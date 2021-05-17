0
Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Ekuban, Owusu, Narh on target for respective clubs 

Trabzonspordan Karaman Ve Ekuban Aciklamasi 1553586505 0796 Caleb Ekuban

Mon, 17 May 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend in their respective leagues.

European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed this weekend in their respective leagues.

Players on target this weekend

Caleb Ekuban scored for Trabzonspor in their 2-1 win over Genclerbirligi in the Turkish Super League final round of fixtures

Baba Alhassan climbed off the bench to score for FC Hermannstadt

Francis Narh scored a brace for Slavia Mozyr in their 2-0 win over Sputnik on Friday night in the Belarusian league

Kwabena Owusu was on target for Qarabag in their 2-0 win over Keshla on Friday

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Mohammed Salisu played full throttle for Southampton in their 3-1 win over Fulham

Jeffrey Schlupp played 90 minutes for Crystal Palace in their 3-2 win over Aston Villa

Jordan Ayew was unused substitute in the game for Palace

In FA Cup, Daniel Amartey was part of the Leicester City FA Cup squad that beat Chelsea 1-0 at the Wembly Stadium

SPAIN

In La Liga II, Baba Iddrisu saw 30 minutes of action for Mallorca in their 2-0 win over Alcorcon

FRANCE

In Ligue I, Alexander Djiku was in action for Strasbourg as they recorded a 2-0 win over Nice

Majeed Waris was not included in the matchday squad

John Boye missed Metz game against Lorient which they lost 2-1

In Ligue II, SalIS Abdul Samed and Alidu Seidu were both in action for Clermont as they lost Caen 2-1

Ebenezer Assifiuah scored for Pau FC in their 4-3 win over Valenciennes

Emmanuel Lomotey and Nicholas Opoku missed Amiens 2-2 draw against Nancy

ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi warmed the bench for Spezia as they recorded a 4-1 win over Torino

Kwadwo Asamoah and Alfred Duncan were in action for Cagliari against AC Milan which ended goalless

Amadou Diambo was an unused substitute for Benevento in their game against Crotone which ended 1-1

GERMANY

In Bundesliga II, Christopher Antwi-Adjei climbed off the bench to play 31 minutes for Paderborn as they lost 4-2 against Greuther Furth

Hans Nunoo Sarpei came on as a substitute to play 45 minutes for Greuther Furth

Raman Chibsah was an unused substitute for Bochum in their 1-1 draw against Nurnberg

Patrick Twumasi warmed the bench in Hannover 96 2-1 win over St.Pauli

 AUSTRIA

In the Austrian Bundesliga, Kennedy Boateng played the full throttle for Ried as they lost 3-0 against Altach

Samuel Tetteh climbed off the bench to play 18 minutes St.Polten in their 2-1 defeat to Austria Vienna

David Atanga played 90 minutes for Admira in their 2-0 defeat to Hartberg

AZERBAIJAN

Kwabena Owusu was on target for Qarabag in their 2-0 win over Keshla on Friday

 BELARUS

Francis Narh scored a brace for Slavia Mozyr in their 2-0 win over Sputnik

Dennis Tetteh was in action for Slavia Mozyr

Ramzy Yussif saw 18 minutes of action for Energetik-Bgu  in their 3-2 defeat to Vitebsk

Sulley Muntari played 90 minutes for FC Minsk in their 2-2 draw against Slutsk

 BELGIUM

Majeed Ashimeru saw 63 minutes of action for Anderlecht in their 2-1 defeat to Genk

Dauda Mohammed was an unused substitute in the game

Opoku Ampomah was in action for Antwerp as they lost 2-1 to Club Brugge

CHINA

Mubarak Wakaso and Frank Acheampong were both in action for Shenzhen in their 2-2 draw against Shandong Taishan

 CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem saw 17 minutes of action for Sibenik as they lost against Hajduk Split

Nasiru Moro warmed the bench for Gorcia in their 3-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb

CYPRUS

Barnes Osei came on as a substitute to play 25 minutes for Nea Salamis against Paphos which ended in a 2-1 defeat

CZECH

Emmanuel Antwi made a brief appearance for Pribram in their 1-0 win over Jablonec

DENMARK

Francis Abu was on the scoresheet for Nordsjaelland in their 3-1 defeat to Aarhus.

Kamaldeen Sulemana and Maxwell Koledzi were both in action for the losers

In First Division, David Martin was in action for Fremad Amager as they lost against Skive IK

EGYPT

Solomon Mensah played 90 minutes for Aswan SC as they lost 3-2 against El Ismaily

Kwame Bonsu was in action for Ceramica Cleopatra in their 1-1 draw against Smouha

Winful Cobbinah was on the bench for Ceramica

ESTONIA

Issahaku Konda was in action for Paide in their goalless draw game against Kalju

FINLAND

Thomas Agyiri played 30 minutes for KTP as they recorded a 3-0 win over Haka

Ishmael Yartey was in action for Haka

Nana Boateng played the full throttle for KUPS in their 2-0 win over Mariehamn

Mohammed Abubakari saw 73 minutes of action for Mariehamn

LITHUANIA

Francis Kyeremeh played 45 minutes for Zalgiris in their 1-0 win over FK Panevezys

NETHERLANDS

Mohammed Kudus was in action for Dutch champions Ajax in their 3-1 win over Vitesse

The youngster played 84 minutes before being substituted

POLAND

Yaw Yeboah and David Mawutor both came off the bench to help Wisla defeat Piast Giliwice 3-2

PORTUGAL

Ghanaian duo Gideon Mensah and Abdul Mumin both featured in the game for Vitoria Guimaraes against Maritimo which ended goalless

ROMANIA

Bright Addae saw 73 minutes of action for FC Hermannstadt in their 1-0 win over Poli lasi

Baba Alhassan climbed off the bench to score for FC Hermannstadt

SERBIA

Ibrahim Tanko played the full throttle for Javor as they lost 2-1 to Cukaricki

SLOVAKIA

Zuberu Sharani climbed off the bench to play in Michalovce 2-2 draw against Sered

Edmund Addo played 90 minutes for Senica in their goalless draw against Pohroine

Rahim Ibrahim warmed the bench for Trencin in their 1-1 draw against Dun Streda

Benson Anang came off the bench to play 30 minutes for Zilina in their 1-1 draw against Trnava

SWEDEN

Ghana forward David Accam climbed off the bench to play 18 minutes for Hammarby in their 2-2 draw against Djurgarden

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen as they recorded a 5-0 win over Lausanne

TURKEY

Joseph Paintsil saw 59 minutes of action for Ankaragucu as they lost to Alanyaspor

Aziz Tetteh made a brief appearance for Gaziantep in their 1-0 win over Hatayspor

Joseph Akomadi was on the bench for Hatayspor

Godfred Donsah missed Rizespor’s 2-0 defeat to Basaksehir at home

Isaac Cofie played 90 minutes for Sivasspor in their 2-1 win over Kasimpasa

Gilbert Koomson saw 56 minutes of action for Kasimpasa in the game

Benjamin Tetteh and Afriyie Acquah were both in action for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 3-1 defeat to Galatasaray

Bernard Mensah was unused substitute in the game for Besiktas in their 2-1 win over Goztepe

Joseph Attamah played 90 minutes for Kayserispor in their 2-1 defeat to Fenerbahce

Caleb Ekuban scored for Trabzonspor in their 2-1 win over Genclerbirligi

USA

In USL Championship, Solomon Asante played full throttle as Phoenix Rising lost 2-1 against Tampa Bay

 

