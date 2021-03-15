Ghana’s football leading website GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend.
European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report of these players over the weekend in their respective leagues.
Players to have scored this weekend
Kingsley Sarfo climbed off the bench to score for Ol. Nicosia in their 2-0 win over Anorthosis
Ghanaian striker John Antwi was on target for Pyramids FC on Saturday in the Egypt Cup where they beat Shabab Al Obour heavily.
ENGLAND
In the Premier League, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were both in action for Crystal Palace in their 1-0 win over West Brom
Mohammed Salisu was on the bench for Southampton as they lost 2-1 to Brighton
Thomas Partey played 90 minutes for Arsenal in the London derby against Tottenham which they won 2-1
Daniel Amartey was on the bench for Leicester City as they recorded a 5-0 win over Sheffield United
In the English Championship, Tarique Fosu saw 71 minutes of action for Brentford in their 1-0 win over Blackburn
Andre Ayew played full throttle for Swansea City in their 1-0 win over Luton
Andy Yiadom played 90 minutes for Reading in their 1-1 draw against Nottingham
Albert Adomah saw 15 minutes of action for QPR in their 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield
SPAIN
In the La Liga II, Baba Iddrisu Mohammed played 67 minutes for Mallorca in their 2-0 defeat to Gijon
ITLAY
In the Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played 90 minutes for Spezia in their 3-1 defeat to Atalanta
Kevin-Prince Boateng played 80 minutes for the Monza as they lost 1-0 to Reggina
Alfred Duncan and Kwadwo Asamoah were both in action for Cagliari as they lost 3-1 to Juventus
FRANCE
In the Ligue 1, Majeed Waris saw 73 minutes of action for Strasbourg in their 1-0 defeat to Rennes
Alexander Djiku missed the game for Strasbourg
John Boye played the full throttle for Metz in their 2-2 draw against Lens
GERMANY
In the Bundesliga, Kasim Nuhu Adams scored an own goal in Hoffenheim 2-0 defeat to Stuttgart
In the Bundesliga II, Raman Chibsah was on the bench for Bochum as they lost 2-0 to Hamburger SV
Kelvin Ofori was on the bench for Dusseldorf as they drew against Sandhausen
ALBANIA
Richard Danso and Isaac Gyamfi were on the bench for KF Tirana in their 2-1 defeat to Partizani
Dennis Dowouna and Randy Dwumfour were in action for Skenderbeu as they lost 2-0 to Laci
AUSTRIA
Benjamin Agyare saw 80 minutes of action for Apolonia Fier in their 1-1 draw against Kukesi
David Atanga played 84 minutes for Admira as they lost 3-1 to Salzburg
Kennedy Boateng played the full throttle for Reid as they were hammered 3-0 by LASK
Samuel Tetteh saw 64 minutes of action for St.Polten in their 1-0 defeat to Altach
AZERBAIJAN
Kwabena Owusu saw 22 minutes of action for Qarabag in their 2-0 win over Sabah Baku
BELARUS
Dennis Tetteh and Francis Narh were both in action for Slavia Mozyr as they recorded a 2-1 win over Energetik-BGU
Sulley Muniru played 90 minutes for FC Minsk as they lost 1-0 to Shakhtyor Soligorsk
BULGARIA
Bernard Tekpetey came on as a substitute in the 65th minute for Ludogorets as they recorded a 2-1 win over Arda
Emmanuel Toku played the full throttle for Botev Plovdiv in their 3-2 win over CSKA 1948 Sofia
Nasiru Mohammed made a brief appearance for Levski Sofia in their 3-1 win over Botev Vrasta
Bismark Charles lasted 31 minutes in the game for CSKA Sofa in their 1-0 win over Etar
CROATIA
Nasiru Moro made a brief appearance Gorcia in their 1-1 draw against Hajduk Split
Prince Obeng Ampem saw 70 minutes of action for Sibenik as they lost 4-0 to Osijek
CYPRUS
Benjamin Akoto played 45 minutes for Doxa in their 1-0 win over Paphos
Barnes Osei saw 72 minutes of action for Nea Salamis as they lost 2-0 to Achnas
Ernest Asante played 76 minutes for Omonia in their 2-1 win over AEL Limassol
CZECH REPUBLIC
Emmanuel Antwi was on the bench for Pribram as they lost heavily against Ostrava
DENMARK
In the Danish Super Lig, Ibrahim Sadiq and Isaac Atanga were on the scoresheet for Nordsjaelland in their 3-0 win over Lyngby
Sulemana Kamal Dean, Woledzi Maxwell featured in the game for the winners
In the first Division, Clinton Antwi played 13 minutes for Esbjerg in their 2-0 defeat Viborg
EGYPT
Solomon Mensah was in action for Aswan in their 5-0 defeat to Smouha in the Egyptian Premier League
ESTONIA
Ernest Agyiri scored a brace for Levadia in their 5-0 win over Parnu JK Vaprus
GREECE
Baba Rahman played the full throttle for PAOK in their 2-1 defeat to Panathinaikos
ISRAEL
Emmanuel Boateng cameod in Hapoel Tel Aviv’s 1-0 defeat to Sakhnin
Mohammed Kamaheni saw 21 minutes of action for Ashdod in their 2-2 draw against Hapoel Haifa
Eugene Ansah was in action for Shmona in their 2-0 defeat to Maccabi Tel Aviv
LITHUANIA
Francis Kyeremeh played the full throttle for Zalgiris in their 2-2 draw against Dainava Alytus
MALAYSIA
In the Super League, Jordan Ayimbila was in action for Selangor in their 1-1 draw against Kuala Lumpur City
Nana Poku played 64 minutes for UiTM as they lost 4-0 at home to Johor DT
Jordan Mintah played 90 minutes for Terengganu in their 2-0 win over Perak
MOLDOVA
Richard Gadze was on the bench for Sheriff Tiraspol as they recorded a 6-0 win over Floresti
NETHERLANDS
Mohammed Kudus came on as a substitute to play 17 minutes for Ajax in their 2-0 win over Zwolle
POLAND
Yaw Yeboah lasted 83 minutes on the pitch for Wisla as they lost 2-0 to Lechia Gdansk
David Mawutor also featured in the game for Wisla
Richmond Boakye Yiadom played 90 minutes for Gornik in their 2-0 win over Zaglebie
PORTUGAL
Gideon Mensah and Abdul Mumin both featured for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 4-2 defeat to Gil Vicente
Abdul Mumin was shown the red card in the game
SERBIA
Ibrahim Tanko lasted 63 minutes in the game for Javor as they drew 1-1 against Rad Beograd
SWEDEN
Mensiro and Frank Arhin featured for Ostersunds as they lost 3-0 to Djurgarden
SWITZERLAND
In the Swiss League, Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post for St Gallen in their 2-2 draw against Young Boys
Musah Nuhu was on the bench
SLOVAKIA
Sharani Zuberu was in action for Michalovce in their 1-1 draw against Nitra
Bensong Annan played 90 minutes for Zilina in their 2-1 win over Trnava
ROMANIA
Bright Addae was in action for FC Hermannstadt in their goalless draw game against Vitorul Constanta in the Liga I on Saturday
Baba Alhassan was on the bench for Hermannstadt
QATAR
John Benson and Babo Seddiqi Barro were in action for Al Ahli Doha in their 3-1 win over Al-Gharafa
TURKEY
In the Turkish Super League, Bernard Mensah played no part in Besiktas 3-2 win over Basaksehir
Isaac Cofie played 90 minutes for Sivasspor in their 1-0 win over Karagumruk
Joseph Akomadi and Isaac Sackey were on the bench for Hatayspor as they lost 1-0 to Godfred Donsah’s Rizespor
Donsah also missed the game for Rizespor
Joseph Attamah Lawreh played 83 minutes for Kayserispor in their 3-0 defeat to Galatasaray
Joseph Paintsil played 31 minutes for Ankaragucu as they recorded a 3-0 win over Goztepe
Caleb Ekuban played the full throttle for Trabzonspor against Erzurumm BB which ended in a stalemate
UAE
Benjamin Ayim played the full throttle for Al Dhafra in their 2-1 loss to Ittihad Kalba
