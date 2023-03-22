6
Peter Amewu's son earns national team call-up

Minister Of Railways, John Peter Amewu And His Son, Israel Amewu Minister of Railways, John Peter Amewu and his son, Israel Amewu

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Satellites head coach, Samuel Boadu has handed a late call-up to Tema City FC winger, Israel Amewu.

The son of Peter Amewu who is the member of Parliament for Hohoe Constituency and Minister of Railways is part of the third batch of players who have been handed late call-ups to join the Satellites team.

The third -batch of players who have been invited are expected to report to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram at 1pm on Wednesday, March 22, for training and screening.

Coach Samuel Boadu and his technical team have already accessed two different batches as his technical team continues to look at players to form the nucleus of the Black Satellites.

Israel Amewu will also have an opportunity to impress Samuel Boadu and his team to be able to secure a place in the final squad.

