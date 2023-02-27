1
Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Partey returns to action, Twumasi, Obeng score

Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer Sdf Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer was on target for his club

Mon, 27 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The past week has been a busy one for Ghanaian footballers plying their trade abroad. With the Premier League, La Liga and other top European leagues in full swing, Ghanaian players took centre stage and put on some impressive performances.

In-form Ghanaian player, Mohammed Kudus put up an impressive performance as he helped Ajax to a 3-1 win over Vitesse over the weekend.

In the Premier League, Thomas Partey made an injury return to Arsenal's starting line-up as they beat Leicester City 2-1. Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey was an unused substitute in the match.

Winger Kamaldeen Sulemana and Mohammed Salisu were also in action for Southampton but were unable to prevent them from losing 1-0 to Leeds.

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp both featured for Crystal Palace in their 2-1 defeat to Liverpool.

However, Andre Ayew was a substitute in Nottingham Forest’s 4-0 defeat to West Ham.

In the Italian Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi was also in action for Spezia as they drew 2-2 with Udinese.

Joseph Aidoo was also in action for Celta Vigo as they won 3-0 against Real Valladolid in the Spanish La Liga.

Striker, Samuel Obeng scored a late equalizer for Huesca in their 2-2 draw at UD Ibiza, helping his side secure a valuable point in the La Liga 2 table.

In France, Salis Abdul Samed was in action for Lens in their 1-1 draw at Montpellier as Gideon Mensah played for Auxerre in their 1-0 win at Lorient.

Alexander Djiku was instrumental in Strasbourg's 1-1 draw with Clermont Foot, making several crucial tackles and clearances. His strong defensive performance helped the team secure a valuable point.

Ghanaian forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer scored for Hamburger SV in the 75th minute as they drew 1-1 at Darmstadt in the German second division on Saturday.

Striker Patrick Twumasi scored the winning goal from the penalty spot as Maccabi Netanya beat Maccabi Hadera 1-0. The Ghanaian has now scored five goals in his last six games.

Finally, Jonathan Mensah made his debut for San Jose Earthquakes but was unable to prevent them from losing 2-1 to Atlanta United.

