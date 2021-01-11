Philip Adjah Tetteh joins Gokulam Kerala in India

Forward, Philip Adjah Tetteh

Ghanaian forward Philip Adjah Tetteh has completed a move to Indian side Gokulam Kerala FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 22-year-old lethal forward has penned down a short-term deal with the Indian I-League outfit which will see him play at the EMS Cooperation Stadium until 2022.



Adjah last played for Mohammedan SC after his stints with Bhawanipore FC came to an end in 2020.



Tetteh has previously had spells at Neroca FC and Culcutta Customs all in the Indian I-League.

He made his debut on Saturday having enjoyed full minutes when Gokulam Kerala lost 1-2 to Chennai City in the league opener.



Tetteh joins compatriots Dennis Tetteh and Mohammed Awal who is the captain of the club.