GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend in their respective leagues.
Our European football expert Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a report on the players below from goal scorers, time duration on the field etc.
ENGLAND
In the English Premier League, Thomas Partey saw 79 minutes of action for Arsenal in their 1-1 draw against Burnley
Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were both in action for Crystal Palace as they lost to Tottenham by 4-1
Mohammed Salisu played no part in Southampton’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United
Daniel Amartey scored a late goal to help Leicester City beat Brighton 2-1 at the Amex stadium
In the English Championship, Andre Ayew scored a brace to help Swansea City record a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough
Andy Yiadom scored for Reading in their 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday
Albert Adomah saw nine minutes of action for QPR in their 2-0 win over Bristol City
SPAIN
In the La Liga, Joseph Aidoo was in action for Celta Vigo in their 4-3 win over Huesca
In the Segunda division, Samuel Obeng saw 12 minutes of action for Real Oviedo in their 1-1 draw against Espanyol
Iddrisu Baba played 64 minutes for Mallorca in their 2-1 win over Cartagena
GERMANY
In the Bundesliga II, Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 73 minutes of action for Paderborn in their 3-2 defeat to Darmstadt
Kasim Adams Nuhu played 90 minutes for Hoffenheim in their 2-1 win over Wolfsburg
Patrick Twumasi warmed the bench in Hannover 96 game against Aue which ended in a 1-1 draw
Hans Nunoo Sarpei (Greuther Furth) and Raman Chibsah (Bochum) were both on the bench when their respective teams faced off this weekend.
ITALY
In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played the full throttle for Spezia in their 1-1 draw against Benevento
Amadou Diambo was on the bench for Benevento
Alfred Duncan played 90 minutes for Cagliari in their 2-2 draw against Sampdoria
Kwadwo Asamoah was on the bench for Cagliari
In Serie B, Kevin-Prince Boateng played 79 minutes for Monza in their 2-0 win over Pordenone
ALBANIA
Ghanaian duo Dennis Dowouna and Randy Dwumfour were in action for Skenderbeu in their 1-0 win Partizani
Isaac Gyamfi saw 90 minutes of action for KF Tirana in their 2-1 win over Kastrioti
AUSTRIA
David Atanga saw 75 minutes of action for Admira in their 2-1 defeat to Hartberg
Seth Paintsil played no part in the game for Ried as they were thumped 4-0 by Wolfsberger AC
Samuel Tetteh saw 79 minutes of action for St. Polten as they lost 4-1 to Salzburg
BELARUS
Sulley Muniru played the full throttle for FC Minsk in their 1-1 draw against Isloch
BELGIUM
In the Jupiler League, Kamal Sowah was in action for Leuven as they drew 3-3 against Eupen
Eric Ocansey lasted the entire duration in the game for Kortrijk as they lost by 4-2 to Antwerp.
Opoku Ampomah was on the bench for Antwerp
Daniel Opare saw 45 minutes of action for Waregem in their 3-0 defeat to Club Brugge
Dauda Mohammed came off the bench to play 20 minutes for Anderlecht in their 1-1 draw against KV Mechelen
BULGARIA
Bismark Charles played 64 minutes for CSKA Sofia as the game ended goalless against Lok. Plovdiv
Bernhard Tekpetey saw 58 minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 4-1 win over Beroe
Emmanuel Toku played the full throttle for Botev Plovdiv in their 2-2 draw against Levski Sofia
CROATIA
Nasiru Mohammed was on the bench for Gorcia in their 1-1 draw against Osijek
CYPRUS
Ernest Asante saw 78 minutes of action for Omonia as they drew against Anorthosis
Emmanuel Antwi played 66 minutes for Pribram in their 2-0 defeat to Liberec
Barnes Osei was in action for Nea Salamis in their 2-1 win over Ernis
Kingsley Sarfo saw 59 minutes of action for Ol Nicosia in their 2-1 defeat to AEK Larnaca
DENMARK
Ibrahim Sadiq was on target for Nordsjaelland in their 2-2 draw against Horsens
Kamal Deen Sulemana, Woledzi Maxwell, Francis Abu were in action for Nordsjaelland
In the First Division, Clinton Antwi played 90 minutes for Esbjerg in their 2-0 win over F.Amager
EGYPT
Issahaku Yakubu played 90 minutes for Wadi Degla as they drew goalless against El lsmaily
Solomon Mensah was on the bench for Aswan SC as they lost 2-0 to Pyramids
FINLAND
Jude Arthur saw 76 minutes of action for SJK in their 3-0 win over SJK Akatemia
GREECE
Abdul Baba Rahman came on as a substitute to play 11 minutes for PAOK in their 2-2 draw against Aris
ISREAL
Eugene Ansah was on target for Shmona in their 2-0 win over Sakhnin
Emmanuel Boateng climbed off the bench to play 22 minutes for Hapoel Tel Aviv in their 1-0 win over H.Beer Sheva
KAZAKHSTAN
Gideon Baah was on the bench for Shakhtar Karagandy as they lost by 2-1 to K.Almaty
MALTA
Divine Naah lasted the entire duration in the game for Mosta FC as they recorded a 5-1 win over Senglea Athletics
Isaac Ntow climbed off the bench to play nine minutes in Birkirkara’s 3-0 win over Tarxien
Gabriel Mensah scored a brace for Gudja in their 4-2 win over Valletta
NETHERLANDS
Mohammed Kudus was in action for Ajax in their 3-1 win over Groningen in the Eredivisie on Sunday
POLAND
Yaw Yeboah was in action for Wisla as they drew goalless against Gornik
Richmond Boakye-Yiadom played 75 minutes for Gornik
QATAR
Evans Mensah saw 90 minutes of action for Al-Kharitiyath in their 2-0 defeat to Al-Duhail
ROMANIA
Bright Addae saw 16 minutes of game time for FC Hermannstadt in their 2-1 defeat to Astra
SLOVAKIA
Edmund Addo was on the bench for Senica in their 1-1 draw against Pohronie
Bensong Anang was in action for Zilina as they recorded a 3-2 win over Ruzomberok
Zuberu Sharani played 75 minutes for Michalovce in their 1-0 win over Nitra
SOUTH AFRICA
Richard Ofori was in post for Orlando Pirates as they recorded a 3-0 win over Chippa United
Ghanaian trio Mumuni Abubakar, Mohammed Anas and Edwin Gyimah were in action for Black Leopards in their 3-1 win over Golden Arrows
SWEDEN
Ghanaian trio Thomas Boakye, Karim Sadat and Phil Ofosu Ayeh were in action for Halmstad as they lost 4-1 to win Malmo FF
Abdul Fatawu Safiu saw 45 minutes of action for Trelleborgs in their 3-1 win over Lodde
Abdul Halik Hudu was on the bench for Hammarby in their 3-2 win over AIK
Enoch Adu played 71 minutes for Mjallby as they lost by a lone goal to Ostersunds
Mensiro lasted 78 minutes in the game for Ostersunds
Frank Arhin was on the bench for Ostersunds
Lawson Sabah played 29 minutes for AFC Eskilstuna in their 4-1 win over Oskarshamns
SWITZERLAND
In the Swiss Super League, Ati Zigi and Musah Nuhu were in action for St Gallen in their 4-2 defeat to Luzern
TURKEY
In the Super League, Benjamin Tetteh’s goal was not enough to save Yeni Malatyaspor from losing 3-2 against Denizlispor
Afriyie Acquah saw 45 minutes of action in the game for Yeni Malatyaspor
Bernard Mensah played 10 minutes for Besiktas in their 2-1 win over Gaziantep
Joseph Attamah Lawreh played 66 minutes for Kayserispor in their 3-1 win over Hatayspor
Isaac Sackey came off the bench to play 12 minutes
