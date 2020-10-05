Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Tetteh, Antwi score for respective clubs

John Antwi was on target for his club

Ghana’s leading football website brings to you the performance of Ghanaian players across the globe as the 2020/21 football season kicks off amid the pandemic

Every weekend your European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom will bring you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues as football restarts amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Benjamin Tetteh scored the winning goal for Yeni Malatyaspor as they recorded a 1-0 win over Antalyaspor in the Turkish Top flight league on Sunday.



John Antwi scored again to help Pyramid FC defeat Misr Lel Makkasa 3-2 in the Egypt league.



Kamal Sowah scored again this week for OH Leuven as they recorded a 2-1 win over Waregem in the Belgium Pro League



Below is a comprehensive report on the performance of players abroad



ENGLAND



In the Premier League, Jordan Ayew featured for Crystal Palace as they lost by 4-0 to Chelsea



Jeffrey Schlupp missed the game due to injury



Daniel Amartey lasted 54 minutes in the game Leicester City as they lost 3-0 to West Ham



Tariq Lamptey played 45 minutes for Brighton as they lost 4-2 to Everton



Mohammed Salisu was not included in the matchday squad for Southampton against West Brom



In the Championship, Andre Ayew played the full throttle for Swansea City in their 2-1 win over Millwall



Andy Yiadom missed Reading 1-0 win over Watford



SPAIN



In the La Liga, Thomas Partey lasted the entire duration for Atletico Madrid as were held at home by Villareal



Joseph Aidoo played full throttle for Celta Vigo in their 1-1 draw against Valladolid

In the La Liga II, Baba Iddrisu saw 90 minutes of action for Mallorca in their 2-0 win over Tenerife



Samuel Obeng played 70 minutes for Real Oviedo as they drew 1-1 against Albacete



ITALY



In the Serie A, Alfred Duncan came off the bench to make a brief appearance for Fiorentina in their 2-1 defeat to Sampdoria



Emmanuel Gyasi played 76 minutes for Spezia in their 3-0 defeat to AC Milan



In the Serie B, Kevin-Prince Boateng made his debut for Monza as they drew against Empoli



GERMANY



In the Bundesliga II, Patrick Twumasi climbed off the bench to play 8 minutes for Hannover 96 as they recorded a 4-1 win over Braunschweig



Raman Chibsah was on the bench for Bochum as they drew against VFL Osnabruck



Christopher Adjei-Antwi played the full throttle for Paderborn as they drew against Heidenheim



Kelvin Ofori saw 11 minutes of action for Dusseldorf as they lost 2-1 to Holstein Kiel



Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 45 minutes for Greuther Furth in their 2-2 draw against Wurzburger Kickers



Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored for St.Pauli in their 4-2 win over Heidenheim



FRANCE



In the Ligue 1, Aleksander Djiku saw 70 minutes of action for Strasbourg in their 3-0 defeat to Lille



John Boye played 90 minutes for FC Metz in their 3-1 win over Lorient

In the Ligue 2, Ebenezer Assifiuah saw 60 minutes of action for Pau FC as they drew against Nancy



Nicolas Opoku and Emmanuel Lomotey featured for Amiens in their 1-0 defeat to Caen



AUSTRIA



In the Austria Bundesliga, Majeed Ashimeru registered two assists as Salzburg cruised to a 7-1 win over Hartberg



Seth Paintsil played 30 minutes for Ried as they lost 3-1 to Admira



BELGIUM



In the Jupiler League, Kamal Sowah scored again this week for OH Leuven as they recorded a 2-1 win over Waregem



Daniel Opare played 76 minutes for Waregem in the game



Osman Bukari registered two assists for Gent in their 5-1 win over Beerschot



Samuel Asamoah played 90 minutes for St.Truiden as they drew against Kortrijk



Isaac Nuhu made a brief appearance for Eupen in their 2-1 defeat to Cercle Brugge



DENMARK



Raphael Dwamena played 90 minutes for Vejle as they recorded a 1-0 win over Odense



Isaac Atanga played 45 minutes for Nordsjaelland as they lost 3-2 to FC Copenhagen



In the First Division, Emmanuel Toku made an assist in Fremad Amager 3-0 win over Koge



Frank Assiniki played 75 minutes in the game for Koge

Clinton Antwi played the entire duration for Esbjerb in their 2-2 draw against Viborg



EGYPT



John Antwi scored for Pyramids FC in the 3-2 win over Misr Lel Makkasa



FINLAND



Edmund Arko Mensah came on a substitute to play 29 minutes for Honka as they drew 1-1 against HIFK



PORTUGAL



Abdul Mumin and Gideon Mensah warmed the bench in Victoria Guimaraes 1-0 win over Ferreira



RUSSIA



Ghanaian defender Abdul Kadiri Mohammed was on target for FC Arsenal Tula in their home defeat on Sunday.



SLOVAKIA



Edmund Addo lasted the entire duration for Senica in their 1-0 defeat to Trencin



Benson Anang played 90 minutes for Zilina in their 4-1 win over Dun Streda



SWEDEN



Enock Adu played the entire duration for AIK in their 2-1 win over Oostersunds



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi kept a clean sheet for St.Gallen in their 1-0 win over Servette

TURKEY



Joseph Attamah and Yaw Ackah featured for Kayserispor in their 1-0 win over Ankaragucu



Joseph Paintsil played 85 minutes for Ankaragucu



Caleb Ekuban saw 72 minutes of action for Trabzonspor as they drew against Gaziantep



Afriyie Acquah and Benjamin Tetteh featured in the game for Yeni Malatyaspor as they recorded a 1-0 win over Antalyaspor



Godfred Donsah made his debut for Rizespor as they drew against Ezurum BB



Bernard Mensah played 45 minutes for Besiktas as they lost 1-0 to Genclerbirligi



USA



In the MLS, Harrison Afful, and Jonathan Mensah featured in Columbus Crew 2-2 draw against FC Dallas



Samuel Tetteh made a brief appearance in New York Red Bulls 3-1 defeat to Orlando City



In the USL Championship, Solomon Asante saw 90 minutes of action for Phoenix Rising in their 4-1 win over LA Galaxy



Isaac Bawa featured in the game for LA Galaxy



