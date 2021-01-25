Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Twumasi, Yeboah on target for respective clubs

Patrick Twumasi, Ghanaian player

Ghana’s leading football website brings to you the performance of Ghanaian players across the globe as the 2020/21 football season continues.

Every weekend your European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues.



Patrick Twumasi scored his third league goal in the Bundesliga II on Sunday in Hannover 96's 5-2 win at Nurnberg.



Ghanaian forward Richard Yeboah was on target for Dynamo Dresden in their thrilling victory over Kaiserslautern in the Bundesliga III on Saturday.



Below is a comprehensive report on the performance of players abroad.



ENGLAND



In the English Championship, Albert Adomah made a brief appearance for QPR in their 1-0 defeat to Derby.



In the FA Cup, Thomas Partey came off the bench to play 33 minutes for Arsenal as they lost 1-0 to Southampton.



Andre Ayew was on the bench as Swansea Ctiy thumped Nottingham 5-1.



Tariq Fosu played 90 minutes for Brentford in their 3-1 defeat to Leicester City.



Daniel Amartey played the full throttle for Leicester City in that win.



ITALY



In the Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi saw 79 minutes of action for Spezia in their 4-3 defeat to AS Roma.

Alfred Duncan saw 69 minutes of action for Cagliari in their 1-0 defeat to Genoa.



GERMANY



In the Bundesliga, Kassim Nuhu Adams played the full throttle for Hoffenheim in their 3-0 win over FC Koln.



Hans Nunoo Sarpei saw 20 minutes of action for Greuther Furth in their 3-3 draw against Dusseldorf.



Christopher Adjei-Antwi saw 28 minutes of action for Paderborn in their 1-0 win over Wurzburger Kickers.



Ransford Yeboah was on target for Dynomo Dresden in their 4-3 win over Kaiseslautern.



FRANCE



In the Ligue I, Alexander Djiku played 90 minutes for Strasbourg in their 1-1 draw against Dijon.



John Boye was in action for Metz in their 2-0 win over Nantes.



In the Ligue II, Alidu Seidu made a brief appearance in Clermont game against Auxerre which they won by a lone goal.



Nicholas Opoku and Emmanuel Lomotey both featured in the game for Amiens in their 4-2 defeat to Paris FC.

Ebenezer Assifuah climbed off the bench to play 28 minutes for Pau in their 1-0 defeat to Troyes.



AUSTRIA



In the Tipico Bundesliga, Kennedy Boateng played the full throttle for Reid in their 1-0 defeat to Austria Vienna.



BELGIUM



Dauda Mohammed climbed off the bench to play 13 minutes for Anderlecht in as they drew against Waasland-Beveren at home.



Opoku Ampomah made a brief appearance in Antwerp game against Oostende which they lost 2-1.



Daniel Opare saw 69 minutes of action for Waregem as they lost 3-0 to Beerschot.



Osman Bukari was in action for Gent against Leuven.



Kamal Sowah also featured in the game for Leuven.



CYPRUS



Benjamin Akoto saw 90 minutes of action for Doxa as they lost 3-1 to AEL Limassol.



EGYPT

John Antwi came on as a substitute to play 34 minutes for Pyramids in their 1-1 draw against Smouha.



ISRAEL



Emmanuel Boateng saw 17 minutes of action for Hapoel Tel Aviv in their 2-2 draw against Hapoel Haifa.



Elvis Sakyi was in action for Maccabi Petah Tikva in their 2-1 win over Ashdod.



Mohammed Kamaheni played 90 minutes for Ashdod in the game.



Eugene Ansah played 76 minutes for Shmona in their 2-0 defeat to Beitar Jerusalem.



Godsway Donyoh came off the bench to play 14 minutes for Maccabi Haifa in their 3-0 win over Sakhnin.



ROMANIA



Regy Ofosu saw 74 minutes of action for U Craiova in their 1-1 draw against Vitorul Constanta.



SAUDI ARABIA



Samuel Owusu lasted 88 minutes in the game for Al Ahli SC as they recorded a 2-1 win against Al-Ettifaq.



SOUTH AFRICA

In the PSL, Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori kept a clean sheet against his former side Maritzburg in their 1-0 win.



Edwin Gyimah was shown the red card in Black Leopards game against Chippa United which they lost 3-0.



SWITZERLAND



In the Super League, Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St Gallen as they lost 1-0 to Lugano.



In the Challenge League, Ransford Selasi saw 45 minutes of action for Kriens in their 1-0 win over Xamax.



PORTUGAL



Ghanaian duo Gideon Mensah and Abdul Mumin both featured in the game for Vitoria Guimaraes against Famalicao.



TURKEY



In the Super Lig, Caleb Ekuban scored in Trabzonspor’s 2-1 win over Genclerbirligi.



Afriyie Acquah and Benjamin Tetteh featured in Yeni Malatyaspor game against Galatasaray which they lost by a lone goal.



Bernard Mensah was in action for Besiktas in their 2-1 win over Goztepe.