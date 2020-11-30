Performance of Ghanaian players abroad over the weekend

Ghana international Richmond Boakye Yiadom

Ghana's leading football website brings you the performance of Ghanaian players across the globe as the 2020/21 football season kicks off amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Isaac Atanga and Kamal Deen were on the scoresheet for Nordsjaelland in their 3-1 win over Aarhus.



Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored in Red Star Belgrade 3-0 win over Rad Beograd.



Emmanuel Gyasi scored his first goal of the season for Spezia in their 2-2 draw against Cagliari.



ENGLAND



In the Premier League, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp both featured in Crystal Palace 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United.



Tariq Lamptey missed Brighton’s game against Aston Villa.



Mohammed Salisu was not included in the matchday squad for Southampton.



In the Championship, Andre Ayew was adjudged Man of the match in Swansea City 1-0 win over Nottingham.



Andrew Yiadom played no part in Reading’s game over the weekend.



SPAIN



In the La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played made a brief appearance for Celta Vigo in their 3-1 win over Granada CF.



ITALY

Alfred Duncan was on the bench in Fiorentina's 2-0 defeat to AC Milan.



In Serie B, Kevin-Prince Boateng lasted 78 minutes in the game for Monza in their 1-0 win over Reggina.



GERMANY



In the Bundesliga II, Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 74 minutes of action for Paderborn in their 1-0 defeat to Karlsruher.



Kelvin Ofori saw 59 minutes of action for Dusseldorf in their 1-0 win over Sandhausen.



Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 90 minutes for Greuther Furth in their 3-2 win over Nurnberg.



FRANCE



In the Ligue 1, Abdul Majeed Waris was on the bench for Strasbourg in their 1-1 draw with Rennes.



Aleksander Djiku missed the game for Strasbourg.



John Boye played 90 minutes in Metz 2-0 defeat to Brest.



In the Ligue 2, Emmanuel Assifuah lasted 70 minutes in the game for Pau FC in their 2-2 draw against Dunkerque.



Nicolas Opoku played 90 minutes for Amiens in their 2-1 draw against Troyes.



AUSTRIA

In Austrian Bundesliga, Majeed Ashimeru registered an assist in Salzburg hammering of St.Polten by 8-2.



Kofi Babil played 15 minutes for Altach as they lost 3-0 to Lask.



Seth Paintsil and Kennedy Boateng featured for Reid in their 1-1 draw against Wolfsberger.



AZERBAIJAN



Kwabena Owusu saw 45 minutes of action for Qarabag in their 1-1 draw against Sabail.



BELGIUM



In the Jupiler League, Eric Ocansey played 88 minutes for Kortrijk in their 1-0 defeat to Club Brugge.



Daniel Opare saw 45 minutes of action for Waregem in their 2-1 defeat to KV Mechelen.



Osman Bukari scored for Gent in their 1-0 win over Charleroi.



Samuel Asamoah played 80 minutes for St. Truiden in their 2-1 defeat to Genk.



Opoku Ampomah played 21 minutes for Antwerp in a 1-1 draw against Oostende.



BULGARIA



Bernard Tekpetey saw 12 minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 2-1 win over Botev Vrasta.



DENMARK

In the First Division, Emmanuel Toku played 90 minutes for Fremad Amager in their 2-1 defeat to Helsingor.



ISREAL



Elvis Sakyi saw 45 minutes of action for Maccabi Petah Tikva in their 1-0 win over Hapoel Hadera.



Montari Kamaheni and Hayford Adjei featured in the game for Ashdod in their 1-0 defeat to Sakhnin.



Emmanuel Boateng saw 36 minutes of action for Hapoel Tel Aviv in their 1-0 defeat to Bnei Yehuda.



Eugene Ansah featured in the game for Shmona as they drew against Netanya.



POLAND



Yaw Yeboah lasted 81 minutes in the game for Wisla as they lost 2-1 to Zaglebie.



UKRAINE



Ernest played 45 minutes for LVIV in their 3-1 defeat to Mariupol.



Najeed Yakubu played the full throttle for Vorskla in their 2-0 defeat to Dynamo Kyiv.



RUSSIA



Kadri Mohammed played 90 minutes for Arsenal Tula as they were held at home by Zenit.

SAUDI ARABIA



Samuel Owusu saw 69 minutes of action for Al-Ahli in their 2-1 win over Al-Faisaly.



SERBIA



SLOVAKIA



Edmund Addo played 90 minutes for Senica as they lost to Slovan Bratislava 3-0.



TURKEY



Caleb Ekuban saw 83 minutes of action for Trabzonspor in their 1-0 win over Ankaragucu.



Joseph Paintsil climbed off the bench to play 22 minutes for Ankaragucu in their 1-0 defeat to Trabzonspor.



Afriyie Acquah and Benjamin Tetteh featured in the game for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-2 draw against Gaziantep.



Godfred Donsah played the full throttle for Gaziantep in their 4-0 defeat to Galatasaray.



Bernard Mensah saw 69 minutes of action for Besiktas in their 4-3 win over Fenerbache.