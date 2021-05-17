Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Ekuban, Owusu, Narh on target for respective clubs 

Caleb Ekuban

Players on target this weekend



Caleb Ekuban scored for Trabzonspor in their 2-1 win over Genclerbirligi in the Turkish Super League final round of fixtures



Baba Alhassan climbed off the bench to score for FC Hermannstadt



Francis Narh scored a brace for Slavia Mozyr in their 2-0 win over Sputnik on Friday night in the Belarusian league



Kwabena Owusu was on target for Qarabag in their 2-0 win over Keshla on Friday



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Mohammed Salisu played full throttle for Southampton in their 3-1 win over Fulham



Jeffrey Schlupp played 90 minutes for Crystal Palace in their 3-2 win over Aston Villa



Jordan Ayew was unused substitute in the game for Palace



In FA Cup, Daniel Amartey was part of the Leicester City FA Cup squad that beat Chelsea 1-0 at the Wembly Stadium



SPAIN



In La Liga II, Baba Iddrisu saw 30 minutes of action for Mallorca in their 2-0 win over Alcorcon



FRANCE



In Ligue I, Alexander Djiku was in action for Strasbourg as they recorded a 2-0 win over Nice



Majeed Waris was not included in the matchday squad



John Boye missed Metz game against Lorient which they lost 2-1



In Ligue II, SalIS Abdul Samed and Alidu Seidu were both in action for Clermont as they lost Caen 2-1



Ebenezer Assifiuah scored for Pau FC in their 4-3 win over Valenciennes



Emmanuel Lomotey and Nicholas Opoku missed Amiens 2-2 draw against Nancy



ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi warmed the bench for Spezia as they recorded a 4-1 win over Torino



Kwadwo Asamoah and Alfred Duncan were in action for Cagliari against AC Milan which ended goalless



Amadou Diambo was an unused substitute for Benevento in their game against Crotone which ended 1-1



GERMANY



In Bundesliga II, Christopher Antwi-Adjei climbed off the bench to play 31 minutes for Paderborn as they lost 4-2 against Greuther Furth



Hans Nunoo Sarpei came on as a substitute to play 45 minutes for Greuther Furth



Raman Chibsah was an unused substitute for Bochum in their 1-1 draw against Nurnberg



Patrick Twumasi warmed the bench in Hannover 96 2-1 win over St.Pauli



AUSTRIA



In the Austrian Bundesliga, Kennedy Boateng played the full throttle for Ried as they lost 3-0 against Altach



Samuel Tetteh climbed off the bench to play 18 minutes St.Polten in their 2-1 defeat to Austria Vienna



David Atanga played 90 minutes for Admira in their 2-0 defeat to Hartberg



AZERBAIJAN



BELARUS



Dennis Tetteh was in action for Slavia Mozyr



Ramzy Yussif saw 18 minutes of action for Energetik-Bgu in their 3-2 defeat to Vitebsk



Sulley Muntari played 90 minutes for FC Minsk in their 2-2 draw against Slutsk



BELGIUM



Majeed Ashimeru saw 63 minutes of action for Anderlecht in their 2-1 defeat to Genk

Dauda Mohammed was an unused substitute in the game



Opoku Ampomah was in action for Antwerp as they lost 2-1 to Club Brugge



CHINA



Mubarak Wakaso and Frank Acheampong were both in action for Shenzhen in their 2-2 draw against Shandong Taishan



CROATIA



Prince Obeng Ampem saw 17 minutes of action for Sibenik as they lost against Hajduk Split



Nasiru Moro warmed the bench for Gorcia in their 3-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb



CYPRUS



Barnes Osei came on as a substitute to play 25 minutes for Nea Salamis against Paphos which ended in a 2-1 defeat



CZECH



Emmanuel Antwi made a brief appearance for Pribram in their 1-0 win over Jablonec



DENMARK



Francis Abu was on the scoresheet for Nordsjaelland in their 3-1 defeat to Aarhus.



Kamaldeen Sulemana and Maxwell Koledzi were both in action for the losers



In First Division, David Martin was in action for Fremad Amager as they lost against Skive IK



EGYPT



Solomon Mensah played 90 minutes for Aswan SC as they lost 3-2 against El Ismaily



Kwame Bonsu was in action for Ceramica Cleopatra in their 1-1 draw against Smouha



Winful Cobbinah was on the bench for Ceramica



ESTONIA



Issahaku Konda was in action for Paide in their goalless draw game against Kalju

FINLAND



Thomas Agyiri played 30 minutes for KTP as they recorded a 3-0 win over Haka



Ishmael Yartey was in action for Haka



Nana Boateng played the full throttle for KUPS in their 2-0 win over Mariehamn



Mohammed Abubakari saw 73 minutes of action for Mariehamn



LITHUANIA



Francis Kyeremeh played 45 minutes for Zalgiris in their 1-0 win over FK Panevezys



NETHERLANDS



Mohammed Kudus was in action for Dutch champions Ajax in their 3-1 win over Vitesse



The youngster played 84 minutes before being substituted



POLAND



Yaw Yeboah and David Mawutor both came off the bench to help Wisla defeat Piast Giliwice 3-2



PORTUGAL



Ghanaian duo Gideon Mensah and Abdul Mumin both featured in the game for Vitoria Guimaraes against Maritimo which ended goalless



ROMANIA



Bright Addae saw 73 minutes of action for FC Hermannstadt in their 1-0 win over Poli lasi



SERBIA



Ibrahim Tanko played the full throttle for Javor as they lost 2-1 to Cukaricki



SLOVAKIA



Zuberu Sharani climbed off the bench to play in Michalovce 2-2 draw against Sered

Edmund Addo played 90 minutes for Senica in their goalless draw against Pohroine



Rahim Ibrahim warmed the bench for Trencin in their 1-1 draw against Dun Streda



Benson Anang came off the bench to play 30 minutes for Zilina in their 1-1 draw against Trnava



SWEDEN



Ghana forward David Accam climbed off the bench to play 18 minutes for Hammarby in their 2-2 draw against Djurgarden



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen as they recorded a 5-0 win over Lausanne



TURKEY



Joseph Paintsil saw 59 minutes of action for Ankaragucu as they lost to Alanyaspor



Aziz Tetteh made a brief appearance for Gaziantep in their 1-0 win over Hatayspor



Joseph Akomadi was on the bench for Hatayspor



Godfred Donsah missed Rizespor’s 2-0 defeat to Basaksehir at home



Isaac Cofie played 90 minutes for Sivasspor in their 2-1 win over Kasimpasa



Gilbert Koomson saw 56 minutes of action for Kasimpasa in the game



Benjamin Tetteh and Afriyie Acquah were both in action for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 3-1 defeat to Galatasaray



Bernard Mensah was unused substitute in the game for Besiktas in their 2-1 win over Goztepe



Joseph Attamah played 90 minutes for Kayserispor in their 2-1 defeat to Fenerbahce



USA



In USL Championship, Solomon Asante played full throttle as Phoenix Rising lost 2-1 against Tampa Bay



