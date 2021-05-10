Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend in their respective leagues.
European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed this weekend in their respective leagues.
Players to have scored over the weekend
Solomon Asante bagged a brace for Phoenix Rising in their 3-0 win over Oakland Roots in the USA USL Championship on Sunday
Mohammed Kudus climbed off the bench to score for Ajax in their 3-0 win over Feyenoord in the Eredivisie on Sunday.
In the Bundesliga II, Christopher Antwi-Adjei climbed off the bench to score for Paderborn as they thrashed Aue 8-3
David Atanga scored for Admira in their 2-0 win over St.Polten in the Austrian Bundesliga
In the Bulgarian top-flight Bernard Tekpetey scored for Ludogorets as they lost at home to Lok.Plovdiv 2-1
Godsway Donyoh was on the scoresheet for Maccabi Haifa in their 2-2 draw against Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Israeli top-flight
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Daniel Amartey was unused substitute for Leicester City in their 4-2 defeat at home to Newcastle United
Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp featured for Crystal Palace in their 2-0 win over Sheffield United
Mohammed Salisu warmed the bench for Southampton as they lost 2-0 to Liverpool
In the English Championship, Tariq Fosu saw 71 minutes of action for Brentford in their 3-1 win over Bristol City
Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading in their 2-2 draw against Huddersfield
Andre Ayew made an injury return for Swansea City as they lost away to Watford 2-1
Albert Adomah climbed off the bench to score for QPR in their 3-1 win over Luton
SPAIN
In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo came on as a substitute to play 23 minutes for Celta Vigo as they recorded a 4-2 win over Villareal
InLa Liga II, Iddrisu Baba was on the bench for Mallorca in their 1-1 draw against Malaga
Samuel Obeng played 15 minutes in the second half for Real Oviedo as they won 2-1 against Sabadell
ITALY
In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi saw 67 minutes of action for Spezia in their 4-1 defeat to Napoli
Alfred Duncan and Kwadwo Asamoah both climbed off the bench to play for Cagliari in their 3-1 win over Benevento
In Serie B, Kevin-Prince Boateng was missing in action for Monza in their 3-0 win over Cosenza
GERMANY
In Bundesliga II, Patrick Twumasi made a brief appearance in Hannover 96 2-1 defeat to Darmstadt on Friday
Hans Nunoo Sarpei warmed the bench for Greuther Furth in their 2-2 draw against Karlsruher
Christopher Antwi-Adjei climbed off the bench to score for Paderborn as they thrashed Aue 8-3
Rahman Chibsah was on the bench for Bochum in their 5-1 win over Regensburg
FRANCE
In Ligue I, John Boye saw 90 minutes of action for Metz as they lost 3-0 at home to Nimes
Alexander Djiku played full throttle for Strasbourg in their 3-2 defeat to Montpellier
Majeed Waris missed the game for Strasbourg
In Ligue II, Emmanuel Lomotey played 90 minutes for Amiens in their goalless draw against Niort
Nicholas Opoku missed the game due to an injury
Emmanuel Assifiuah saw 15 minutes of action for Pau in their 1-0 defeat to Chambly
Salis Abdul Samed played 16 minutes for Clermont in their 3-1 win over Sochaux
ALBANIA
Benjamin Agyare and Kelvin Yeboah both featured in the game for Apolonia Fier in their 1-0 defeat to Laci
Richard Danso and Isaac Gyamfi were in action for KF Tirana in their 1-0 win over Kastrioti
Abbey Agbodzie played the full throttle for Skenderbeu in their 1-1 draw against Partizani
AUSTRIA
Kennedy Boateng saw 90 minutes of action for Reid in their 1-1 draw against Hartberg
David Atanga scored for Admira in their 2-0 win over St.Polten
AZERBAIJAN
Kwabena Owusu saw 21 minutes of action for Qarabag in their 4-1 win over Sabah Baku
BELARUS
Sulley Muniru played 90 minutes for FC Minsk in their 3-3 draw against Vitebsk
Francis Narh and Dennis Tetteh were in action for Slavia Mozyr in their 1-1 draw against Dyanamo Brest
Ramzy Yusif made a brief appearance for Energetik-BGU in their 1-1 draw against Zhodino
BELGIUM
Majeed Ashimeru and Dauda Mohammed both featured in the game for Anderlecht in their 2-2 draw against Antwerp
Opoku Ampomah was an unused substitute in the game for Antwerp
BULGARIA
Bernard Tekpetey scored for Ludogorets as they lost at home to Lok.Plovdiv 2-1
Emmanuel Toku was in action for Botev Plovdiv in their game against Levski Sofia
BOSNIA
Joachim Adukor was in action for FK Sarajevo in their 1-1 draw against Tuzla City
CHINA
Mubarak Wakaso and Frank Acheampong were both in action for Shenzhen in their 4-2 win over Guangzhou City
CYPRUS
Kingsley Sarfo played 90 minutes for Ol Nicosia in their 2-1 win over AEL Limassol
CZECH
Emmanuel Antwi saw 19 minutes of action for Pribram in their 3-3 draw against Plzen
CROATIA
Nasiru Moro played 90 minutes for Gorcia in their 1-0 win over Osijek
CYPRUS
Barnes Osei saw 76 minutes of action for Nea Salamis in their 3-1 win over Ermis
Benjamin Akoto played the full throttle for Doxa as they lost at home to Achnas
ESTONIA
Ernest Agyiri played a key role for Levadia in their 2-1 win over Paide
Isshaku Konda was in action for Paide
FINLAND
Edmund Arko-Mensah and Nasiru Banahene were in action for Honka in their 3-1 win over KTP
Jude Arthur played 60 minutes for SJK in their 1-1 draw against HIFK
Anthony Annan lasted the entire duration for Inter Tuku in their 2-1 win over Haka
Ishmael Yartey was in action for Haka
Mohammed Abubakari scored for Mariehamn in their 3-1 win over AC Oulu
GREECE
In Super League, Baba Rahman saw 85 minutes of action for PAOK in their 2-0 win over Aris
ISREAL
Eugene Ansah played the full throttle for Shmona as they were defeat at home by Maccabi Petah Tikva
Godsway Donyoh was on the scoresheet for Maccabi Haifa in their 2-2 draw against Maccabi Tel Aviv
LITHUANIA
Francis Kyeremeh saw 90 minutes of action for Zalgiris in their 2-1 defeat to Hegelmann Litauen
MALAYSIA
Jordan Ayimbila lasted the entire duration for Selangor in their 2-1 defeat to Terengganu
NETHERLANDS
Mohammed Kudus climbed off the bench to score for Ajax in their 3-0 win over Feyenoord
POLAND
Yaw Yeboah played 86 minutes for Wisla as they lost 2-1 to Lech Poznan
David Mawutor was on the bench for Wisla
ROMANIA
Bright Addae and Baba Alhassan were in action for FC Hermannstadt in their 2-0 defeat to Dim Bucuresti.
SERBIA
Obeng Regan climbed off the bench to play 21 minutes for Mladost in their 4-1 defeat to Novi Pazar
Ibrahim Tanko scored for Javor as they lost to Bascka Topola on Sunday
SLOVAKIA
Zuberu Sharani saw 29 minutes of action for Michalovce in their goalless draw game against Pohronie
Edmund Addo played the full throttle for Senica in their 1-1 draw against Ruzomberok
SWEDEN
Ghanaian trio Patrick Kpozo, Mensiro and Frank Arhin featured in the game for Ostersunds in their 1-0 defeat to Mjallby
Enoch Adu was in action for Mjallby
Gideon Mensah saw 62 minutes of action for Varbergs in their 3-2 defeat to Malmo FF
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence At-Zigi was in the post for St.Gallen as they lost 3-0 to Sion
Musah Nuhu was on the bench for St.Gallen
TURKEY
Joseph Paintsil was in action for Ankaragucu in their 2-1 defeat to Fenerbache
Gilbert Koomson saw 68 minutes of action for Kasimpasa in their 1-0 win over Erzurum BB
Isaac Sackey lasted 56 minutes in the game for Hatayspor in their 1-0 win over Denizlispor
Joseph Akomadi was on the bench for Hatayaspor
Joseph Attamah Lawreh played the full throttle for Kayserispor in their goalless draw against Gaziantep
Benjamin Tetteh was in action for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 4-0 win over Rizespor
Afriyie Acquah was unused substitute in the game for Malatyaspor
Isaac Cofie was unused substitute for Sivasspor in their game against Basaksehir which ended in a draw
Caleb Ekuban played the full throttle for Trabzonspor in their 2-1 win over Antalyaspor
USA
In the MLS, Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah were both in action for Columbus Crew in their 3-1 win over DC United
Leonard Owusu saw 11 minutes of action for Vancouver Whitecaps in their 2-0 win over Club de Montreal
Emmanuel Twumasi was on the bench for FC Dallas in their 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo
Lateef Blessing and Kwadwo Opoku were in action for Los Angeles FC as they lost to Los Angeles Galaxy in the derby
In USL Championship, Solomon Asante bagged a brace for Phoenix Rising in their 3-0 win over Oakland Roots