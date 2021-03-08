Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Jordan Ayew

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend in their respective leagues.

Our European football expert Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a report on the players below from goal scorers, time duration on the field etc.



ENGLAND



In the English Premier League, Thomas Partey saw 79 minutes of action for Arsenal in their 1-1 draw against Burnley



Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were both in action for Crystal Palace as they lost to Tottenham by 4-1



Mohammed Salisu played no part in Southampton’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United



Daniel Amartey scored a late goal to help Leicester City beat Brighton 2-1 at the Amex stadium



In the English Championship, Andre Ayew scored a brace to help Swansea City record a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough



Andy Yiadom scored for Reading in their 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday



Albert Adomah saw nine minutes of action for QPR in their 2-0 win over Bristol City



SPAIN



In the La Liga, Joseph Aidoo was in action for Celta Vigo in their 4-3 win over Huesca



In the Segunda division, Samuel Obeng saw 12 minutes of action for Real Oviedo in their 1-1 draw against Espanyol



Iddrisu Baba played 64 minutes for Mallorca in their 2-1 win over Cartagena



GERMANY



In the Bundesliga II, Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 73 minutes of action for Paderborn in their 3-2 defeat to Darmstadt



Kasim Adams Nuhu played 90 minutes for Hoffenheim in their 2-1 win over Wolfsburg



Patrick Twumasi warmed the bench in Hannover 96 game against Aue which ended in a 1-1 draw



Hans Nunoo Sarpei (Greuther Furth) and Raman Chibsah (Bochum) were both on the bench when their respective teams faced off this weekend.



ITALY



In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played the full throttle for Spezia in their 1-1 draw against Benevento



Amadou Diambo was on the bench for Benevento

Alfred Duncan played 90 minutes for Cagliari in their 2-2 draw against Sampdoria



Kwadwo Asamoah was on the bench for Cagliari



In Serie B, Kevin-Prince Boateng played 79 minutes for Monza in their 2-0 win over Pordenone



ALBANIA



Ghanaian duo Dennis Dowouna and Randy Dwumfour were in action for Skenderbeu in their 1-0 win Partizani



Isaac Gyamfi saw 90 minutes of action for KF Tirana in their 2-1 win over Kastrioti



AUSTRIA



David Atanga saw 75 minutes of action for Admira in their 2-1 defeat to Hartberg



Seth Paintsil played no part in the game for Ried as they were thumped 4-0 by Wolfsberger AC



Samuel Tetteh saw 79 minutes of action for St. Polten as they lost 4-1 to Salzburg



BELARUS



Sulley Muniru played the full throttle for FC Minsk in their 1-1 draw against Isloch



BELGIUM



In the Jupiler League, Kamal Sowah was in action for Leuven as they drew 3-3 against Eupen



Eric Ocansey lasted the entire duration in the game for Kortrijk as they lost by 4-2 to Antwerp.



Opoku Ampomah was on the bench for Antwerp



Daniel Opare saw 45 minutes of action for Waregem in their 3-0 defeat to Club Brugge



Dauda Mohammed came off the bench to play 20 minutes for Anderlecht in their 1-1 draw against KV Mechelen



BULGARIA



Bismark Charles played 64 minutes for CSKA Sofia as the game ended goalless against Lok. Plovdiv



Bernhard Tekpetey saw 58 minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 4-1 win over Beroe

Emmanuel Toku played the full throttle for Botev Plovdiv in their 2-2 draw against Levski Sofia



CROATIA



Nasiru Mohammed was on the bench for Gorcia in their 1-1 draw against Osijek



CYPRUS



Ernest Asante saw 78 minutes of action for Omonia as they drew against Anorthosis



Emmanuel Antwi played 66 minutes for Pribram in their 2-0 defeat to Liberec



Barnes Osei was in action for Nea Salamis in their 2-1 win over Ernis



Kingsley Sarfo saw 59 minutes of action for Ol Nicosia in their 2-1 defeat to AEK Larnaca



DENMARK



Ibrahim Sadiq was on target for Nordsjaelland in their 2-2 draw against Horsens



Kamal Deen Sulemana, Woledzi Maxwell, Francis Abu were in action for Nordsjaelland



In the First Division, Clinton Antwi played 90 minutes for Esbjerg in their 2-0 win over F.Amager



EGYPT



Issahaku Yakubu played 90 minutes for Wadi Degla as they drew goalless against El lsmaily



Solomon Mensah was on the bench for Aswan SC as they lost 2-0 to Pyramids



FINLAND



Jude Arthur saw 76 minutes of action for SJK in their 3-0 win over SJK Akatemia



GREECE



Abdul Baba Rahman came on as a substitute to play 11 minutes for PAOK in their 2-2 draw against Aris



ISREAL



Eugene Ansah was on target for Shmona in their 2-0 win over Sakhnin

Emmanuel Boateng climbed off the bench to play 22 minutes for Hapoel Tel Aviv in their 1-0 win over H.Beer Sheva



KAZAKHSTAN



Gideon Baah was on the bench for Shakhtar Karagandy as they lost by 2-1 to K.Almaty



MALTA



Divine Naah lasted the entire duration in the game for Mosta FC as they recorded a 5-1 win over Senglea Athletics



Isaac Ntow climbed off the bench to play nine minutes in Birkirkara’s 3-0 win over Tarxien



Gabriel Mensah scored a brace for Gudja in their 4-2 win over Valletta



NETHERLANDS



Mohammed Kudus was in action for Ajax in their 3-1 win over Groningen in the Eredivisie on Sunday



POLAND



Yaw Yeboah was in action for Wisla as they drew goalless against Gornik



Richmond Boakye-Yiadom played 75 minutes for Gornik



QATAR



Evans Mensah saw 90 minutes of action for Al-Kharitiyath in their 2-0 defeat to Al-Duhail



ROMANIA



Bright Addae saw 16 minutes of game time for FC Hermannstadt in their 2-1 defeat to Astra



SLOVAKIA



Edmund Addo was on the bench for Senica in their 1-1 draw against Pohronie



Bensong Anang was in action for Zilina as they recorded a 3-2 win over Ruzomberok



Zuberu Sharani played 75 minutes for Michalovce in their 1-0 win over Nitra



SOUTH AFRICA

Richard Ofori was in post for Orlando Pirates as they recorded a 3-0 win over Chippa United



Ghanaian trio Mumuni Abubakar, Mohammed Anas and Edwin Gyimah were in action for Black Leopards in their 3-1 win over Golden Arrows



SWEDEN



Ghanaian trio Thomas Boakye, Karim Sadat and Phil Ofosu Ayeh were in action for Halmstad as they lost 4-1 to win Malmo FF



Abdul Fatawu Safiu saw 45 minutes of action for Trelleborgs in their 3-1 win over Lodde



Abdul Halik Hudu was on the bench for Hammarby in their 3-2 win over AIK



Enoch Adu played 71 minutes for Mjallby as they lost by a lone goal to Ostersunds



Mensiro lasted 78 minutes in the game for Ostersunds



Frank Arhin was on the bench for Ostersunds



Lawson Sabah played 29 minutes for AFC Eskilstuna in their 4-1 win over Oskarshamns



SWITZERLAND



In the Swiss Super League, Ati Zigi and Musah Nuhu were in action for St Gallen in their 4-2 defeat to Luzern



TURKEY



In the Super League, Benjamin Tetteh’s goal was not enough to save Yeni Malatyaspor from losing 3-2 against Denizlispor



Afriyie Acquah saw 45 minutes of action in the game for Yeni Malatyaspor



Bernard Mensah played 10 minutes for Besiktas in their 2-1 win over Gaziantep



Joseph Attamah Lawreh played 66 minutes for Kayserispor in their 3-1 win over Hatayspor



Isaac Sackey came off the bench to play 12 minutes