasted the entire duration in the game for Tianjin Teda as they drew against Henan Jianye
Mubarak Wakaso played the full throttle for Jiangsu Suning as they were held to a draw by Guangzhou Evergrande
DENMARK
Francis Abu, Isaac Atanga and Kamal Deen featured for Nordsjaelland as they were held by Velje
In the First Division, Emmanuel Toku saw 69 minutes of action Fremad Amager against Kolding IF
David Martin was on the bench for Fremad Amager
Frank Assiniki played 27 minutes for Koge in their 0-0 draw against Skive IK
ISRAEL
Montari Kamaheni lasted the entire duration for Ashdod as they lost to Maccabi Haifa
Eugene Ansah saw 69 minutes of action for Shmona in their 1-0 win over Maccabi Petah Tikva
PORTUGAL
Abdul Mumin and Gideon Mensah both featured in the game for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 4-0 defeat to Sporting
SAUDI ARABIA
Samuel Owusu scored for Al-Ittihad 30 minutes of action for Al Ahli as they lost 2-0 to Al-Ittihad
SWEDEN
Sadat Karim scored a brace for Halmstad in their 4-0 win over Dalkurd
Thomas Boakye lasted the entire duration in the game for Halmstad
Enoch Adu played 79 minutes for AIK in their 1-0 win over Djurgarden
Gideon Mensah saw 59 minutes of action for Varbergs in their 5-2 win over Hammarby
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi featured for St.Gallen in their game against Young Boys which ended in a stalemate.
TURKEY
Caleb Ekuban played 85 minutes for Trabzonspor in their 1-1 draw against Alanyaspor
Afriyie Acquah scored for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-0 win over Denizlispor
Benjamin Tetteh played lasted the entire duration in the game for Yeni Malatyaspor
Yaw Ackah and Joseph Attamah featured in the game for Kayserispor as they lost to Hatayspor
Isaac Sackey played 59 minutes for Hatayspor
Godfred Donsah played 90 minutes for Rizespor in their 1-0 win over Kayserispor
