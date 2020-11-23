Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Every weekend your European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues as football restarts amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Below is a comprehensive report on the performance of players abroad
ENGLAND
In the Premier League, Tariq Lamptey was red-carded in Brighton’s game against Aston Villa
Mohammed Salisu was not included in the matchday squad for Southampton
In the Championship, Andre Ayew missed Swansea City 1-0 win over Rotherham due to injury
Albert Adomah saw 22 minutes of action for QPR in their 1-1 draw against Watford
Andrew Yiadom played no part in Reading’s game over the weekend
SPAIN
In the La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played 41 minutes for Celta Vigo in their 4-2 defeat to Sevilla
In the Segunda division, Samuel Obeng climbed off the bench to play 12 minutes for R.Oviedo in their 1-1 draw against Fuenlabrada
ITALY
In the Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played the full throttle for Spezia in as they drew against Atalanta
Alfred Duncan saw 55 minutes of action for Fiorentina in their 1-0 defeat to Benevento
Abdallah Basit was on the bench for Benevento
In the Serie B, Kevin-Prince Boateng saw 76 minutes of action for Monza in their 1-1draw against Pordenone
GERMANY
In the Bundesliga II, Christopher Adjei-Antwi saw 88 minutes of action for Paderborn in their 2-0 win over St.Pauli
Kelvin Ofori saw 59 minutes of action for Dusseldorf in their 1-0 win over Sandhausen
Aaron Opoku scored for Regensburg in their 4-2 defeat to VFL Osnabruck
Raman Chibsah climbed off the bench to score for Bochum in their 3-1 win over Hamburger
Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 87 minutes for Greuther Furth in their 3-1 win over Regensburg
Patrick Twumasi saw 72 minutes of action for Hannover in their 2-1 defeat to Wurzburger Kickers
FRANCE
In the Ligue 1, Majeed Waris and Aleksander Djiku missed Strasbourg’s game against Montpellier
John Boye played 90 minutes for Metz in their 1-1 draw against Nantes
Enock Kwarteng played 90 minutes for Bordeaux in their 1-0 win over Rennes
In the Ligue 2, Ebenezer Assifiuah lasted the entire duration for Pau FC in their 2-0 defeat to Grenoble
Nicolas Opoku and Emmanuel Lomotey played in Amiens 1-1 draw against Clermont
AUSTRIA
In Austrian Bundesliga, Majeed Ashimeru played no part in Salzburg 3-1 defeat to Sturm Graz
Kofi Babil played 10 minutes for Altach as they lost 2-0 to Wolfsberger AC
Seth Paintsil and Kennedy Boateng featured for Ried in their 4-3 win over Rapid Vienna
Kofi Babil warmed the bench for Altach as they drew against Austria Vienna
AZERBAIJAN
Kwabena Owusu saw 77 minutes of action for Qarabag in their 6-1 win over Sumqayit
BELGIUM
In the Jupiler League, Eric Ocansey played 88 minutes for Kortrijk in their 1-0 defeat to Club Brugge
Daniel Opare saw 45 minutes of action for Waregem in their 2-1 defeat to KV Mechelen
Osman Bukari scored for Gent in their 1-0 win over Charleroi
Samuel Asamoah played 80 minutes for St. Truiden in their 2-1 defeat to Genk
Opoku Ampomah played 21 minutes for Antwerp in 1-1 draw against Oostende
DENMARK
Isaac Atanga and Kamal Deen featured for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw against Aalborg
In the First Division, Emmanuel Toku played 90 minutes for Fremad Amager as the lost to Koge by a lone goal
David Martin was on the bench for Fremad Amager
Clinton Antwi scored an own goal for Esbjerg in their 2-1 defeat to Skive IK
ISRAEL
Elvis Sakyi played 53 minutes for Hapoel Tel Aviv as they held Maccabi Petah Tikva to a goalless draw
Montari Kamaheni lasted the entire duration for Ashdod in their 2-0 win over H.Beer Sheva
Eugene Ansah scored for Shmona in their 2-0 win over Bnei Yehuda
POLAND
Yaw Yeboah saw 31 minutes of action for Wisla as they lost 2-1 to Warta Poznan
RUSSIA
Kadri Mohammed played 90 minutes for Arsenal Tula as they lost 1-0 to Lokomotiv Moscow
SLOVAKIA
Edmund Addo played 90 minutes for Senica as they recorded 1-0 win over Michalovce
Benson Anang played the full throttle for Zilina in their 2-0 win over Trencin
SWEDEN
Abdul Fatawu Safiu scored the only goal of the game to help Trelleborgs record a 1-0 win over Dalkurd
Sadat Karim and Thomas Boakye featured for Halmstad in their 6-0 win over Sundsvall
Abdul Halik-Hudu featured in the game for Sundsval
Enoch Adu played 55 minutes for AIK in their 2-0 defeat to Orebro
Gideon Mensah lasted the entire duration for Varbergs in their 4-0 win over Ostersunds
Mensiro was on the bench for Varbergs
Mohammed Abubakari played 73 minutes for Helsingborg in their 2-1 defeat to Elfsborg
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi featured for St.Gallen in their 2-2 draw against Lausanne
TURKEY
Bernard Mensah saw 68 minutes of action for Besiktas in their 3-2 win over Basaksehir
Isaac Cofie was in action for Sivasspor in their 1-1 draw against Karagumruk
Joseph Paintsil saw 73 minutes of action for Ankaragucu in their 3-1 defeat to Goztepe
Caleb Ekuban was on target for Trabzonspor in their 1-0 win over Erzurum BB
Godfred Donsah played 90 minutes for Rizespor in their 2-2 draw against Hatayspor
Isaac Sackey played 63 minutes for Hatayspor
USA
In the MLS, Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah featured in the game for Columbus Crew as they recorded a 3-2 win over New York Red Bulls
Samuel Tetteh was on the bench for New York Red Bulls
Emmanuel Boateng warmed the bench in that game for Columbus Crew
