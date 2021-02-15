Performance of Ghanaian players in CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup

Abdul Basit was on target for his side

The group stage of the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League and the first leg of the of the CAF Confederation Cup play-off round came off in the weekend.

GHANAsoccernet's African football specialist Nuhu Adams brings you the round up of Ghanaian players in the two continental competitions.



CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE



Striker Abdul Basit Khalid registered his debut goal for Espérance de Tunis as he netted the match winner when they won 2-1 against Senegalese side Teungueth FC in the group stage opener.



Ocansey Mandela lasted 84 minutes for Horoya AC who beat Petro Atletico 2-0 at the Stade General Lassana Conte in Nongo on Saturday.



Enoch Atta Agyei was substituted in the 63rd minute and was replaced by Alseny Soumah as Sebe Baffour Kyei was also introduced in the game same time for Mohammed Djibo Wonkoye.



Bernard Morrison was an unused substitute for Simba SC as they clinched a vital 1-0 away at the Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa over DR Congo giants AS Vita Club.

CAF CONFEDERATION CUP



Daniel Adoko score the only goal to give Zambian side Napsa Stars a vital 1-0 against Gor Mahia FC in Kenya on Sunday.



Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori kept a clean sheet when Orlando Pirates trounced Botswana champions Jwaneng Galaxy FC 3-0 on Sunday in Gaborone.



Nkana FC recorded a 2-0 win over Moroccan side TAS Casablanca on Sunday at the Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.



Central defender Richard Ocran played full throttle of the encounter for the Zambian champions.



Centre back Nartey Polo played all minutes for Burkina Faso side Salitas FC when they lost 1-0 to Gabonese champions AS Bouenguidi Sports on Sunday.

Defender Emmanuel Ampiah was on the bench for Enyimba FC as they beat Rivers United on in all Nigerian affair in Aba on Sunday.



Central defender Desmond Agbekpornu was an unused substitute for Rivers.



Striker John Antwi was also on the bench for Egyptian side Pyramids FC as they travel to Ivory Coast to beat Racing Club Abidjan 2-0 on Sunday.



Ghanaian coach Ogba Mohammed Bashar was on the bench directing affairs for Nigerien side AS SONIDEP as they lost 1-0 at home to Cotonsport Garoua of Cameroon.