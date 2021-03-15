Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Jordan Ayew

Ghana’s football leading website GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend.

European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report of these players over the weekend in their respective leagues.



Players to have scored this weekend



Kingsley Sarfo climbed off the bench to score for Ol. Nicosia in their 2-0 win over Anorthosis



Ghanaian striker John Antwi was on target for Pyramids FC on Saturday in the Egypt Cup where they beat Shabab Al Obour heavily.



ENGLAND



In the Premier League, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were both in action for Crystal Palace in their 1-0 win over West Brom



Mohammed Salisu was on the bench for Southampton as they lost 2-1 to Brighton



Thomas Partey played 90 minutes for Arsenal in the London derby against Tottenham which they won 2-1



Daniel Amartey was on the bench for Leicester City as they recorded a 5-0 win over Sheffield United



In the English Championship, Tarique Fosu saw 71 minutes of action for Brentford in their 1-0 win over Blackburn



Andre Ayew played full throttle for Swansea City in their 1-0 win over Luton



Andy Yiadom played 90 minutes for Reading in their 1-1 draw against Nottingham



Albert Adomah saw 15 minutes of action for QPR in their 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield



SPAIN



In the La Liga II, Baba Iddrisu Mohammed played 67 minutes for Mallorca in their 2-0 defeat to Gijon



ITLAY



In the Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played 90 minutes for Spezia in their 3-1 defeat to Atalanta



Kevin-Prince Boateng played 80 minutes for the Monza as they lost 1-0 to Reggina



Alfred Duncan and Kwadwo Asamoah were both in action for Cagliari as they lost 3-1 to Juventus



FRANCE



In the Ligue 1, Majeed Waris saw 73 minutes of action for Strasbourg in their 1-0 defeat to Rennes



Alexander Djiku missed the game for Strasbourg



John Boye played the full throttle for Metz in their 2-2 draw against Lens

GERMANY



In the Bundesliga, Kasim Nuhu Adams scored an own goal in Hoffenheim 2-0 defeat to Stuttgart



In the Bundesliga II, Raman Chibsah was on the bench for Bochum as they lost 2-0 to Hamburger SV



Kelvin Ofori was on the bench for Dusseldorf as they drew against Sandhausen



ALBANIA



Richard Danso and Isaac Gyamfi were on the bench for KF Tirana in their 2-1 defeat to Partizani



Dennis Dowouna and Randy Dwumfour were in action for Skenderbeu as they lost 2-0 to Laci



AUSTRIA



Benjamin Agyare saw 80 minutes of action for Apolonia Fier in their 1-1 draw against Kukesi



David Atanga played 84 minutes for Admira as they lost 3-1 to Salzburg



Kennedy Boateng played the full throttle for Reid as they were hammered 3-0 by LASK



Samuel Tetteh saw 64 minutes of action for St.Polten in their 1-0 defeat to Altach



AZERBAIJAN



Kwabena Owusu saw 22 minutes of action for Qarabag in their 2-0 win over Sabah Baku



BELARUS



Dennis Tetteh and Francis Narh were both in action for Slavia Mozyr as they recorded a 2-1 win over Energetik-BGU



Sulley Muniru played 90 minutes for FC Minsk as they lost 1-0 to Shakhtyor Soligorsk



BULGARIA



Bernard Tekpetey came on as a substitute in the 65th minute for Ludogorets as they recorded a 2-1 win over Arda



Emmanuel Toku played the full throttle for Botev Plovdiv in their 3-2 win over CSKA 1948 Sofia



Nasiru Mohammed made a brief appearance for Levski Sofia in their 3-1 win over Botev Vrasta



Bismark Charles lasted 31 minutes in the game for CSKA Sofa in their 1-0 win over Etar



CROATIA

Nasiru Moro made a brief appearance Gorcia in their 1-1 draw against Hajduk Split



Prince Obeng Ampem saw 70 minutes of action for Sibenik as they lost 4-0 to Osijek



CYPRUS



Benjamin Akoto played 45 minutes for Doxa in their 1-0 win over Paphos



Barnes Osei saw 72 minutes of action for Nea Salamis as they lost 2-0 to Achnas



Ernest Asante played 76 minutes for Omonia in their 2-1 win over AEL Limassol



CZECH REPUBLIC



Emmanuel Antwi was on the bench for Pribram as they lost heavily against Ostrava



DENMARK



In the Danish Super Lig, Ibrahim Sadiq and Isaac Atanga were on the scoresheet for Nordsjaelland in their 3-0 win over Lyngby



Sulemana Kamal Dean, Woledzi Maxwell featured in the game for the winners



In the first Division, Clinton Antwi played 13 minutes for Esbjerg in their 2-0 defeat Viborg



EGYPT



Solomon Mensah was in action for Aswan in their 5-0 defeat to Smouha in the Egyptian Premier League



ESTONIA



Ernest Agyiri scored a brace for Levadia in their 5-0 win over Parnu JK Vaprus



GREECE



Baba Rahman played the full throttle for PAOK in their 2-1 defeat to Panathinaikos



ISRAEL



Emmanuel Boateng cameod in Hapoel Tel Aviv’s 1-0 defeat to Sakhnin



Mohammed Kamaheni saw 21 minutes of action for Ashdod in their 2-2 draw against Hapoel Haifa

Eugene Ansah was in action for Shmona in their 2-0 defeat to Maccabi Tel Aviv



LITHUANIA



Francis Kyeremeh played the full throttle for Zalgiris in their 2-2 draw against Dainava Alytus



MALAYSIA



In the Super League, Jordan Ayimbila was in action for Selangor in their 1-1 draw against Kuala Lumpur City



Nana Poku played 64 minutes for UiTM as they lost 4-0 at home to Johor DT



Jordan Mintah played 90 minutes for Terengganu in their 2-0 win over Perak



MOLDOVA



Richard Gadze was on the bench for Sheriff Tiraspol as they recorded a 6-0 win over Floresti



NETHERLANDS



Mohammed Kudus came on as a substitute to play 17 minutes for Ajax in their 2-0 win over Zwolle



POLAND



Yaw Yeboah lasted 83 minutes on the pitch for Wisla as they lost 2-0 to Lechia Gdansk



David Mawutor also featured in the game for Wisla



Richmond Boakye Yiadom played 90 minutes for Gornik in their 2-0 win over Zaglebie



PORTUGAL



Gideon Mensah and Abdul Mumin both featured for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 4-2 defeat to Gil Vicente



Abdul Mumin was shown the red card in the game



SERBIA



Ibrahim Tanko lasted 63 minutes in the game for Javor as they drew 1-1 against Rad Beograd



SWEDEN



Mensiro and Frank Arhin featured for Ostersunds as they lost 3-0 to Djurgarden



SWITZERLAND

In the Swiss League, Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post for St Gallen in their 2-2 draw against Young Boys



Musah Nuhu was on the bench



SLOVAKIA



Sharani Zuberu was in action for Michalovce in their 1-1 draw against Nitra



Bensong Annan played 90 minutes for Zilina in their 2-1 win over Trnava



ROMANIA



Bright Addae was in action for FC Hermannstadt in their goalless draw game against Vitorul Constanta in the Liga I on Saturday



Baba Alhassan was on the bench for Hermannstadt



QATAR



John Benson and Babo Seddiqi Barro were in action for Al Ahli Doha in their 3-1 win over Al-Gharafa



TURKEY



In the Turkish Super League, Bernard Mensah played no part in Besiktas 3-2 win over Basaksehir



Isaac Cofie played 90 minutes for Sivasspor in their 1-0 win over Karagumruk



Joseph Akomadi and Isaac Sackey were on the bench for Hatayspor as they lost 1-0 to Godfred Donsah’s Rizespor



Donsah also missed the game for Rizespor



Joseph Attamah Lawreh played 83 minutes for Kayserispor in their 3-0 defeat to Galatasaray



Joseph Paintsil played 31 minutes for Ankaragucu as they recorded a 3-0 win over Goztepe



Caleb Ekuban played the full throttle for Trabzonspor against Erzurumm BB which ended in a stalemate



UAE



Benjamin Ayim played the full throttle for Al Dhafra in their 2-1 loss to Ittihad Kalba