GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad this weekend.
European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom presents a brief report on the performance of the players.
Ghanaian Players to have scored this weekend
Caleb Ekuban scored a brace for Trabzonspor in their 4-1 win over Ankaragucu
Emmanuel Lomotey was on target for Amiens in their 3-1 win over Troyes in the French Ligue II
ENGLAND
In the Premier League, Thomas Partey played full throttle as Arsenal came from behind to draw 3-3 against West Ham
In the FA Cup, Mohammed Salisu saw 14 minutes of action for Southampton as they secured a 3-0 win over Bournemouth
Daniel Amartey was unused substitute for Leicester City in their 3-1 win over Manchester United
In the Championship, Tariq Fosu came on as a substitute to play 14 minutes for Brentford in their 1-1 draw against Nottingham
Albert Adomah was on the bench for QPR as they drew 1-1 against Reading
Andy Yiadom was not included in the matchday squad
Andre Ayew played full throttle as Swansea City lost at home to Cardiff by a lone goal
ITALY
In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played 90 minutes for Spezia in their 2-1 win over Cagliari
In Serie B, Kevin-Prince Boateng lasted 58 minutes in the game for Monza in their 4-1 defeat at home to Venezia
SPAIN
In the La Liga, Joseph Aidoo was unused substitute for Celta Vigo as they lost to Real Madrid by 3-1
In Segunda division, Baba Iddrisu was in action for Mallorca as they were held at home by Real Oviedo
Samuel Obeng came off the bench to play 18 minutes for away side
GERMANY
In the Bundesliga II, Christopher Antwi-Adjei played 90 minutes for Paderborn in their 2-2 draw against Karlsruher
Hans Nunoo Sarpei was on the bench for Greuther Furth as they drew 2-2 against Numberg
FRANCE
In Ligue I, John Boye lasted 72 minutes in the game for Metz as they lost 3-1 to Rennes
Majeed Waris was on the bench for Strasbourg as they lost 2-1 against Lens
Alexander Djiku missed the game due to injury
In Ligue II, Emmanuel Lomotey was on target for Amiens in their 3-1 win over Troyes
Nicholas Opoku played 90 minutes for Amiens
Ebenezer Assifiuah climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Pau in their 3-1 win over Dunkerque
Alidu Seidu was on the bench for Clermont as they lost 1-0 to Nancy
ALBANIA
Benjamin Agyare was shown the red in Apolonia Fier game against Skenderbeu which they lost 2-1
Kofi Yeboah saw 74 minutes of action in the game for Apolonia whilst Randy Dwumfour played 87 minutes for the winners
Richard Danso and Isaac Gyamfi were on the bench for KF Tirana in their 2-1 win over Laci
AUSTRIA
David Atanga was in action for Admira as they drew against Sturm Graz
Kennedy Boateng played the full throttle for Reid in their 2-1 defeat to Altach
BELARUS
Dennis Tetteh climbed off the bench to play 23 minutes for Slavia Mozyr as they lost 1-0 to Zhodino
Ramzy Yusif made a brief appearance for Energetik-Bgu Minsk as they lost 2-1 to Shakhtyor Soligorsk
Sulley Muniru saw 76 minutes of action for FC Minsk in their 2-2 draw against Rukh Brest
BELGIUM
In the Jupiler League, Eric Ocansey was in action for Kortrijk as they lost 2-0 to Eupen
Opoku Ampomah was on the bench for Antwerp as they recorded a 2-0 win over Club Brugge
Kamal Sowuah played 90 minutes for Leuven in their 2-2 draw against KV Mechelen
BULGARIA
Bernard Tekpetey played 45 minutes for Ludogorets in their 1-1 draw against Tsarsko Selo
Emmanuel Toku played 90 minutes for Botev Plovdiv in their goalless draw against Etar
Bismark Charles saw 55 minutes of action for CSKA Sofia in their 1-0 defeat to Beroe
Mohammed Nasiru played 61 minutes for Levski Sofia in their 1-0 win over Slavia Sofia
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem lasted 64 minutes in the game for Sibenk as they lost by a lone goal to Hajduk Split
CYPRUS
Benjamin Akoto was in action for Doxa as they lost 1-0 to APOEL
Barnes Osei played 61 minutes for Nea Salamis as they lost 3-0 to Paphos
CZECH
Emmanuel Antwi played 79 minutes for Pribram in their 1-1 draw against Brno
CYPRUS
Kingsley Sarfo played 27 minutes for Ol. Nicosia in their 2-0 defeat to Apollon
DENMARK
In the Super League, Ibrahim Sadiq, Maxwell Woledzi, Isaac Atanga, were in action for Nordsjaelland in their 2-1 win over Senderjyske
In the first division, Clinton Antwi played no part in Esbjerg 1-0 win over Hobro
David Martin came off the bench to make a brief appearance for F.Amager as they lost 2-0 to Silkeborg
Ebenezer Adade was on the bench for F.Amager
ESTONIA
Ernest Agyiri saw 55 minutes of action for Levadia in their 4-3 win over Legion
Abdul Razak Yusif played 90 minutes for Paide in their 1-0 win over Tulevik
FAROE ISLANDS
In the Premier League, Maxwell Asare Bediako and Samudeen Musah were in action for TB Tvororyi as they lost heavily to Klaksvik 5-0
ISREAL
Mohammed Kamaheni saw 90 minutes of action for Ashdod in their 2-0 win over Beitar Jerusalem
Hayford Adjei was on the bench for Ashdod
Eugene Ansah played the full throttle for Shmona in their 1-0 win over Hapoel Kfar Saba
Godsway Donyoh climbed off the bench to play 28 minutes for Maccabi Haifa in their 2-0 win over Netanya
Elvis Sakyi lasted 62 minutes in the game for Maccabi Petah Tikva as they lost 1-0 to Sakhnin
Emmanuel Boateng climbed off the bench to play 17 minutes for Hapoel Tel Aviv in their 1-1 draw against Maccabi Tel Aviv
KAZAKHSTAN
In the Premier League, Gideon Baah was in action for Shakhtar Karagandy as they lost 2-0 to Ordabasy
MALAYSIA
In the Super League, Jordan Mintah scored for Terengganu in their 2-1 defeat to Sabah
POLAND
Yaw Yeboah and David Mawutor featured in the game for Wisla as they recorded a 3-1 win over Stal Mielec
Richmond Boakye Yiadom played full throttle for Gornik Z. in their goalless draw against Rakow
PORTUGAL
Gideon Mensah, Abdul Mumin and Alhassan Wakaso did not feature for Vitoria Guimaraes in as they lost to Sporting by a lone goal
SLOVAKIA
Benson Anang played the full throttle for Zilina in their 2-2 draw against Slovan Bratislava
Rahim Ibrahim was on the bench for Trencin in their 1-0 defeat to Z.Moravce-Vrable
Edmund Addo was on the bench for Senica in their 1-0 win over Sered
Zuberu Sharani climbed off the bench to play 18 minutes for Michalovce as they lost 2-0 to Ruzmomberok
SOUTH AFRICA
Mumuni Abubakar, Edwin Gyimah and Mohammed Anas featured in the game for Black Leopards as they drew 1-1 against Mamelodi Sundowns
SWITZERLAND
In the Super League, Lawrence Ati Zigi and Nuhu Musah were in action for St Gallen as they lost 4-3 against Lausanne
TURKEY
In the Super Lig, Joseph Attamah saw 61 minutes of action for Kayserispor as they lost 3-0 against Karagumruk
Isaac Cofie played 90 minutes for Sivasspor as they recorded a 5-3 win over Goztepe
Caleb Ekuban scored a brace for Trabzonspor in their 4-1 win over Ankaragucu
Joseph Paintsil lasted 87 minutes in the game for Ankaragucu
Bernard Mensah climbed off the bench to play 18 minutes for Besiktas in their 1-1 draw against Fenerbache
Afriyie Acquah and Benjamin Tetteh both featured in the game for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-2 draw against Gaziantep
