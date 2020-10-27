Petr Cech made things better for Chelsea – Michael Essien

Former Chelsea duo Micheal Essien and Petr Cech

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien has praised former teammate Petr Cech for making things better for him during their stints with Chelsea.

The duo shared the dressing room together for years and won several titles for the London-based club and according to Essien, the former Chelsea shot-stopper was one of the few players who spoke up to make things better for the squad.



"It is good, Petr can still play," he added. "Goalkeepers can go longer than outfield players; it is good for him. Pete is a very lovely guy and it is great to have him around and it will be great for the Chelsea goalkeepers."



"I always used to say that he thought he was smarter than he is! I am joking, he is very smart, speaks a lot of languages, plays his drums and in my time he was one of the leaders who spoke up to make things better for the squad."

"I am happy for him to be back at the club in a very important role. I think he is doing well so far and I wish him all the best."



Meanwhile, the former Black Stars midfielder has backed Lampard’s decision to include Petr Cech who currently serves as technical and performance advisor for Chelsea in the 25-man squad for the first half of the season to help provide cover for Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Willy Caballero.