Peter Twumasi reveals E-ticketing has increased gate fees earnings

Peter Twumasi97. Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) Prof. Peter Twumasi

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) Prof. Peter Twumasi has said that the introduction of electronic ticketing has improved proceeds from games.

The Ghana Premier League has seen a significant drop in fans watching the games at the stadia, with many pundits and fans attributing it to the introduction of e-ticketing.

The GFA President and other stakeholders have also agreed with these people that e-ticketing is part of the problem.

However, speaking to Accra-based Asempa FM, Twumasi said that the proceeds from games have improved significantly since the introduction of e-ticketing.

He believes it has stopped revenue leakages from stadiums that are usually bringing in a lot of money.

"After the coming of the e-ticketing when you look at the statistics, the proceeds from the games have improved a lot," he said.

"When it came money is now coming from a lot of category D venues because everyone that’s now coming has already bought the ticket before coming."

Source: footballghana.com
