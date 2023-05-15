Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Bukari, Fameyeh, Sadiq, Acheampong on target

Osman Bukari

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective leagues over the weekend.

Our reporter and analyst Herbert Boakye Yiadom details the game minutes and performance of the players below:



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Jordan Ayew registered an assist for Crystal Palace in their 2-2 draw with Bournemouth



Jeffrey Schlupp missed the game due to injury



Andre Ayew was unused substitute for Nottingham Forest in their 2-2 draw with Chelsea



Kamaldeen Sulemana climbed off the bench to play 29 minutes as Southampton were officially relegated after losing 2-0 to Fulham



Mohammed Salisu missed the game due to injury



Thomas Partey came on as a substitute to play 31 minutes for Arsenal as they lost 3-0 to Brighton



SPAIN



In La Liga, Iddrisu Baba was in action for Mallorca in their 1-0 win over Cadiz CF



In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng played 84 minutes for Huesca in their 1-1 draw with Ponferradina



ITALY



In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi featured in Spezia 2-0 win over AC Milan



Alfred Duncan lasted 59 minutes in Fiorentina’s 2-0 win over Udinese



In Serie B, Caleb Ekuban saw 77 minutes of action for Genoa in their 3-2 loss to Frosinone

GERMANY



In Bundesliga, Kingsley Schlinder saw 69 minutes of action for FC Koln in their 5-2 win over Hertha Berlin



Kevin Prince Boateng was on the bench for Hertha Berlin



Christopher Antwi Adjei scored for Bochum in their 3-2 win over Augsburg



In Bundesliga II, Kwesi Okyere Wriedt saw 60 minutes of action for Holstein Kiel in their 2-1 win over Karlsruher SC



Braydon Marvin Manu was shown a red card whilst Patrick Pfeiffer lasted the entire duration in Darmstadt 2-1 loss to Hannover



Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer saw 20 minutes of action for Hamburger



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Abdul Samed Salis played 90 minutes for Lens in their 2-1 win over Reims



Alidu Seidu played 90 minutes for Clermont Foot in their 2-1 win over Lyon



Gideon Mensah played the full throttle for Auxerre as they lost by a lone goal to Brest



Grejohn Kyei delivered an impressive performance, scoring a brace to power Clermont Foot to a delightful 2-1 win over Olympic Lyon in the French Ligue 1.



In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku registered another 90 minutes for Amiens as they lost 3-0 to Dijon



Koffi Kouao was in action for Metz in their 1-0 win over Grenoble



AUSTRIA



Abraham Boakye played 22 minutes for Wolfsberger AC in their 2-2 draw with A.Lustenau



Forson Amankwah camoed in Salzburg 1-0 win over LASK



BELARUS



Prince Kwabena Adu and Fard Ibrahim were in action for Isloch Minsk in their 1-1 draw with Slutsk



Isaac Gyamfi saw 67 minutes of action for Energetik-BGU in their 1-0 win over FC Minsk



BELGIUM



Francis Abu was involved in Cercle Brugge KSV 4-0 defeat to Gent



Denis Odoi featured in Club Brugge’s 3-2 loss to Antwerp



Joseph Paintsil lasted the entire duration as Genk lost 3-0 to loss Royale Union



CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem saw 61 minutes of action for Rijeka in their 2-0 loss to Varazdin



CHINA



Abdul Aziz climbed of the bench to play for Wuhan Three Towns in their 1-1 draw with Shanghai Shenhua



Frank Acheampong scored a brace for Shenzhen in their 2-1 win over Dalian Pro



CYPRUS



Majeed Waris made a brief appearance for Anorthosis in their 2-0 win over AEL Limassol



Kingsley Sarfo helped APOEL to a 2-1 win over AEK Larnaca



Eric Boakye played in Aris 2-0 win over Apollon



Godsway Donyoh saw 45 minutes for Apollon in that defeat



DENMARK



Lasso Coulibaly climbed off the bench to score for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw with Aarhus



Ernest Nuamah played the full throttle for Nordsjaelland



ESTONIA



Ernest Agyiri lasted the entire duration for Levadia in their 1-0 win over Narva



FINLAND



Clinton Antwi was involved in KuPS 1-0 win over Honka



Edmund Arko-Mensah was also in action for Honka



Prosper Ahiabu and Bernard Mensah featured in AC Oulu 2-1 win over VPS



Terry Yegbe and Kingsley Ofori were in action for SJK in their 1-0 win over Ilves



Suleman Usman played 79 minutes for Mariehamn in their 2-1 win over Haka



GREECE



Stephen Kwabena Hammond was involved in Levadiakos 3-3 win over Giannina



ISRAEL



Richard Boateng was in action for Maccabi Bnei Raina as they lost 4-0 to Hapoel Haifa



Montari Kamaheni and Zakaria Mugeeze were involved in SC Ashdod in their 1-0 win over Hapoel Jerusalem

LITHUANIA



Edward Sarpong climbed off the bench to score for Dzuigas Telsai as they lost 2-1 to Banga



NORWAY



Salomon Owusu saw 83 minutes of action for Odd as they lost 1-0 to Lillestrom



Christopher Baah was in action for Sarpsborg 08 in their 2-1 win over Brann



Isaac Atanga saw 62 minutes of action for Aalesund in their 1-0 loss to Stabaek



PORTUGAL



Emmanuel Boateng was in action for Rio Ave in their 1-0 loss to Vitoria Guimaraes



Issah Abass was in action for Chaves in their 2-0 win over Pacos Ferreira



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku climbed of the bench to play 34 minutes for Sporting Lisbon in their 2-1 win over Maritimo



ROMANIA



Emmanuel Yeboah and Nana Boateng were involved in CFR Cluj 1-0 loss to FCSB



RUSSIA



Joel Fameyeh scored again for Rubin Kazan in their 3-2 win over Akron Togliatti



SCOTLAND



Matthew Anim Cudjoe climbed off the bench to play 17 minutes for Dundee United in their 3-1 loss to Ross County



Malachi Boateng was in action for Queen’s Park as they lost 4-0 to Partick Thistle



SERBIA



Osman Bukari scored in Crvena Zvezda 2-1 win over Vojvodina in the Serbian Super League



Samuel Owusu climbed off the bench to play 26 minutes for Cukaricki in their 4-0 win over Novi Pazar



SLOVAKIA



Malik Abubakari and Sharani Zuberu were involved in Slovan Brastislava in their 2-1 win over Banska Bystrica



Kelvin Ofori saw 72 minutes of action for Trnava in their 3-0 win over Podbrezova



Samuel Gidi played 90 minutes for Zilina as they lost by a lone goal to Dun.Streda



SOUTH AFRICA

Edwin Gyimah was on the scoresheet for Sekhukhune in their 1-1 draw with Orlando Pirates



SWEDEN



Abdul Halik Hudu saw 11 minutes of action for AFC Eskilstuna in their 3-2 win over Jonkoping



Ibrahim Sadiq scored for Hacken in their 6-1 win over Degerfors



Emmanuel Boateng played in Elfsborg 2-0 win over Varnamo



Nathaniel Adjei scored in Hammarby 4-3 win over Djurgarden



Ghanaian duo Thomas Boakye and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh were in action for Halmstad as they lost by a lone goal to Malmo FF



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post for St.Gallen as they recorded a 6-1 win over Basel



Ebenezer Essiam saw 45 minutes of action for Basel



USA



In MLS, Harrison Afful climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Charlotte FC in their 3-1 win over Atlanta Utd



Yaw Yeboah played 90 minutes for Columbus Crew in their 2-2 draw with Orlando City



Latif Blessing and Emmanuel Boateng were involved in New England Revolution in their 2-1 loss to Inter Miami



Emmanuel Twumasi was in action for FC Dallas in their 1-0 win over Austin FC



Lalas Abubakar was in action for Colorado Rapids as they lost 2-1 to Philadelphia Union



Kwadwo Opoku was on the scoresheet for Los Angeles in their 3-0 win over Real Salt Lake



In USL Championship, Ghanaian trio, Prosper Kasim, Moses Mensah, Anderson Asiedu were in action for Birmingham in their 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh



Mohammed Abu was involved in San Antonio thrashing of Charleston 7-0



Solomon Asante played 90 minutes in Indy Eleven 2-1 loss to Sacramento Republic



Waheb Ackwei was involved in Rio Grande Valley FC 3-2 win over San Diego Loyal



Jordan Ayimbilla was in action for Las Vegas Lights in their 1-1 draw with FC Tulsa



Rashid Tetteh played 90 minutes for Tulsa