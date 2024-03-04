Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Semenyo, Paintsil, Odoi score for respective clubs

Paintsil scored his first MLS goal

Herbert Boakye Yiadom of Ghanasoccernet details how Ghanaian players across the globe performed at their respective clubs over the weekend.

Ghanaian youth player Kwame Poku was on target for his club Peterborough United when they beat Exeter City in the English League One on Saturday afternoon.



Ghanaian midfielder Godson Kyeremeh inspires Caen to win with a goal and assist



ENGLAND



In the Premier League, Antoine Semenyo scored his fifth goal of the season in Bournemouth’s 2-0 Burnley



Mohammed Kudus registered an assist in West Ham United’s 3-1 win against Everton



Tariq Lamptey saw 45 minutes of action for Brighton in their 3-0 loss to Fulham



Jordan Ayew saw 70 minutes of action for Crystal Palace in their 3-1 loss to Tottenham



In the Championship, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was involved in Leicester City’s 2-1 loss to QPR



Ghanaian duo Andy Yiadom and Kelvin Abrefa were involved in Reading’s 3-1 win over Carlisle



SPAIN



In La Liga, Inaki Williams saw 75 minutes of action for Athletic Bilbao against Barcelona which ended in a draw.



Iddrisu Baba played the full throttle for Almeria in their 1-0 defeat to Celta Vigo on Friday night



In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng was involved in Huesca’s game against Espanyol which ended in a draw



Dauda Mohammed saw 33 minutes of action for Eldense in their 2-0 win over Villareal B



FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Andre Ayew saw 75 minutes of action for Le Havre in their 1-0 loss to Brest.



Nathaniel Adjei played 90 minutes for Lorient in their 2-1 win over Rennes.



Alidu Seidu was in action for Rennes.



Ernest Nuamah saw 85 minutes of action for Lyon in their 3-0 loss to Lens.



Salis Abdul Samed came on as a substitute to play 18 minutes for Lens.



In Ligue II, Elisha Owusu was involved in Auxerre’s game against Valenciennes which ended in a draw.



ITALY



In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi saw 19 minutes of action for Empoli in their 1-0 loss to Cagliari.



GERMANY



In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer saw 57 minutes of action for Hamburger in their 2-1 loss to Vfl Osnabruck.



Ghanaian forward Ragnar Ache bags a hat-trick to inspire Kaiserslautern's away victory in Germany.



AUSTRIA



Forson Amankwah saw 18 minutes of action for Salzburg in their 1-0 win over A. Klagenfurt



Abraham Boakye played 90 minutes for Wolfsberger in their 4-0 loss to Sturm Graz



BELGIUM



Ghana defender Denis Odoi scored his first league goal of the season in Club Brugge's big win against rival Genk



Joselpho Barnes saw 29 minutes of action for Antwerp in their 3-0 loss to St.Truiden.



Isaac Nuhu came on as a second-half substitute to play 32 minutes for Eupen in their 1-0 loss to Anderlecht.



Majeed Ashimeru missed the game for Anderlecht due to injury.



Nathaniel Opoku was in action for Leuven in their 2-0 loss to Royale Union.



Francis Abu saw 30 minutes of action for Cercle Brugge in their 3-2 loss to KV Mechelen.



BOSNIA

Ghanaian duo Joseph Amoah and Bismark Charles were involved in Zeljeznicar’s 3-0 win over FK Sarajevo.



Francis Kyeremeh was in action for Sarajevo.



BULGARIA



Bernard Tekpetey helped Ludogorets to a 2-0 win over CSKA 1948 Sofia.



CYPRUS



Alex Sarfo was in action for AEZ Zakakiou in their 1-0 defeat to Achnas.



Emmanuel Lomotey played 90 minutes for Achnas.



Patrick Twumasi made a brief appearance for Paphos in their 1-0 loss to APOEL.



Ernest Asante was in action for Doxa in their 4-1 loss to Karmiotissa



Benson Anang was involved in Othellos Athienou's 1-1 draw against AEL Limassol.



CZECH



Patrick Kpozo was in action for Ostrava in their 1-0 win over Zlin



Cletus Nombil saw 34 minutes of action for Zlin



DENMARK



Ebenezer Ofori saw 56 minutes of action for Vejle in their 1-1 draw against Brondy.



Willy Kumado saw 68 minutes of action for Lyngby as they lost 4-2 to Hvidovre.



Jeffrey Papayaw Adjei-Broni was also in action for Hvidovre.



ESTONIA



Clifford Agyapong and Abdul Yusif were involved in Paide’s 3-0 win over Parnu JK Vaprus.



GREECE



Baba Rahman scored for PAOK in their 2-0 win over Lamia.

ISRAEL



Godsway Donyoh was involved in Hapoel Hadera’s 1-0 loss to Maccabi Haifa.



Ibrahim Tanko saw 28 minutes of action for Netanya in their 2-1 loss to Hapoel Haifa.



Ebenezer Mamatah made a brief appearance for Ashdod in their 1-1 draw against Sakhin.



LITHUANIA



David Martin was in action for Kauno Zalgiris in their 1-1 draw against Banga



MALTA



Samuel Boakye was in action for Marsaxlokk in their 2-1 loss to Mosta.



Ghanaian duo Geoffrey Acheampong and James Arthur were involved in Sliema’s 2-0 win over Gzira.



Dacosta Boadu was in action for Gzira.



Kwasi Donsu, Hasan Gomda, Prosper Owusu, Hafiz Akadom, and Bismark Asare were all involved in Sirens' 1-1 draw against Santa Lucia.



Ghanaian duo Edward Sarpong and Simon Zibo were involved in Birkirkara's 1-1 draw against Balzan.



Seth Paintsil saw 18 minutes of action for Hamrun in their 1-1 draw against Valletta.



PORTUGAL



Abdul Aziz Yakubu and Emmanuel Boateng were both involved in Rio Ave’s game against Moreriense which ended in a draw.



SERBIA



Osman Bukari played a key role in Red Star Belgrade's 3-1 victory over TSC in the Serbian top flight on Saturday.



Sadick Abubakar was in action for Radnik in their 3-0 win over Radnick Nis.



Edmund Addo played 65 minutes for Radnicki Nis.



Ebenezer Annan was involved in Novi Pazar’s game against Mladost which ended in a draw.



Leonard Owusu played 90 minutes for Partizan in their 3-1 win over Zeleznicar.



SLOVAKIA

Samuel Gidi saw 90 minutes of action for Zilina in their 1-1 draw against Dun Streda.



Mark Assinor was in action for Podbrezova as they lost 2-1 to Ruzomberok.



Rahim Ibrahim saw 90 minutes of action for Trencin against Skalica which ended in a draw.



Kelvin Ofori saw 90 minutes of action for Spartak Trnava against Slovan Bratislava which they lost 2-0.



SLOVENIA



Ahmaed Ankrah saw 90 minutes of action for Koper in their 2-1 loss to Rogaska.



SWITZERLAND



Daniel Afriyie Barnie saw eight minutes of action for Zurich in their 1-0 win over Young Boys.



Lawrence Ati-Zigi’s St Gallen lost 2-0 to Servette on Saturday in the Swiss Super League.



TURKEY



Jerome Opoku saw 90 minutes of action for Basakeshir in their 1-0 win over Samsunspor.



Daniel Amartey saw 59 minutes of action for Besiktas in their 1-0 loss to Galatasaray.



Musah Mohammed saw 90 minutes of action for Bodrusmpor in their 1-0 loss to Eyuspor.



Prince Obeng Ampem played 90 minutes for Eyuspor.



USA



In MLS, Emmanuel Boateng was involved in New England Revolution's 1-0 loss to Toronto FC.



Joseph Paintsil scored his first Major League Soccer goal on Saturday, 2 March 2024, as La Galaxy beat San Jose Earthqukes 3-1 on the road.



Yaw Yeboah registered an assist for Columbus Crew in their 1-1 draw against Minnesota United.



Patrick Agyemang saw 21 minutes of action for Charlotte FC in their 1-1 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps.



Kwadwo Opoku was in action for CF Montreal in their 2-1 win over FC Dallas.



Eugene Ansah climbed off the bench as a substitute to make a brief appearance for FC Dallas.