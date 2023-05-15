Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Bukari, Fameyeh, Sadiq, Acheampong on target

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective leagues over the weekend.
Our reporter and analyst Herbert Boakye Yiadom details the game minutes and performance of the players below:
Players to have scored
Christopher Antwi Adjei scored for Bochum in their 3-2 win over Augsburg in the German Bundesliga
Frank Acheampong scored a brace for Shenzhen in their 2-1 win over Dalian Pro in the Chinese Super League
Lasso Coulibaly climbed off the bench to score for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw with Aarhus in the Danish Super League
Edward Sarpong climbed off the bench to score for Dzuigas Telsai as they lost 2-1 to Banga in Lithuanian top-flight league.
Joel Fameyeh scored again for Rubin Kazan in their 3-2 win over Akron Togliatti in Russia FNL.
Osman Bukari scored in Crvena Zvezda 2-1 win over Vojvodina in the Serbian Super League
Edwin Gyimah was on the scoresheet for Sekhukhune in their 1-1 draw with Orlando Pirates
Ibrahim Sadiq scored for Hacken in their 6-1 win over Degerfors in Sweden
Nathaniel Adjei scored in Hammarby 4-3 win over Djurgarden
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Jordan Ayew registered an assist for Crystal Palace in their 2-2 draw with Bournemouth
Jeffrey Schlupp missed the game due to injury
Andre Ayew was unused substitute for Nottingham Forest in their 2-2 draw with Chelsea
Kamaldeen Sulemana climbed off the bench to play 29 minutes as Southampton were officially relegated after losing 2-0 to Fulham
Mohammed Salisu missed the game due to injury
Thomas Partey came on as a substitute to play 31 minutes for Arsenal as they lost 3-0 to Brighton
SPAIN
In La Liga, Iddrisu Baba was in action for Mallorca in their 1-0 win over Cadiz CF
In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng played 84 minutes for Huesca in their 1-1 draw with Ponferradina
ITALY
In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi featured in Spezia 2-0 win over AC Milan
Alfred Duncan lasted 59 minutes in Fiorentina’s 2-0 win over Udinese
In Serie B, Caleb Ekuban saw 77 minutes of action for Genoa in their 3-2 loss to Frosinone
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Kingsley Schlinder saw 69 minutes of action for FC Koln in their 5-2 win over Hertha Berlin
Kevin Prince Boateng was on the bench for Hertha Berlin
Christopher Antwi Adjei scored for Bochum in their 3-2 win over Augsburg
In Bundesliga II, Kwesi Okyere Wriedt saw 60 minutes of action for Holstein Kiel in their 2-1 win over Karlsruher SC
Braydon Marvin Manu was shown a red card whilst Patrick Pfeiffer lasted the entire duration in Darmstadt 2-1 loss to Hannover
Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer saw 20 minutes of action for Hamburger
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Abdul Samed Salis played 90 minutes for Lens in their 2-1 win over Reims
Alidu Seidu played 90 minutes for Clermont Foot in their 2-1 win over Lyon
Gideon Mensah played the full throttle for Auxerre as they lost by a lone goal to Brest
Grejohn Kyei delivered an impressive performance, scoring a brace to power Clermont Foot to a delightful 2-1 win over Olympic Lyon in the French Ligue 1.
In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku registered another 90 minutes for Amiens as they lost 3-0 to Dijon
Koffi Kouao was in action for Metz in their 1-0 win over Grenoble
AUSTRIA
Abraham Boakye played 22 minutes for Wolfsberger AC in their 2-2 draw with A.Lustenau
Forson Amankwah camoed in Salzburg 1-0 win over LASK
BELARUS
Prince Kwabena Adu and Fard Ibrahim were in action for Isloch Minsk in their 1-1 draw with Slutsk
Isaac Gyamfi saw 67 minutes of action for Energetik-BGU in their 1-0 win over FC Minsk
BELGIUM
Francis Abu was involved in Cercle Brugge KSV 4-0 defeat to Gent
Denis Odoi featured in Club Brugge’s 3-2 loss to Antwerp
Joseph Paintsil lasted the entire duration as Genk lost 3-0 to loss Royale Union
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem saw 61 minutes of action for Rijeka in their 2-0 loss to Varazdin
CHINA
Abdul Aziz climbed of the bench to play for Wuhan Three Towns in their 1-1 draw with Shanghai Shenhua
Frank Acheampong scored a brace for Shenzhen in their 2-1 win over Dalian Pro
CYPRUS
Majeed Waris made a brief appearance for Anorthosis in their 2-0 win over AEL Limassol
Kingsley Sarfo helped APOEL to a 2-1 win over AEK Larnaca
Eric Boakye played in Aris 2-0 win over Apollon
Godsway Donyoh saw 45 minutes for Apollon in that defeat
DENMARK
Lasso Coulibaly climbed off the bench to score for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw with Aarhus
Ernest Nuamah played the full throttle for Nordsjaelland
ESTONIA
Ernest Agyiri lasted the entire duration for Levadia in their 1-0 win over Narva
FINLAND
Clinton Antwi was involved in KuPS 1-0 win over Honka
Edmund Arko-Mensah was also in action for Honka
Prosper Ahiabu and Bernard Mensah featured in AC Oulu 2-1 win over VPS
Terry Yegbe and Kingsley Ofori were in action for SJK in their 1-0 win over Ilves
Suleman Usman played 79 minutes for Mariehamn in their 2-1 win over Haka
GREECE
Stephen Kwabena Hammond was involved in Levadiakos 3-3 win over Giannina
ISRAEL
Richard Boateng was in action for Maccabi Bnei Raina as they lost 4-0 to Hapoel Haifa
Montari Kamaheni and Zakaria Mugeeze were involved in SC Ashdod in their 1-0 win over Hapoel Jerusalem
LITHUANIA
Edward Sarpong climbed off the bench to score for Dzuigas Telsai as they lost 2-1 to Banga
NORWAY
Salomon Owusu saw 83 minutes of action for Odd as they lost 1-0 to Lillestrom
Christopher Baah was in action for Sarpsborg 08 in their 2-1 win over Brann
Isaac Atanga saw 62 minutes of action for Aalesund in their 1-0 loss to Stabaek
PORTUGAL
Emmanuel Boateng was in action for Rio Ave in their 1-0 loss to Vitoria Guimaraes
Issah Abass was in action for Chaves in their 2-0 win over Pacos Ferreira
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku climbed of the bench to play 34 minutes for Sporting Lisbon in their 2-1 win over Maritimo
ROMANIA
Emmanuel Yeboah and Nana Boateng were involved in CFR Cluj 1-0 loss to FCSB
RUSSIA
Joel Fameyeh scored again for Rubin Kazan in their 3-2 win over Akron Togliatti
SCOTLAND
Matthew Anim Cudjoe climbed off the bench to play 17 minutes for Dundee United in their 3-1 loss to Ross County
Malachi Boateng was in action for Queen’s Park as they lost 4-0 to Partick Thistle
SERBIA
Osman Bukari scored in Crvena Zvezda 2-1 win over Vojvodina in the Serbian Super League
Samuel Owusu climbed off the bench to play 26 minutes for Cukaricki in their 4-0 win over Novi Pazar
SLOVAKIA
Malik Abubakari and Sharani Zuberu were involved in Slovan Brastislava in their 2-1 win over Banska Bystrica
Kelvin Ofori saw 72 minutes of action for Trnava in their 3-0 win over Podbrezova
Samuel Gidi played 90 minutes for Zilina as they lost by a lone goal to Dun.Streda
SOUTH AFRICA
Edwin Gyimah was on the scoresheet for Sekhukhune in their 1-1 draw with Orlando Pirates
SWEDEN
Abdul Halik Hudu saw 11 minutes of action for AFC Eskilstuna in their 3-2 win over Jonkoping
Ibrahim Sadiq scored for Hacken in their 6-1 win over Degerfors
Emmanuel Boateng played in Elfsborg 2-0 win over Varnamo
Nathaniel Adjei scored in Hammarby 4-3 win over Djurgarden
Ghanaian duo Thomas Boakye and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh were in action for Halmstad as they lost by a lone goal to Malmo FF
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post for St.Gallen as they recorded a 6-1 win over Basel
Ebenezer Essiam saw 45 minutes of action for Basel
USA
In MLS, Harrison Afful climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Charlotte FC in their 3-1 win over Atlanta Utd
Yaw Yeboah played 90 minutes for Columbus Crew in their 2-2 draw with Orlando City
Latif Blessing and Emmanuel Boateng were involved in New England Revolution in their 2-1 loss to Inter Miami
Emmanuel Twumasi was in action for FC Dallas in their 1-0 win over Austin FC
Lalas Abubakar was in action for Colorado Rapids as they lost 2-1 to Philadelphia Union
Kwadwo Opoku was on the scoresheet for Los Angeles in their 3-0 win over Real Salt Lake
In USL Championship, Ghanaian trio, Prosper Kasim, Moses Mensah, Anderson Asiedu were in action for Birmingham in their 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh
Mohammed Abu was involved in San Antonio thrashing of Charleston 7-0
Solomon Asante played 90 minutes in Indy Eleven 2-1 loss to Sacramento Republic
Waheb Ackwei was involved in Rio Grande Valley FC 3-2 win over San Diego Loyal
Jordan Ayimbilla was in action for Las Vegas Lights in their 1-1 draw with FC Tulsa
Rashid Tetteh played 90 minutes for Tulsa
- Alidu Seidu reacts to Clermont Foot’s victory over Lyon
- Nathaniel Adjei scores to help Hammarby IF to beat Djurgarden 4-3
- Joel Fameyeh scores in Rubin Kazan's win against Akron Togliatti
- Osman Bukari scores in Red Star Belgrade's 2-1 win against FK Vojvodina
- Kelvin Yeboah scores first goal for FC Augsburg in Bundesliga
- Read all related articles