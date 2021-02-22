Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Ghana's leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the Performace of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend.
Ghanaian Players to have scored this weekend
Christopher Antwi-Adjei scored the winning goal for Paderborn in their 2-1 win over Sandhausen
Dennis Dowouna was on target for Skenderbeu as they drew 1-1 against Vilaznia
Emmanuel Asante scored the only goal of the game to propel Omonia to a 1-0 win over APOEL
Baba Rahman was on target for PAOK in their 4-0 win over Lamia
Mohammed Kudus was on target for Ajax as they recorded a 4-2 win over Sparta Rotterdam
ENGLAND
In the Premier League, Mohammed Salisu impressed heavily on his full debut for Southampton in their 1-1 draw against Chelsea
Thomas Partey missed Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester City due to injury
Daniel Amartey played 15 minutes for Leicester City in their 2-1 win over Aston Villa
In the English Championship, Tariq Fosu climbed off the bench to play 33 minutes for Brentford in their 2-0 defeat to Coventry
Andre Ayew played 90 minutes for Swansea City in their 4-1 defeat to Huddersfield
Albert Adomah came on as a substitute to play 19 minutes for QPR as they recorded a 2-1 win over Bournemouth
Andy Yiadom was in action for Reading as they lost 2-0 to Middlesbrough
SPAIN
In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo came off the bench to play 10 minutes for Celta Vigo in their 2-0 defeat to Valencia
In the Segunda division, Iddrisu Baba played 51 minutes for Mallorca in their 2-0 win over Almeria
ITALY
In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi was in action for Spezia as they lost 3-0 to Fiorentina
Alfred Duncan made a brief appearance for Cagliari in their 1-0 defeat to Torino
Kwadwo Asamoah was on the bench for Cagliari
GERMANY
In the Bundesliga, Kasim Nuhu Adams played 90 minutes for Hoffenheim in their 4-0 win over Werder Bremen
In Bundesliga II, Raman Chibsah played no part in Bochum’s game against Aue which they lost by a lone goal
FRANCE
In the Ligue I, Alexander Djiku was in action for Strasbourg as they were held at home by Angers.
Majeed Waris was an unused substitute in the game for Strasbourg
John Boye played 90 minutes for Metz in their 2-1 win over Nice
In Ligue II, Emmanuel Lomotey played the full throttle for Amiens as they lost at home to Sochaux by a lone goal
Nicholas Opoku played no part in the game
Ebenezer Assifiuah saw 19 minutes of action for Pau FC in their 2-1 defeat to Niort
Alidu Seidu was on the bench for Clermont as they recorded a 2-0 win over AC Ajaccio
ALBANIA
Dennis Dowouna was on target for Skenderbeu as they drew 1-1 against Vilaznia
Randy Dwumfour played 90 minutes in the game for the winners whilst Abbey Agbodzie was on the bench
Isaac Gyamfi was on the bench for KF Tirana as they lost to Teuta by a lone goal
ARMENIA
In the Premier League, Nana Antwi saw 73 minutes of action for Lori in their 2-0 win over Shirak Gyumri
AUSTRIA
In the Tipico Bundesliga, Kennedy Boateng was in action for Ried in their 1-1 draw against Hartberg
David Atanga saw 90 minutes of action for Admira in their 2-1 defeat to LASK
Samuel Tetteh played 73 minutes and also picked up a yellow card in St.Polten game against Tirol
Nana Kofi Babil missed Altach game against Austria Vienna due to injury
BANGLADESH
In the Premier League, Sadick Adams played the full throttle for Arambagh as they drew against Baridhara as the game produced eight goals
Ibrahim Moro also featured in the game for Arambagh
BELGIUM
In the Pro League, Osman Bukari was on the bench for Gent as they drew 1-1 with KV Mechelen
Majeed Ashimeru played 45 minutes for Anderlecht as they lost 2-0 to Kortrijk
Dauda Mohammed came on as a substitute for Anderlecht to play 16 minutes in the game.
Eric Ocansey played 90 minutes for the winners
Daniel Opare was in action for Waregem in their 3-2 win over St.Leige
BULGARIA
Clinton Osei was on the bench for MTK Budapest in their goalless draw game against Mezokovesd-Zsory
Bernhard Tekpetey saw 66 minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 3-2 loss to Lok, Plovdiv
Carlos Ohene played 18 minutes for Beroe as they drew 1-1 against Slavia Sofia
Mohammed Nasiru lasted 77 minutes in the game Levski Sofia in their goalless draw against Etar
CROATIA
Nasiru Moro played full throttle for Gorcia in their 3-0 win over Lok. Zagreb
CYPRUS
Benjamin Akoto was in action for Doxa as they lost by a lone goal to Anorthosis
Emmanuel Asante scored the only goal of the game to propel Omonia to a 1-0 win over APOEL
CZECH
Emmanuel Antwi climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Pribram as they lost 4-1 to Slovacko
DENMARK
In the SuperLiga, Ghanaian trio, Ibrahim Sadiq, Sulemana Kamal Dean and Maxwell Woledzi were in action for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw against Randers FC
In the First Division, David Martin was on the bench for Fremad Amager in their 2-1 win over Hvidovre IF
Clinton Antwi played the full throttle for Esbjerg in their 1-0 win over Fredericia
Barnes Osei saw 73 minutes of action for Nea Salamis in their 4-0 win over Karmiotissa
Kingsley Sarfo played 90 minutes for OL.Nicosia recorded a 1-0 win over AEK Larnaca
EGYPT
Issahuku Yakubu lasted the entire duration in the game for Wadi Degla in their 3-1 defeat to Misr Lel Makkasa
Solomon Mensah saw 57 minutes of action for ASWAN as they recorded a 3-1 win over Al lttihad
FINLAND
Anthony Annan saw 62 minutes of action for Inter Tuku in their 1-0 win over Haka
Nana Boateng played 61 minutes for KuPS as they recorded a 1-0 win over AC Oulu
Jude Arthur was in action for SJK in their 3-0 win over llves
Nasiru Banahene and Edmund Arko-Mensah featured in the game for Honka as they drew against Mariehamn
Nasiru was on target for Honka in that 2-2 draw
GREECE
Baba Rahman was on target for PAOK in their 4-0 win over Lamia
MALTA
Gabriel Mensah saw 90 minutes of action for Gudja as they lost by a lone goal to Floriana
NETHERLANDS
In the Eredivisie, Mohammed Kudus was on target for Ajax as they recorded a 4-2 win over Sparta Rotterdam
POLAND
Yaw Yeboah lasted 68 minutes in the game for Wisla as they recorded a 2-1 win over Pogon Szczecin
Richmond Boakye-Yiadom played 90 minutes for Gornik as they lost to Lechia Gdansk by 2-0
PORTUGAL
Ghanaian trio Gideon Mensah, Abdul Mumin, Alhassan Wakaso were in action for Vitoria Guimaraes as they lost 2-1 to Ferreira
SERBIA
Obeng Regan made a brief appearance in the game for Mladost as they drew 1-1 against Vojvodina
SLOVAKIA
Benson Anang played 90 minutes for Zilina in their 1-1 stalemate against Dun.Streda
Sharani Zuberu saw 82 minutes of action for Michalovce as they lost 2-0 to Sered
Edmund Addo played the full throttle for Senica in their 3-2 defeat to Trencin
SLOVENIA
Eric Boakye was in action for O.LJUBLJANA in their goalless draw against Aluminij
SOUTH AFRICA
In the PSL, Edwin Gyimah and Mumuni Abubakar were in action for Black Leopards as they lost 2-1 to Baroka
SWEDEN
Abdul Halik Hudu saw 73 minutes of action for Hammarby as they recorded a 4-1 win over AFC Eskilstuna
Mohammed Naeem scored a brace for United Victory as they lost 4-3 to Goteborg in the Svenska Cupen
Abdul Fatawu Safiu saw 20 minutes of action for Trelleborgs in their 1-0 win over Orebro
Thomas Boakye and Sadat Karim played 76 minutes for Halmstad as they lost 2-0 to GAIS
Mensiro and Frank Arhin were in action for Ostersunds in their 3-0 win over Landskrona
TURKEY
In the Super Lig, Caleb Ekuban was in action for Trabzonspor in their 1-0 win over Basaksehir
Gilbert Koomson was on the bench for Kasimpasa in their 3-2 win over Karagumruk
Afriyie Acquah saw 70 minutes of action for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 3-2 defeat to Konyaspor
Isaac Sackey saw 5 minutes of action for Hatayspor in their 3-1 win over Erzurum BB
Joseph Akomadi was on the bench for Hatayspor
Isaac Cofie played 90 minutes for Sivasspor in their 2-0 win over Kayserispor
Joseph Attamah as on the bench for Kayserispor
UKRAINE
Ernest as in action for LVIV as they lost 2-0 to Kolos Kovalivka
