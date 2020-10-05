Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Tetteh, Antwi score for respective clubs 

Ghana’s leading football website brings to you the performance of Ghanaian players across the globe as the 2020/21 football season kicks off amid the pandemic
Every weekend your European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom will bring you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues as football restarts amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Benjamin Tetteh scored the winning goal for Yeni Malatyaspor as they recorded a 1-0 win over Antalyaspor in the Turkish Top flight league on Sunday.
John Antwi scored again to help Pyramid FC defeat Misr Lel Makkasa 3-2 in the Egypt league.
Kamal Sowah scored again this week for OH Leuven as they recorded a 2-1 win over Waregem in the Belgium Pro League
Below is a comprehensive report on the performance of players abroad
ENGLAND
In the Premier League, Jordan Ayew featured for Crystal Palace as they lost by 4-0 to Chelsea
Jeffrey Schlupp missed the game due to injury
Daniel Amartey lasted 54 minutes in the game Leicester City as they lost 3-0 to West Ham
Tariq Lamptey played 45 minutes for Brighton as they lost 4-2 to Everton
Mohammed Salisu was not included in the matchday squad for Southampton against West Brom
In the Championship, Andre Ayew played the full throttle for Swansea City in their 2-1 win over Millwall
Andy Yiadom missed Reading 1-0 win over Watford
SPAIN
In the La Liga, Thomas Partey lasted the entire duration for Atletico Madrid as were held at home by Villareal
Joseph Aidoo played full throttle for Celta Vigo in their 1-1 draw against Valladolid
In the La Liga II, Baba Iddrisu saw 90 minutes of action for Mallorca in their 2-0 win over Tenerife
Samuel Obeng played 70 minutes for Real Oviedo as they drew 1-1 against Albacete
ITALY
In the Serie A, Alfred Duncan came off the bench to make a brief appearance for Fiorentina in their 2-1 defeat to Sampdoria
Emmanuel Gyasi played 76 minutes for Spezia in their 3-0 defeat to AC Milan
In the Serie B, Kevin-Prince Boateng made his debut for Monza as they drew against Empoli
GERMANY
In the Bundesliga II, Patrick Twumasi climbed off the bench to play 8 minutes for Hannover 96 as they recorded a 4-1 win over Braunschweig
Raman Chibsah was on the bench for Bochum as they drew against VFL Osnabruck
Christopher Adjei-Antwi played the full throttle for Paderborn as they drew against Heidenheim
Kelvin Ofori saw 11 minutes of action for Dusseldorf as they lost 2-1 to Holstein Kiel
Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 45 minutes for Greuther Furth in their 2-2 draw against Wurzburger Kickers
Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored for St.Pauli in their 4-2 win over Heidenheim
FRANCE
In the Ligue 1, Aleksander Djiku saw 70 minutes of action for Strasbourg in their 3-0 defeat to Lille
John Boye played 90 minutes for FC Metz in their 3-1 win over Lorient
In the Ligue 2, Ebenezer Assifiuah saw 60 minutes of action for Pau FC as they drew against Nancy
Nicolas Opoku and Emmanuel Lomotey featured for Amiens in their 1-0 defeat to Caen
AUSTRIA
In the Austria Bundesliga, Majeed Ashimeru registered two assists as Salzburg cruised to a 7-1 win over Hartberg
Seth Paintsil played 30 minutes for Ried as they lost 3-1 to Admira
BELGIUM
In the Jupiler League, Kamal Sowah scored again this week for OH Leuven as they recorded a 2-1 win over Waregem
Daniel Opare played 76 minutes for Waregem in the game
Osman Bukari registered two assists for Gent in their 5-1 win over Beerschot
Samuel Asamoah played 90 minutes for St.Truiden as they drew against Kortrijk
Isaac Nuhu made a brief appearance for Eupen in their 2-1 defeat to Cercle Brugge
DENMARK
Raphael Dwamena played 90 minutes for Vejle as they recorded a 1-0 win over Odense
Isaac Atanga played 45 minutes for Nordsjaelland as they lost 3-2 to FC Copenhagen
In the First Division, Emmanuel Toku made an assist in Fremad Amager 3-0 win over Koge
Frank Assiniki played 75 minutes in the game for Koge
Clinton Antwi played the entire duration for Esbjerb in their 2-2 draw against Viborg
EGYPT
John Antwi scored for Pyramids FC in the 3-2 win over Misr Lel Makkasa
FINLAND
Edmund Arko Mensah came on a substitute to play 29 minutes for Honka as they drew 1-1 against HIFK
PORTUGAL
Abdul Mumin and Gideon Mensah warmed the bench in Victoria Guimaraes 1-0 win over Ferreira
RUSSIA
Ghanaian defender Abdul Kadiri Mohammed was on target for FC Arsenal Tula in their home defeat on Sunday.
SLOVAKIA
Edmund Addo lasted the entire duration for Senica in their 1-0 defeat to Trencin
Benson Anang played 90 minutes for Zilina in their 4-1 win over Dun Streda
SWEDEN
Enock Adu played the entire duration for AIK in their 2-1 win over Oostersunds
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi kept a clean sheet for St.Gallen in their 1-0 win over Servette
TURKEY
Joseph Attamah and Yaw Ackah featured for Kayserispor in their 1-0 win over Ankaragucu
Joseph Paintsil played 85 minutes for Ankaragucu
Caleb Ekuban saw 72 minutes of action for Trabzonspor as they drew against Gaziantep
Afriyie Acquah and Benjamin Tetteh featured in the game for Yeni Malatyaspor as they recorded a 1-0 win over Antalyaspor
Benjamin Tetteh scored in the game for Yeni Malatyaspor
Godfred Donsah made his debut for Rizespor as they drew against Ezurum BB
Bernard Mensah played 45 minutes for Besiktas as they lost 1-0 to Genclerbirligi
USA
In the MLS, Harrison Afful, and Jonathan Mensah featured in Columbus Crew 2-2 draw against FC Dallas
Samuel Tetteh made a brief appearance in New York Red Bulls 3-1 defeat to Orlando City
In the USL Championship, Solomon Asante saw 90 minutes of action for Phoenix Rising in their 4-1 win over LA Galaxy
Isaac Bawa featured in the game for LA Galaxy
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Ghana FA orders injured Mohammed Kudus to report to Antalya for assessment
- Ex-Allies captain Isaac Twum joins Mjøndalen from IK Start
- Partey would be a fantastic signing for Chelsea - Ashley Cole
- Swansea City not expecting Andre Ayew exit
- Adebayor completes move to Danish second tier side HB Køge
- Read all related articles