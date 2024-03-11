Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Issahaku bags 10th assist of the season, Obeng, Ofosu-Ayeh on target for respective clubs

A host of Ghanaian players featured for their respective clubs over the weekend

GHANAsoccernet.com reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings you a report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad after close monitoring of their games. Below is a report on how they performed.

Players who scored



Phil Ofosu Ayeh scored the match-winning goal for Halmstad in their 1-0 win over Brommapojkarna in the Svenska Cupen.



Abraham Boakye scored for Wolfsberger AC in their 1-1 draw against Altach in the Austrian Bundesliga on Sunday.



Samuel Gidi scored for Zilina in their 3-2 win over Podbrezova in Slovenia.



Geoffrey Acheampong scored for Sliema in their 3-1 win over Santa Lucia in the Maltese league.



Jerome Opoku scored the match-winner for Basakseshir in their slim win over Antalyaspor.



Samuel Obeng scored for Huesca in their 2-0 win over Andorra.



ENGLAND



In the Premier League, Tariq Lamptey climbed off the bench to play 32 minutes for Brighton in their 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest.



Mohammed Kudus was impressive in West Ham's 2-2 draw against Burnley at the London Stadium on Sunday.



Thomas Partey made a cameo in Arsenal's 2-1 win against Brentford.



Jordan Ayew saw 69 minutes of action for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw against Luton Town.



Antoine Semenyo played 90 minutes for Bournemouth in their 2-2 draw against Sheffield United.



In the English Championship, Kamaldeen Sulemana played 33 minutes for Southampton in their 4-2 win over Sunderland.



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku registered his 10th assist of the season in Leicester City's 2-2 draw against Hull City.



In League One, Kwame Poku was involved in Peterborough's 3-1 win over Burton.



Andy Yiadom was in action for Reading as they lost 2-1 to Wycombe.



In League Two, English-born Ghanaian Emile Acquah saw 73 minutes of action for Barrow in their 2-0 win over Colchester.



SPAIN



In La Liga, Inaki Williams played 90 minutes for Athletic Bilbao in their 2-0 win over Las Palmas.



In La Liga II, Mohammed Dauda saw 23 minutes of action for Eldense in their 3-1 loss to Mirandes.



ITALY



In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban was in action for Genoa in their 3-2 defeat to Monza.



Alfred Duncan was involved in Fiorentina's 2-2 draw against Roma.



Emmanuel Gyasi saw 90 minutes of action for Empoli in their 1-0 loss to AC Milan.

GERMANY



In the Bundesliga, Kasim Admas made a brief appearance for Hoffenheim in their 3-1 loss to Frankfurt. The Ghanaian center-back came on in the 86th minute as a substitute to make his debut.



Kwasi Okyere Wriedt made a brief appearance for Vfl Osnabruck in their 3-2 loss to Kaiserslautern.



Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer saw 33 minutes of action for Hamburger in their 2-0 loss to Dusseldorf.



FRANCE



In Ligue I, Abdul Samed Salis saw nine minutes of action for Lens in their 1-0 win over Brest.



Nathaniel Adjei was impressive for Lorient despite their 2-0 loss to Lyon.



Andre Ayew lasted 86 minutes in the game for Le Havre in their 1-0 win over Toulouse.



Alidu Seidu came on as a substitute to make a brief appearance for Rennes in their 2-2 draw against Lille.



In Ligue II, Elisha Owusu was involved in Auxerre's 1-0 defeat to St.Etienne.



AUSTRIA



BELGIUM



Denis Odoi lasted 45 minutes in Club Brugge's 3-1 win over Leuven.



Nathaniel Opoku was involved in action for Leuven.



Isaac Nuhu saw 69 minutes of action for Eupen in their 1-0 win over St.Truiden.



Joselpho Barnes played 65 minutes for St.Truiden.



Christopher Osei Bonsu was involved in Genk's 1-0 win over St.Liege.



Francis Abu saw 79 minutes of action for Cercle Brugge against Charleroi, which ended in a draw.



BULGARIA



Bernard Tekpetey saw 79 minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 2-0 win over Botev Plovdiv.



CHINA



Frank Acheampong registered an assist in Henan Songshan Longmen's 2-2 draw against Meizhou Hakka.



CROATIA



Michael Agbekpornu saw 90 minutes of action for Slaven Belupo in their 5-2 loss to D. Zagreb.



CYPRUS

Benson Anang was involved in Othellos Athienou's 2-1 loss to Karmiotissa.



Majeed Waris came on as a substitute to feature in Anorthosis's 3-2 defeat to Paphos.



Kingsley Sarfo saw 11 minutes of action for APOEL in their 2-1 loss to Aris.



ESTONIA



Abdul Yusif scored in Paide's 3-1 win over Nomme United on Sunday in the Meistriliiga round of two fixtures. Thomas Agyepong was in action for Paide.



GREECE



Baba Abdul Rahman played the entire duration for PAOK in their 1-0 loss to Aris.



ISRAEL



Gilbert Koomson played 65 minutes for Hapoel Petah Tikva in their 2-2 draw against Maccabi Petah Tikva.



Godsway Donyoh was involved in Hapeol Hadera's 1-0 win over Sakhnin.



Ebenezer Mamatah saw 28 minutes of action for SC Ashdod in their 2-0 loss to Netanya.



Ibrahim Tanko played 29 minutes for Netanya.



Henry Addo saw 21 minutes of action for Maccabi Tel Aviv in their 1-0 win over Beitar Jerusalem.



LATVIA



Baba Musah saw 90 minutes of action for Riga in their 1-0 win over Grobina.



LITHUANIA



David Martin and Divine Naah were involved in Kauno Zalgiris's 2-1 loss to Hegelmann.



Kwadwo Asamoah was involved in FK Panevezy's game against Dainava Alytus, which ended in a draw.



MALTA



Ghanaian players and former Medeama stars Kwasi Donsu, Haqi Gomda, Prosper Owusu, Bismark Asare and Charles Agyemang were involved in Sirens' 3-0 loss to Floriana.



Ghanaian duo Simon Zibo and Edward Sarpong were involved in Birkirkara's game against Marsaxlokk, which ended in a draw.



Samuel Boakye made a brief appearance for Birkirkara.



Seth Paintsil saw 15 minutes of action for Hamrin in their 4-0 win over Mosta.



Eric Mensah was in action for Mosta.



Geoffrey Acheampong scored for Sliema in their 3-1 win over Santa Lucia.



James Arthur came on as a substitute for Sliema.

Dacosta Boadu made a brief appearance for Gzira in their 1-1 draw against Valletta.



MOLDOVA



Ghanaian trio Razak Abalora, David Abagna and Seidu Basit were involved in Petrocub's 5-0 win over Balti.



Abbey Agbodzie was in action for Balti.



NETHERLANDS



Ibrahim Sadiq saw 17 minutes of action for AZ Alkmaar in their 4-0 win over Excelsior.



PORTUGAL



Lawrence Ofori was in action for Boavista in their 1-0 win over Moreirense.



Ghanaian duo Abdul Aziz Yakubu and Emmanuel Boateng were involved in Rio Ave's game against Braga, which ended in a draw.



ROMANIA



Baba Alhassan was involved in FCSB's 4-0 defeat to FC Rapid Bucuresti.



SCOTLAND



Matthew Anim Cudjoe saw 21 minutes of action for Dundee United in their 4-0 win over Arbroath.



SERBIA



Osman Bukari played 90 minutes for Crvena Zvezda in their 2-2 draw against Partizan.



Leonard Owusu was involved in action for Partizan.



Edmund Addo played 90 minutes for Radnicki Nis in their 3-2 loss to Zeleznicar Pancevo.



SLOVAKIA



Bright Donkor was in action for Trencin against Kosice which ended in a draw.



Ivan Mensah enjoyed the full throttle for Banska Bystrica in their 2-1 win over Skalica.



Samuel Gidi scored for Zilina in their 3-2 win over Podbrezova.



Mark Assinor lasted 70 minutes in the game for Podbrezova.



Kelvin Ofori was in action for Trnava in their 3-0 win over Dun. Streda.



SOUTH AFRICA



Michelle Sarpong saw 12 minutes of action for Sekhukhune in their 4-1 win over Swallows.



Richard Ofori was on the bench for Orlando Pirates in the 3-2 win over Kaizer Chief in the Soweto derby on Saturday.

SWEDEN



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi conceded three goals as St.Gallen lost 3-2 to Lugano.



Daniel Afriyie was in action for Zurich as they lost 3-2 to Yverdon.



TURKEY



Jerome Opoku scored the match-winner for Basakseshir in their slim win over Antalyaspor.



Joseph Attamah came on as a substitute to play 10 minutes for Kayserispor in their 1-1 draw against Hatayspor.



Alex Djiku saw 45 minutes for Fenerbache in their 4-1 win over Pendikspor.



In Lig 1, Ghanaian duo Musah Mohammed and Haqi Osman were involved in a Bodrumspor game against Bandirmaspor which ended in a draw.



Prince Obeng Ampem saw 61 minutes of action for Eyuspor before he was substituted as they lost by a lone goal to Corum.



USA



In the MLS, Patrick Agyemang was involved in action for Charlotte in their 1-0 loss to Toronto FC.



Emmanuel Boateng made a brief appearance for the New England Revolution in their 4-1 loss to Atlanta United.



Yaw Yeboah saw 86 minutes of action for Columbus Crew in their 2-1 win over Chicago Fire.



Ghanaian duo Emmanuel Twumasi and Eugene Ansah were involved in FC Dallas's 2-1 loss to New York Red Bulls.



In the USL Championship, Solomon Asante made his debut for Las Vegas Lights in their 2-1 loss to Memphis.



Illal Osumanu played 90 minutes for Pittsburgh in their 1-0 loss to New Mexico.



Jordan Ayimbilla saw 37 minutes of action for Miami FC in their 2-0 win over Colorado Springs.



Mohammed Abu saw 60 minutes of action for San Antonio in their 2-2 draw against Loudoun.



Anderson Asideu saw 90 minutes of action for El Paso in their 1-0 win over Hartford Athletic.



Ghanaian duo Prosper Kasim and Moses Mensah were involved in Birmingham's 1-0 win over Phoenix Rising.