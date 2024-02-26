Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Jordan, Mensah, Bukari on target for respective clubs

Jordan Ayew

Ghana Soccer Net reporter, Herbert Boakye Yiadom details the performances of Ghanaian players abroad in their respective leagues across the globe. The reports indicate minutes played and performance stats on the monitored players below.

Players to have scored.



Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah scored an incredible solo goal to mark his tenth goal of the Saudi Pro League for Al Tai.



Jordan Ayew scored and assisted in Crystal Palace’s 3-0 win against Burnley



Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer scored the winning goal for Hamburg against Elversberg



Ghana winger Osman Bukari netted his 6th league goal of the season in Red Star Belgrade win



Aziz scored a brace for Rio Ave in their 3-3 draw against Sporting CP



Godsway Donyoh scored to help Hapoel Hadera in their 1-1 draw against Hapeol Jerusalem



Musah Mohammed scored for Bodrumspor in their 2-1 loss to Corum



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Tariq Lamptey saw 60 minutes of action for Brighton in their 1-1 draw against Everton



Jordan Ayew scored and assisted in Crystal Palace’s 3-0 win against Burnley



Antoine Semenyo was involved in Bournemouth’s 1-0 loss to Manchester City



In Championship, Kamaldeen Sulemana came on as a substitute to play in Southampton’s 2-1 loss to Millwall



Fatawu Issahaku was involved in Leicester City’s 3-1 defeat to Leeds United



In League One, Kwame Poku was in action for Peterborough in their 1-0 win over Cambridge United



Andy Yiadom saw 65 minutes of action for Reading in their 3-2 loss to Shrewsbury



SPAIN



In La Liga, Inaki Williams climbed off the bench to play in Athletic Bilbao’s 3-1 loss to Betis



Iddrisu Baba lasted the entire duration for Almeria in their 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid



ITALY

In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban saw 12 minutes of action for Genoa in their 2-0 win over Udinese



GERMANY



In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer scored the winning goal for Hamburger against Elversberg



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Mohammed Salisu registered an assist for Monaco in their 3-2 win over Lens



Andre Ayew saw 90 minutes of action for Le Havre in their 2-1 loss to Reims



Alidu Seidu played 90 minutes for Rennes in their 1-1 draw against PSG



Ernest Nuamah saw minutes of action for Lyon in their 2-1 win over Metz



Nathaniel Adjei was impressive for Lorient despite his sides 1-0 loss to Nantes



In Ligue II, Elisha Owusu played the full throttle for Auxerre in their 1-1 draw against Bastia



Emmanuel Ntim played 90 minutes for Troyes in their 2-1 loss to Dunkerque



ALBANIA



Randy Dwumfour was in action for Skenderbeu in their 1-0 win over Partizani



Alfred Mensah saw 13 minutes of action for Partizani



AUSTRIA



Paul Mensah saw 90 minutes of action for BW Linz in their 2-0 defeat to A.Klagenfurt



Augustine Boakye saw 83 minutes of action for Wolfsberger AC in their 1-0 win over LASK



AZERBAIJAN



Abdul Kadiri Mohammed was in action for Araz in their 3-0 loss to Zira



BELGIUM

In Jupiler Pro League, Francis Abu was involved in Cercle Brugge’s 2-0 win over Eupen



Isaac Nuhu was in action for Eupen as a substitute



Nathaniel Opoku saw 65 minutes of action for Leuven in their 1-1 draw against RWDM



Joselpho Barnes was involved in St. Truiden 1-0 win over Westerlo



Christopher Bonsu Baah was involved in Genk’s 1-0 win over Charleroi



BULGARIA



Carlos Ohene was in action for Levski Sofia in their 4-0 win over Arda



CROATIA



Michael Agbekpornu saw 75 minutes of action for Slaven Belupo in their 1-0 loss to Gorcia



CYPRUS



Emmanuel Lomotey was in action for Achnas in their 2-1 win over Karmiotissa



Alex Sarfo saw 78 minutes of action for AEZ Zakakiou in their 2-1 loss to AEL Limassol



Benson Anang saw 90 minutes of action for Othellos Athienou in their 1-1 draw against Nea Salamis



Richard Ofori was in action for Nea Salamis



Cletus Nombil saw 32 minutes of action for Zlin as they lost 3-0 to Plzen



EGYPT



Ghanaian duo Moro Salifu and Benjamin Boateng were involved in Al Ittihad’s game against National Bank Egypt which ended in a draw



Issahaku Yakubu and Yaw Annor were involved in action for National Bank Egypt



ISRAEL



Godsway Donyoh scored to help Hapoel Hadera in their 1-1 draw against Hapeol Jerusalem

Ibrahim Tanko was in action for Netanya against Beitar Jerusalem which ended in a draw



MALTA



Bismark Asare, Kwasi Donsu, Hasan Gomda, Prosper Owusu, Hafiz Akadom, and Frank Boateng were involved in Sirens 4-0 loss to Gzira



Dacosta Boadu was in action for Gzira



Stephen Akomeah was in action for Gudja in their 4-0 loss to Santa Lucia



Samuel Boakye was involved in Marsaxlokk 2-0 win over Valletta



Ghanaian duo Geoffrey Acheampong and James Arthur were involved in Sliema’s game against Hamrun



Seth Paintsil was in action for Hamrun



Edward Sarpong saw 40 minutes of action for Birkirkara in their 2-0 win over Mosta



PORTUGAL



Aziz scored a brace for Rio Ave in their 3-3 draw against Sporting CP



Lawrence Ofori saw 83 minutes of action for Moreirense in their 1-0 win over Farense



SAUDI ARABIA



Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah scored an incredible solo goal to mark his tenth goal of the Saudi Pro League for Al Tai.



SERBIA



Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah scored an incredible solo goal to mark his tenth goal of the Saudi Pro League for Al Tai.



Leonard Owusu was involved in Partizan in their 2-1 win over Radnik



Sadick Abubakar lasted 83 minutes in the game for Radnik



Edmund Addo was in action for Radnicki Nis in their 3-0 win over IMT Novi Beograd



SLOVAKIA

Rahim Ibrahim and Bright Donkor were involved in Trencin’s 2-0 loss to Slovan Brastislava



Mark Assinor was in action for Podbrezova against Dun.Streda which ended in a draw



Kelvin Ofori was in action for Trnava in their 2-0 win over Banska Bystrica



Samuel Gidi saw 29 minutes of action for Zilina in their 1-1 draw against Michalovce



SWITZERLAND



Daniel Afriyie Barnie was in action for FC Zurich in their 2-0 loss to Lugano



Lawrence Ati Zigi kept a clean sheet for St.Gallen in their 1-0 win over Lausanne Ouchy



TURKEY



In Superlig, Daniel Amartey made a brief appearance for Besiktas in their 2-0 win over Istanbulspor AS



Jerome Opoku saw 90 minutes of action for Basakeshir in their 2-0 win over Gaziantep



Alex Djiku was in action for Fenerbache in their 2-1 win over Kasimpasa



Isaac Donkor was shown a red card in Sakaryaspor’s 3-2 loss to Eyupspor



Musah Mohammed scored for Bodrumspor in their 2-1 loss to Corum



USA



In MLS, Yaw Yeboah saw 87 minutes of action for Columbus Crew in their 1-0 win over Atlanta United



Ghanaian duo Jonathan Mensah and Emmanuel Boateng were involved in New England Revolution 3-1 loss to DC United



Kwadwo Opoku was involved in CF Montreal’s game against Orlando City which ended in a draw



Ghanaian duo Emmanuel Twumasi and Eugene Ansah were involved in FC Dallas 2-1 win over San Jose Earthquakes