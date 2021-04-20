Performance of Ghanaian players in Italian Youth Leagues: AS Roma's Felix Ohene Gyan stands tall

Ghana international Felix Ohene Gyan

AS Roma's Felix Ohene Gyan was the best Ghanaian performer in Italy's youth leagues over the weekend.

Gyan scored a brilliant header in his first start for the Giallorossi against Atalanta in the primavera on Saturday.



His goal earned his club a point to ensure they maintain their position in second place in the U19 league.



Mondoprimavera summarised his performance by saying. "Gyan scores the opening goal and sacrifices himself a lot, putting pressure on anyone."



Left-back Ebenezer Annan was introduced in the 65 minutes for Bologna in their 2-2 draw against Spal.



Philip Yeboah was yanked out by Hellas Verona's in the 63 minutes as his side defeated Brescia 4-3

Salim Abubakar was in action for Sassuolo's U18 side in their 2-0 defeat against Roma.



The youngster played 70 minutes of the game.



In the U17 division, Enoch Owusu was on the scoresheet for Inter Milan at Cremonese on matchday 2.



Owusu scored the second goal for Inter in a game that ended 3-3.



The 16-year-old scored a brace for the Nerazzurries in the opening day game against Monza last week.

Justin Kumi featured 90 minutes for Sassuolo in their match involving Reggiana.



The Neroverdi lost 1-2 at home to the visitors.



In that same game, Jeremiah Rudolf Boakye came in for the last twenty minutes for Sassuolo.