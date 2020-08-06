Soccer News

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh being chased by German side Hansa Rostock

The German-born right-back spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Rostock

German second-tier side Hansa Rostock are interested in signing Ghanaian defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh, according to reports.

The 28-year-old, who endured a disappointing time in England, is the club's main target in the summer transfer window.



The German-born right-back spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Rostock and could return on a permanent deal.



He is currently unattached with any club after being released by Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of the campaign.

He joined Wolves from Eintracht Braunschweig in 2017 but failed to make a single appearance, forcing the club to part ways with him.



He has been capped once by Ghana.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.