Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Players to have scored over the weekend



Solomon Asante bagged a brace for Phoenix Rising in their 3-0 win over Oakland Roots in the USA USL Championship on Sunday



Mohammed Kudus climbed off the bench to score for Ajax in their 3-0 win over Feyenoord in the Eredivisie on Sunday.



In the Bundesliga II, Christopher Antwi-Adjei climbed off the bench to score for Paderborn as they thrashed Aue 8-3



David Atanga scored for Admira in their 2-0 win over St.Polten in the Austrian Bundesliga



In the Bulgarian top-flight Bernard Tekpetey scored for Ludogorets as they lost at home to Lok.Plovdiv 2-1



Godsway Donyoh was on the scoresheet for Maccabi Haifa in their 2-2 draw against Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Israeli top-flight



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Daniel Amartey was unused substitute for Leicester City in their 4-2 defeat at home to Newcastle United



Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp featured for Crystal Palace in their 2-0 win over Sheffield United



Mohammed Salisu warmed the bench for Southampton as they lost 2-0 to Liverpool



In the English Championship, Tariq Fosu saw 71 minutes of action for Brentford in their 3-1 win over Bristol City



Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading in their 2-2 draw against Huddersfield



Andre Ayew made an injury return for Swansea City as they lost away to Watford 2-1



Albert Adomah climbed off the bench to score for QPR in their 3-1 win over Luton



SPAIN



In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo came on as a substitute to play 23 minutes for Celta Vigo as they recorded a 4-2 win over Villareal



InLa Liga II, Iddrisu Baba was on the bench for Mallorca in their 1-1 draw against Malaga



Samuel Obeng played 15 minutes in the second half for Real Oviedo as they won 2-1 against Sabadell



ITALY



In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi saw 67 minutes of action for Spezia in their 4-1 defeat to Napoli



Alfred Duncan and Kwadwo Asamoah both climbed off the bench to play for Cagliari in their 3-1 win over Benevento



In Serie B, Kevin-Prince Boateng was missing in action for Monza in their 3-0 win over Cosenza



GERMANY

In Bundesliga II, Patrick Twumasi made a brief appearance in Hannover 96 2-1 defeat to Darmstadt on Friday



Hans Nunoo Sarpei warmed the bench for Greuther Furth in their 2-2 draw against Karlsruher



Rahman Chibsah was on the bench for Bochum in their 5-1 win over Regensburg



FRANCE



In Ligue I, John Boye saw 90 minutes of action for Metz as they lost 3-0 at home to Nimes



Alexander Djiku played full throttle for Strasbourg in their 3-2 defeat to Montpellier



Majeed Waris missed the game for Strasbourg



In Ligue II, Emmanuel Lomotey played 90 minutes for Amiens in their goalless draw against Niort



Nicholas Opoku missed the game due to an injury



Emmanuel Assifiuah saw 15 minutes of action for Pau in their 1-0 defeat to Chambly



Salis Abdul Samed played 16 minutes for Clermont in their 3-1 win over Sochaux



ALBANIA



Benjamin Agyare and Kelvin Yeboah both featured in the game for Apolonia Fier in their 1-0 defeat to Laci



Richard Danso and Isaac Gyamfi were in action for KF Tirana in their 1-0 win over Kastrioti



Abbey Agbodzie played the full throttle for Skenderbeu in their 1-1 draw against Partizani



AUSTRIA



Kennedy Boateng saw 90 minutes of action for Reid in their 1-1 draw against Hartberg



AZERBAIJAN



Kwabena Owusu saw 21 minutes of action for Qarabag in their 4-1 win over Sabah Baku



BELARUS



Sulley Muniru played 90 minutes for FC Minsk in their 3-3 draw against Vitebsk



Francis Narh and Dennis Tetteh were in action for Slavia Mozyr in their 1-1 draw against Dyanamo Brest



Ramzy Yusif made a brief appearance for Energetik-BGU in their 1-1 draw against Zhodino

BELGIUM



Majeed Ashimeru and Dauda Mohammed both featured in the game for Anderlecht in their 2-2 draw against Antwerp



Opoku Ampomah was an unused substitute in the game for Antwerp



BULGARIA



Emmanuel Toku was in action for Botev Plovdiv in their game against Levski Sofia



BOSNIA



Joachim Adukor was in action for FK Sarajevo in their 1-1 draw against Tuzla City



CHINA



Mubarak Wakaso and Frank Acheampong were both in action for Shenzhen in their 4-2 win over Guangzhou City



CYPRUS



Kingsley Sarfo played 90 minutes for Ol Nicosia in their 2-1 win over AEL Limassol



CZECH



Emmanuel Antwi saw 19 minutes of action for Pribram in their 3-3 draw against Plzen



CROATIA



Nasiru Moro played 90 minutes for Gorcia in their 1-0 win over Osijek



CYPRUS



Barnes Osei saw 76 minutes of action for Nea Salamis in their 3-1 win over Ermis



Benjamin Akoto played the full throttle for Doxa as they lost at home to Achnas



ESTONIA



Ernest Agyiri played a key role for Levadia in their 2-1 win over Paide



Isshaku Konda was in action for Paide



FINLAND



Edmund Arko-Mensah and Nasiru Banahene were in action for Honka in their 3-1 win over KTP



Jude Arthur played 60 minutes for SJK in their 1-1 draw against HIFK

Anthony Annan lasted the entire duration for Inter Tuku in their 2-1 win over Haka



Ishmael Yartey was in action for Haka



Mohammed Abubakari scored for Mariehamn in their 3-1 win over AC Oulu



GREECE



In Super League, Baba Rahman saw 85 minutes of action for PAOK in their 2-0 win over Aris



ISREAL



Eugene Ansah played the full throttle for Shmona as they were defeat at home by Maccabi Petah Tikva



LITHUANIA



Francis Kyeremeh saw 90 minutes of action for Zalgiris in their 2-1 defeat to Hegelmann Litauen



MALAYSIA



Jordan Ayimbila lasted the entire duration for Selangor in their 2-1 defeat to Terengganu



NETHERLANDS



POLAND



Yaw Yeboah played 86 minutes for Wisla as they lost 2-1 to Lech Poznan



David Mawutor was on the bench for Wisla



ROMANIA



Bright Addae and Baba Alhassan were in action for FC Hermannstadt in their 2-0 defeat to Dim Bucuresti.



SERBIA



Obeng Regan climbed off the bench to play 21 minutes for Mladost in their 4-1 defeat to Novi Pazar



Ibrahim Tanko scored for Javor as they lost to Bascka Topola on Sunday



SLOVAKIA



Zuberu Sharani saw 29 minutes of action for Michalovce in their goalless draw game against Pohronie



Edmund Addo played the full throttle for Senica in their 1-1 draw against Ruzomberok

SWEDEN



Ghanaian trio Patrick Kpozo, Mensiro and Frank Arhin featured in the game for Ostersunds in their 1-0 defeat to Mjallby



Enoch Adu was in action for Mjallby



Gideon Mensah saw 62 minutes of action for Varbergs in their 3-2 defeat to Malmo FF



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence At-Zigi was in the post for St.Gallen as they lost 3-0 to Sion



Musah Nuhu was on the bench for St.Gallen



TURKEY



Joseph Paintsil was in action for Ankaragucu in their 2-1 defeat to Fenerbache



Gilbert Koomson saw 68 minutes of action for Kasimpasa in their 1-0 win over Erzurum BB



Isaac Sackey lasted 56 minutes in the game for Hatayspor in their 1-0 win over Denizlispor



Joseph Akomadi was on the bench for Hatayaspor



Joseph Attamah Lawreh played the full throttle for Kayserispor in their goalless draw against Gaziantep



Benjamin Tetteh was in action for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 4-0 win over Rizespor



Afriyie Acquah was unused substitute in the game for Malatyaspor



Isaac Cofie was unused substitute for Sivasspor in their game against Basaksehir which ended in a draw



Caleb Ekuban played the full throttle for Trabzonspor in their 2-1 win over Antalyaspor



USA



In the MLS, Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah were both in action for Columbus Crew in their 3-1 win over DC United



Leonard Owusu saw 11 minutes of action for Vancouver Whitecaps in their 2-0 win over Club de Montreal



Emmanuel Twumasi was on the bench for FC Dallas in their 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo



Lateef Blessing and Kwadwo Opoku were in action for Los Angeles FC as they lost to Los Angeles Galaxy in the derby



