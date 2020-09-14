Sports News

Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: 2021/20 season coverage begins

Bernard Mensah in action for Besiktas

Ghana’s leading football website brings to you the performance of Ghanaian players across the globe as the 2020/21 football season kicks off amid the pandemic

Every weekend your European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom will bring you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues as football restarts amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Bernard Mensah scored from a spot-kick to help Besiktas record a 3-1 win over Trabzonspor.



Emmanuel Toku scored a spectacular goal for Danish side Fremad Amager in their win over Vendsyssel.



Below is a comprehensive report on the performance of players abroad;



ENGLAND



In the Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew featured for Crystal Palace in their 1-0 win over Southampton in the opening day of the Premier League.



Mohammed Salisu was not included in the matchday squad for Southampton.



Christian Atsu was not included in the matchday squad for Newcastle United in their 2-0 win over West Ham.



Daniel Amartey was not included in Leicester City’s squad against West Brom.



In the Championship, Andre Ayew played the entire duration as Swansea City defeated Preston to win the opening fixture.

Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading as they recorded a 2-0 win over Derby.



SPAIN



In the La Liga, Jospeh Aidoo adjudged the man of the match in Celta Vigo’s game against Eibar.



Tahiru Awudu scored on his debut with CF Fuenlabrada on Sunday as they beat CD Lugo 2-0 in the Spanish second tier.



FRANCE



In the Ligue 1, Majeed Waris played 79 minutes for Strasbourg in their 2-0 defeat to St Etienne.



John Boye played 90 minutes as FC Metz lost 1-0 to Lille.



In the Ligue 2, Ebenezer Assifiuah lasted the entire duration in the game for Pau FC as they lost 2-0 to Troyes.



BELARUS



Dennis Tetteh opened the scoring but his side Slavia Mozyr went on to lose 4-2 at Torpedo Zhodino on Sunday in the Belarusian top-flight.



BELGIUM



Kamal Sowah scored the only goal of the game for OH Leuven as they recorded a 1-0 win over St.Leige.

Eric Ocansey scored for Kortrijk as they recorded a 3-0 win over Mouscron.



Samuel Asamoah climbed off the bench to play 19 minutes for St. Truiden in their 3-2 defeat to Antwerp.



Daniel Opare played 90 minutes for Waregem as they lost 2-0 to Charleroi.



CHINA



Mubarak Wakaso climbed off the bench to play 32 minutes for Jiangsu Suning in their 3-3 draw against Guangzhou R&F.



CZECH



Emmanuel Antwi scored to rescue Pribram from defeat against Opava.



DENMARK



In the Danish Super League, Isaac Atanga, featured in the game for Norsdjaelland they lost to Brondy 3-2.



In the First Division, Emmanuel Toku scored in Fremad Amager’s 6-0 win over Vendsyssel in the opening fixture.



FINLAND



Jude Arthur saw 66 minutes of action for SJK in their 4-1 win over Haka.

Edmund Arko-Mensah played 70 minutes for Honka in their 3-1 win over Rovaniemi.



In the Ykkonen, Thomas Agyiri played the entire duration for KTP in their game against MuSa which ended 6-0.



Abu Sanunu lasted the entire duration for KPV Kokkola in their 2-0 defeat to Ekenas.



NETHERLANDS



Mohammed Kudus warmed the bench in Ajax’s game against Sparta Rotterdam.



PORTUGAL



Joseph Amoah made a brief appearance for Victoria Guimaraes as they drew 2-2 against Santa Clara.



SWEDEN



Enock Adu and Ebenezer Ofori featured in AIK game against Malmo FF which ended in a draw. Ofori was red carded in the game.



TURKEY



Afriyie Acquah played the entire duration for Yeni Malatyaspor as they lost 3-0 to Karagumruk.



Isaac Cofie warmed the bench in Sivasspor’s game against Alanyaspor.

Bernard Mensah scored from a spot kick to help Besiktas record a 3-1 win over Trabzonspor.



Caleb Ekuban saw 77 minutes of action in the game for Trabzonspor.



Joseph Paintsil made his debut for Ankaragucu as they lost 2-1 to Erzurum BB.



USA



In the MLS, Harrison Afful, Emmanuel Boateng and Jonathan Mensah featured in Columbus Crew 2-2 draw against Chicago Fire.



Samuel Tetteh warmed the bench for New York Red Bulls in their 2-0 win over DC United.



Mohammed Abu played the entire duration for DC United.



In the USL Championship, Dominic Oduro played 90 minutes for Tampa Bay in their 1-1 draw against Birmingham.



Anderson Asiedu, Prosper Karim featured in Birmingham 3-1 defeat to Charlotte Independ.

